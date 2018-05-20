The cheapest vacation rental destination in all 50 states
Smithville, Utah // Average night per person $30.25 Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $17 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848
Smithville, Utah // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848
Loughman, Florida // Average night per person $31.95 Sleeps 10 / $125 per night / $12.50 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3907177
Caldwell, Idaho // Average night per person $34.19 Sleeps 8 / $195 per night / $24 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p501603vb
Caldwell, Idaho // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p501603vb
Smyrna, Georgia // Average night per person $34.23 Sleeps 8 / $159 per night / $19 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1172258vb
Smyrna, Georgia // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1172258vb
Marlinton, West Virginia // Average night per person $34.80 Sleeps 10 / $182 per night / $18 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p505485vb
Marlinton, West Virginia // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p505485vb
Warrens, Wisconsin // Average night per person $35.28 Sleeps 13 / $151 per night / $11 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1008084vb
Shavano Park, Texas // Average night per person $35.35 Sleeps 14 / $262 per night / $18 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1091100vb
Shavano Park, Texas // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1091100vb
Fort Dick, California // Average night per person $35.61 Sleeps 8 / $175 per night / $21 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p353386vb
Fort Dick, California // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p353386vb
Cleveland, Tennessee // Average night per person $36.75 Sleeps 10 / $306 per night / $30 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4329481
Cleveland, Tennessee // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4329481
Qualla, N.C. // Average night per person $37.60 Sleeps 6 / $160 per night / $27 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1168220vb
Qualla, N.C. // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1168220vb
Elmira, Michigan // Average night per person $37.78 Sleeps 6 / $225 per night / $37 per person a night
Elmira, Michigan // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p612892vb
Magnet, Indiana // Average night per person $38.55 Sleeps 8 / $270 per night / $34 per person a night
Magnet, Indiana // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4849933
Pymatuning South, Pennsylvania // Average night per person $38.61 Sleeps 10 / $135 per night / $13 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4625676
Acres Green, Colorado // Average night per person $39.58 Sleeps 7 / $100 per night / $14 per person a night
Acres Green, Colorado // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1093811vb
LaSalle, Illinois // Average night per person $41.73 Sleeps 7 / $125 per night / $18 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1313978vb
Williamstown, Kentucky // Average night per person $42.27 Sleeps 8 / $155 per night / $19 per person a night
Carolina Forest, South Carolina // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1256009vb
Carolina Forest, South Carolina // Average night per person $42.50 Sleeps 6 / $119 per night / $20 per person a night
Carolina Forest, South Carolina // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1256009vb
Gadsden, Alabama // Average night per person $42.72 Sleeps 10 / $240 per night / $24 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p848169vb
Timberlake, Virginia // Average night per person $42.73 Sleeps 6 / $79 per night / $13 per person a night
Ainaloa, Hawaii // Average night per person $44.06 Sleeps 6 / $95 per night / $16 per person a night
Ainaloa, Hawaii // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1154548vb
Fairmont, Minnesota // Average night per person $44.42 Sleeps 6 / $111 per night / $19 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4132245
Gulf Hills, Mississippi // Average night per person $44.82 Sleeps 6 / $238 per night / $40 per person a night
Gulf Hills, Mississippi // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1065359vb
Ironton, Missouri // Average night per person $45.17 Sleeps 6 / $116 per night / $19 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4866116
Fairfield Bay, Arkansas // Average night per person $45.20 Sleeps 8 / $120 per night / $15 per person a night
Fairfield Bay, Arkansas // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1016092vb
Redfield, New York // Average night per person $45.28 Sleeps 9 / $205 per night / $23 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p788804vb
Sahuarita, Arizona // Average night per person $45.63 Sleeps 6 / $169 per night / $28 per person a night
Sahuarita, Arizona // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1214122vb
Broken Bow, Oklahoma // Average night per person $46.54 Sleeps 9 / $159 per night / $18 per person a night
Broken Bow, Oklahoma // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4680154
Scottsburg, Oregon // Average night per person $46.58 Sleeps 7 / $135 per night / $19 per person a night
Scottsburg, Oregon // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1170022vb
Laurelville, Ohio // Average night per person $47.60 Sleeps 6 / $299 per night / $49 per person a night
Laurelville, Ohio // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1324267vb
Pahrump, Nevada // Average night per person $47.87 Sleeps 15 / $174 per night / $12 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p446711vb
Wichita, Kansas // Average night per person $47.91 Sleeps 6 / $197 per night / $33 per person a night
Wichita, Kansas // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4810558
Sioux Falls, South Dakota // Average night per person $48.46 Sleeps 6 / $160 per night / $27 per person a night
Sioux Falls, South Dakota // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4876268
North Valley, New Mexico // Average night per person $49.11 // Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $18 per person a night
North Valley, New Mexico // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p755611vb
Castleton, Vermont // Average night per person $50.12 Sleeps 6 / $225 per night / $38 per person a night
Castleton, Vermont // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p903056vb
Philipsburg, Montana // Average night per person $50.49 Sleeps 11 / $160 per night / $15 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1112552vb
Des Moines, Iowa // Average night per person $50.65 / Sleeps 7 / $129 per night / $18 per person a night
Des Moines, Iowa // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1296037vb
Star Valley, Wyoming // Average night per person $51.49 / Sleeps 8 / $200 per night / $25 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p677736vb
Yakima, Washington // Average night per person $52.00 / Sleeps 8 / $140 per night / $18 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p808607vb
Colesville, Maryland - Outside of Washington D.C. // Average night per person $52.04 Sleeps 12 / $190 per night / $16 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p957563vb
Eastbrook, Maine // Average night per person $52.37 / Sleeps 8 / $182 per night / $23 per person a night
Eastbrook, Maine // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p232837
Lewellen, Nebraska // Average night per person $53.09 / Sleeps 6 / $150 per person / $25 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1169051vb
Campton, New Hampshire // Average night per person $53.63 / Sleeps 6 / $117 per night / $19 per person a night
Campton, New Hampshire // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1319286vb
Terrytown, Louisiana // Average night per person $56.45 / Sleeps 8 / $160 per night / $20 per person a night
Terrytown, Louisiana // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4473506
West New York, New Jersey // Average night per person $58.52 / Sleeps 7 / $179 per night / $25 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1335069vb
Williamsville, Delaware // Average night per person $62.15 / Sleeps 8 / $180 per night / $22 per night a person
Williamsville, Delaware // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p828263vb
Marion, Massachusetts // Average night per person $64.38 / Sleeps 7 / $201 per night / $28 per night a person https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3515342
Anchorage, Alaska // Average night per person $66.48 /Sleeps 5 / $171 per night / $34 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1156150vb
Medora, North Dakota // Average night per person $69.64 / Sleeps 6 / $157 per night / $26 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p998466vb
London, Connecticut // Average night per person $74.03 / Sleeps 10 / $325 per night / $32 per person a night
London, Connecticut // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4804719
Charleston, Rhode Island // Average night per person $77.06 / Sleeps 5 / $108 per night / $21 per person a night
Charleston, Rhode Island // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4777486
Looking for an inexpensive trip this summer? The range of vacation rentals -- and the places you can find them -- continues to expand, and bargain hunters can reap the benefits.

Vacation rental site HomeAway analyzed its booking data to determine the cheapest destinations in all 50 states based on actual per person cost for stays in 2017. It found rates as low as $30 per person per night, including for appealing homes in scenic settings near mountains, lakes and rivers. For families, HomeAway also calculated the per person cost for maximum occupancy in a rental, which puts dozens of homes in the $10-$20 per person range.

See the slideshow above for one inexpensive destination in every state, and a sample property for rent in each place. 

HomeAway's most popular vacation rental destination in each state
Orange Beach, Ala.: This four-bedroom house sleeps 11.
It rents for an average of $228 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4624109
Anchorage, Alaska: This three-bedroom chalet sleeps 15.
It rents for an average of $350 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p982137vb
Scottsdale, Ariz.: This five-bedroom house sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $420 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1063017vb
Eureka Springs, Ark.: This four-bedroom house sleeps nine.
It rents for an average of $250 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p586459vb
San Diego, Calif.: This two-bedroom house sleeps four.
It rents for an average of $864 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p596286vb
Breckenridge, Colo.: This five-bedroom house sleeps 14.
It rents for an average of $850 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p932236
Mystic, Conn.: This four-bedroom house sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $217 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4480076
Rehoboth Beach, Del.: This four-bedroom house sleeps 10.
It rents for an average of $373 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p639590vb
Panama City Beach, Fla.: This five-bedroom house sleeps 16.
It rents for an average of $200 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p765505vb
Savannah, Ga.: This three-bedroom townhome sleeps five.
It rents for an average of $284 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p799744vb
Kihei, Hawaii: This four-bedroom house sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $577 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p476276vb
Island Park, Idaho: This five-bedroom cabin sleeps 20.
It rents for an average of $664 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p785698vb
Chicago, Ill.: This three-bedroom apartment sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $550 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p578762vb
Michigan City, Ind.: This five-bedroom house sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $350 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p834830vb
Spirit Lake, Iowa: This four-bedroom house sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $200 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1002298vb
Overland Park, Kan.: This three-bedroom house sleeps six.
It rents for an average of $145 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1142583vb
Lexington, Ky.: This four-bedroom house in sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $514 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4607715
New Orleans, La.: This two-bedroom house sleeps five.
It rents for an average of $200 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4726090
Bar Harbor, Maine: This three-bedroom house sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $595 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1079234vb
Ocean City, Md.: This six-bedroom house sleeps 18.
It rents for an average of $500 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p514551vb
Provincetown, Mass.: This four-bedroom house sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $857 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4554103
Traverse City, Mich.: This five-bedroom house sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $500 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p436746vb
Minneapolis, Minn.: This three-bedroom house sleeps nine.
It rents for an average of $300 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1049558vb
Gulfport, Mass.: This three-bedroom condo sleeps seven.
It rents for an average of $250 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p654928vb
Branson, Mo.: This six-bedroom cabin sleeps 22.
It rents for an average of $325 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4548806
Whitefish, Mont.: This five-bedroom cabin sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $460 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p955653vb
Omaha, Neb.: This six-bedroom house sleeps 14.
It rents for an average of $1,000 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4441123
Paradise, Nev.: This four-bedroom house sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $310 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3928944
Conway, N.H.: This four-bedroom house sleeps 11.
It rents for an average of $541 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4444827
Ocean City, N.J.: This six-bedroom house sleeps 14.
It rents for an average of $1,000 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p631182vb
Santa Fe, N.M.: This two-bedroom house sleeps four.
It rents for an average of $350 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p973031vb
New York, N.Y.: This three-bedroom apartment sleeps seven.
It rents for an average of $550 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1099912vb
Asheville, N.C.: This four-bedroom cabin sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $450 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1028908vb
Medora, N.D.: This four-bedroom house sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $300 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p778014vb
Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio: This three-bedroom house sleeps 10.
It rents for an average of $213 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p686760vb
Broken Bow, Okla.: This two-bedroom cabin sleeps six.
It rents for an average of $338 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p892112vb
Sunriver, Ore.: This five-bedroom house sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $646 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1041883vb
Lake Harmony, Pa.: This four-bedroom house sleeps 20.
It rents for an average of $643 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4738319
Narragansett, R.I.: This five-bedroom house sleeps 10.
It rents for an average of $454 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p912498vb
Hilton Head Island, S.C.: This five-bedroom house sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $701 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p334822vb
Lead, S.D.: This four-bedroom house sleeps 13.
It rents for an average of $331 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4567823
Sevierville, Tenn.: This two-bedroom cabin sleeps six.
It rents for an average of $130 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p700439vb
Galveston, Texas: This five-bedroom villa sleeps 15.
It rents for an average of $463 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p980379vb
Park City, Utah: This four-bedroom house sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $1,700 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p599142vb
Killington, Vt.: This four-bedroom house sleeps 20.
It rents for an average of $1,000 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3866064
Virginia Beach, Va.: This five-bedroom house sleeps 14.
It rents for an average of $908 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p856990vb
Seattle, Wash.: This four-bedroom house sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $365 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1181006vb
Snowshoe, W.Va.: This five-bedroom townhome sleeps 14.
It rents for an average of $799 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4070345
Egg Harbor, Wis.: this three-bedroom cabin sleeps eight.
It rents for an average of $300 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1024755vb
Teton Village, Wyo.: This four-bedroom house sleeps 12.
It rents for an average of $1,049 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1015342vb
