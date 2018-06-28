The cleanest gas station restroom in every state (2018)

Looking for a clean restroom when you pull off the interstate? There's an app for that.

GasBuddy, which tracks petrol prices across the country, also takes reviews of gas station facilities, and produces an annual list of which brands rate the highest for cleanliness.

GasBuddy says these stations all score at least three out of five stars from its users, who have left millions of reviews of more than 140,000 gas stations and travel plazas. Brands must have at least 20 locations in a given state to be included in the rankings.

Browse the slideshow above to see which service station brands will give you a sanitary pit stop in your home state or wherever you're headed this summer.

