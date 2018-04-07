The brands, hotel rooms of Choice Hotels, by the numbers
Cambria Hotels and Suites is Choice Hotels' upscale brand. This is a guestroom at the Cambria Hotel Downtown Dallas.
Cambria Hotels and Suites is Choice Hotels' upscale brand that targets business travelers. This is the Cambria Hotel Downtown Nashville.
Choice Hotels has 295 Clarion properties. This is its Atlanta property.
The Clarion brand appeals to business travelers. This is a Queen guestroom.
Guests who stay at a Comfort Inn get a free hot breakfast.
This is a Comfort Inn guestroom. Choice has refreshed the brand to make it more modern.
EconoLodge is Choice's version of a motel--an easy stop on the road.
EconoLodge provides many outlets throughout the guestroom.
The Ascend Hotel Collection has allowed Choice to bring independent hotels under its fold. This is the enVision Boston Everett, an Ascend Hotel Collection.
MainStay Suites provide guests with apartment-like living conditions--full kitchens and an on-site laundry room.
MainStay Suites is an extended stay brand.
Quality Inn offers a hot breakfast each morning, roomy showers, free Wi-Fi and an in-room fridge.
There are 1,894 Quality Inns in the world.
Rodeway Inn is a budget hotel brand.
Rodeway Inn offers a basic stay--a clean room with Wi-Fi and coffee in the morning.
Sleep Inn Designed to Dream hotels are decorated with warm colors, soft lighting, nature-oriented designs and modern furnishing.
Suburban is an extended stay hotel brand.
The Suburban brand has studio suites.
Choice Hotels acquired Woodspring Suites earlier this year.
Choice Hotels wants to dominate the extended stay market with its acquisition of WoodSpring Suites.
Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels began in 1939 as a marketing cooperative formed by seven Florida motor court owners.

The company first operated as Quality Courts United, with owners referring business to each other and agreeing to common service standards. They called themselves the first hotel chain.

The arrangement led to many innovations such as wall-to-wall carpeting, daily change of linen, in-room telephones, and 24-hour desk service.

In 1963, Quality Courts transitioned from a non-profit organization to a for-profit corporation. It changed its name to Quality Courts Motels, Inc.

The company moved its headquarters to Maryland.

Choice Hotels to allow food delivery services

By 1969, Quality Courts' membership reached more than 24,000 rooms. The organization expanded to Europe and Canada. They started offering 24-hour, toll-free central reservations.

To reflect its global reach, the company changed its name to Quality Inns International.

By 1981, it segmented into three brands: the luxury Quality Royale, the moderately priced Quality Inn, and the budget Comfort Inn. The company then branched out to Europe and eventually to other destinations overseas. 

More brands were created after that and the company became Choice Hotels International. 

Choice began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1996 and has been growing ever since, with 11 brands now. It recently purchased the WoodSpring Suites extended day brand.  

The company also has developed the Choice Privileges Loyalty Program, with more than 15 million members.

From a humble company, it has become one of the largest hotel chains in the world. 

Here’s a look at their numbers as of March 31, 2018, and for photos of each brand, take a look above:  

Headquarters: Rockville, Md.

CEO: Patrick Pacious

Locations: More than 40 countries and territories

Number of hotels: 6,853

Number of rooms: 554,320

Frequent guest program: Choice Privileges Loyalty Program

Number of brands: 11

Brands by the numbers (number of properties and rooms):

  • Ascend, 215 and 19,662
  • Cambria, 37 and 5,301
  • Comfort, 2,139 and 171,644
  • Sleep Inn, 404 and 29,628
  • Quality, 1,894 and157,681
  • Clarion, 295 and 41,925
  • MainStay Suites, 60 and 4,312
  • WoodSpring, 241 and 28,909
  • Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 61 and 6,658
  • Econo Lodge, 900 and 53,838
  • Rodeway, 607 and 34,762
