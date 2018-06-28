The cleanest gas station restroom in every state (2018)
Alaska: Tesoro
Arizona: QuikTrip
Arkansas: Kum & Go
California: Quik Stop
Colorado: Kum & Go
Connecticut: Cumberland Farms
Delaware: Wawa
Florida: Wawa
Georgia: QuikTrip
Hawaii: Shell
Idaho: Chevron
Illinois: Kelley's Market
Indiana: Casey's General Store
Iowa: Cenex
Kansas: QuikTrip
Kentucky: Pilot
Louisiana: RaceTrac
Maine: Irving
Maryland: Wawa
Massachusetts: Cumberland Farms
Michigan: Holiday
Minnesota: Kwik Trip
Mississippi: Marathon
Missouri: QuikTrip
Montana: Cenex
Nebraska: Kum & Go
Nevada: Maverik
New Hampshire: Irving
New Jersey: Wawa
New Mexico: Chevron
New York: 7-Eleven
North Carolina: QuikTrip
North Dakota: Casey's General Store
Ohio: Sheetz
Oklahoma : QuikTrip
Oregon: Chevron
Pennsylvania : Wawa
Rhode Island: Cumberland Farms
South Carolina: QuikTrip
South Dakota: Sinclair
Tennessee: Weigel's
Texas: Buc-ee's
Utah: Maverik
Vermont: Mobil
Virginia: Wawa
Washington: Mobil
West Virginia: Sheetz
Wisconsin: Kwik Trip
Wyoming: Maverik

Looking for a clean restroom when you pull off the interstate? There's an app for that.

GasBuddy, which tracks petrol prices across the country, also takes reviews of gas station facilities, and produces an annual list of which brands rate the highest for cleanliness.  

GasBuddy says these stations all score at least three out of five stars from its users, who have left millions of reviews of more than 140,000 gas stations and travel plazas. Brands must have at least 20 locations in a given state to be included in the rankings.

Browse the slideshow above to see which service station brands will give you a sanitary pit stop in your home state or wherever you're headed this summer.

The best gas-station coffee in every state
Alabama: MAPCO.
Alaska: Holiday Station Stores.
Arizona: QuikTrip.
Arkansas: Casey’s General Store.
California: 7-Eleven.
Colorado: Kum & Go.
Connecticut: Cumberland Farms.
Delaware: Wawa.
Florida: Wawa.
Georgia: QuikTrip.
Hawaii: Chevron.
Idaho: Conoco.
Illinois: Kelley’s Market.
Indiana: Pilot.
Iowa: Casey’s General Store.
Kansas: QuikTrip.
Kentucky: Thorntons.
Louisiana: RaceTrac.
Maine: Irving Oil.
Maryland: Wawa.
Massachusetts: Cumberland Farms.
Michigan: Holiday Station Stores.
Minnesota: Kwik Trip.
Mississippi: Circle K.
Missouri: QuikTrip.
Montana: Town Pump.
Nebraska: Kum & Go.
Nevada: Maverik.
New Hampshire: Cumberland Farms.
New Jersey: Wawa.
New Mexico: Chevron.
New York: Cumberland Farms.
North Carolina: QuikTrip.
North Dakota: Casey’s General Store.
Ohio: Sheetz.
Oklahoma: QuikTrip.
Oregon: Chevron.
Pennsylvania: Wawa.
Rhode Island: Cumberland Farms.
South Carolina: QuikTrip.
South Dakota: Casey’s General Store.
Tennessee: Speedway.
Texas: Buc-ee's.
Utah: Maverik.
Vermont: Irving Oil.
Virginia: Wawa.
Washington: Mobil.
Washington, D.C.: Shell.
West Virginia: Sheetz.
Wisconsin: Kwik Trip.
Wyoming: Maverik.
50 state road trip: Scenic drives around the USA
Alabama Coastal Connection Coastal Connection is a National Scenic Byway in Alabama. The route stretches from Grand Bay to Dauphin Island over to the beaches of Gulf Shores, and up the coast of Mobile Bay to the Spanish Fort in Daphne, Alabama. Pictured is Perdido Bay.
Alaska Parks Highway In Alaska, 35 miles north of Anchorage is The Parks Highway, which runs 323 miles to Fairbanks. Not only is it scenic, it is one of the most important roads in Alaska because it connects the two largest cities.
Arizona Highway 163, Monument Valley This famous stretch of Highway 163 in Arizona is featured in many movies, with picturesque Monument Valley in the backdrop.
Arkansas Scenic Byway 7 Arkansas’ Highway 7 is the longest in the state and part of it is designated a state scenic byway. It takes a route through some of the most beautiful parts of the Ozark mountains.
California Big Sur Coast The Big Sur coastline is one of the country’s most famous scenic areas where the Santa Lucia mountains rise from the Pacific Ocean. Route 1 is the road that follows the coast. Shown here is Bixby Creek bridge, near Carmel.
Colorado Independence Pass The highest paved state highway in Colorado, and also one of the most scenic, is called Independence Pass. Beautiful panoramic views of the Sawatch Range of the Rocky Mountains can be seen. Due to snow and harsh conditions, the road is closed in the winter.
Connecticut Litchfield Landscapes Connecticut is a lovely little northeastern state and this drive, referred to as Litchfield Landscapes, will take you through old, quaint towns and along country roads with covered bridges.
Delaware The Lewes Byway In Delaware, the first US state, you can visit the first town by traveling along The Lewes Byway. It also offers beautiful water-filled views of beaches and canals. Cape Henlopen State Park is another popular destination.
Florida Overseas Highway The long stretch of road that connects the southernmost area of Florida with the Keys is called the Overseas Highway. The road offers unlimited views of the ocean surrounding it.
Georgia Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway Within the Chattahoochee National Forest in northeast Georgia is the Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway. The 41-mile loop is considered to hold some of the best scenery in the state. It also includes Brasstown Bald, Georgia's highest peak.
Hawaii Road to Hana, Maui The Road to Hana drive in Maui, which curves along the northeast coast, is considered a bucket list drive and not only the most beautiful in Hawaii, but one of the most beautiful in the world.
Idaho Lake Coeur d’Alene In Idaho, RD-97 takes you along the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene and the surrounding Coeur d’Alene National Forest. While driving, keep your eye out for bald eagles, especially in the fall.
Liesegang details on a sandstone formation
Indiana Parke County: Covered Bridge Capital Parke County in Indiana has garnered the nickname the “Covered Bridge Capital” and this 50 mile loop along Rt 36 and other country roads will show you more than 30 historic bridges still in use.
Iowa Loess Hill Scenic Byway The Loess Hill Scenic Byway in Iowa is also a National Scenic Byway. Along the western edge of the state, the road takes you along the winding ridges of Loess Hills, which are unique geological formations created during the last ice age.
Kansas Flint Hills National Scenic Byway Kansas is known for its prairie lands and the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway offers just that. This area is one of the last remaining tallgrass prairie landscapes left in America.
Kentucky Old Frankfort Pike Old Frankfort Pike is a 16-mile stretch of road in Kentucky, famous for its scenic path through the horse farms that breed famous Derby competitors. Many spots along the route are on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Louisiana Cane River National Heritage Trail Along the Cane River National Heritage Trail in Louisiana, you will see many quintessential southern sights, such as plantations, cane fields, and magnolias.
Maine Schoodic Scenic Byway The Schoodic National Scenic Byway in Maine takes you along the state’s beautiful rugged coast. Discover old lighthouses, historic towns, and Acadia National Park, all while taking in the view of Maine’s famous pine trees lining the Atlantic coast.
Maryland Mountain Maryland On the western side of Maryland is a stretch of road that will take you 193 miles over the ridges of the Alleghenys. Trip highlights include Keyser Ridge, historic Cumberland, and the Youghiogheny river.
Massachusetts Cape Cod Route 6A Also referred to as “The King’s Highway”, this Cape Cod scenic drive will take you along the famous shores of Massachusetts’ favorite bay, as well as up along the Outer Beach of the Atlantic. This route holds many historic sites, including Sandwich Village and the Josiah Dennis Manse & Old West Schoolhouse.
Michigan Red Arrow Highway The Red Arrow Highway in Michigan takes you along the shores of Lake Michigan through quaint coastal towns. The St. Joseph Lighthouse is a popular scenic attraction.
Minnesota North Shore Scenic Drive In Minnesota, the North Shore Scenic Drive takes you along the northern coast of Lake Superior, the world’s largest freshwater lake. Bordered by the Sawtooth Mountains, the trip is filled with views of beautiful landscapes such as streams with waterfalls and aspen trees as far as the eye can see.
Mississippi The Great River Road The Great River Road, which borders the western edge of Mississippi along the river, is another designated National Scenic Byway. The whole route actually includes way more than just the one state, starting at the Gulf in Louisiana and stretching all the way to Minnesota. It is one of the longest scenic roads in the country.
Missouri Little Dixie Byway The Little Dixie Byway is a part of the formerly mentioned Great River Road. It is a 30 mile stretch of the famous highway through Missouri which offers limestone bluffs and other magnificent views of the Mississippi River.
Montana Going to the Sun Road The route that is referred to as Going to the Sun Road is the most famous drive in Montana. It cuts through Glacier National Park with stunning views of the Continental Divide, St. Mary Lake, and endless snow-capped mountains.
Nebraska Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway US Highway 75 is also called the Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway. Winding through Nebraska, travellers can see similar sights that the famous explorers encountered along their journey. Missouri River bluffs and rolling hills dominate the landscape. You can also stop in at old Fort Atkinson, which was the first US Army post west of the Missouri River.
Nevada Lamoille Canyon Road In Nevada, the Lamoille Canyon Road takes you along the Lamoille Canyon in the Ruby Mountains. It’s only a 12 mile stretch, but it’s filled with amazing views of the valley and mountain range. In the winter, the road isn’t plowed and is often used for cross-country skiing.
New Hampshire White Mountains Trail The White Mountains Trail in New Hampshire is a 100 mile route covering the beautiful landscape of White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire. Parts of the trail, which loops around the area, have been used for centuries.
New Jersey The Delaware River Scenic Byway The Delaware River Scenic Byway on Route 29 offers great views of the Delaware River as well as many history lessons. The southern part of the route passes along the part of the river where George Washington famously crossed during the American Revolution, now called Washington Crossing State Park.
New Mexico Corrales Road Scenic Byway The Corrales Road Scenic Byway in New Mexico may be most famous for its views of the cottonwood groves. Bird watching is a favorite activity in this scenic area.
New York Lakes to Locks Passage Through the Adirondacks of New York and stretching all the way to Canada is the famous Lakes to Locks Passage Trail. The route follows an interconnected waterway with stops in small cities and plenty of rural landscapes.
North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway There is no lack of breathtaking vistas along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. Near Asheville, the 450-mile stretch connects the Shenandoah with the Great Smoky Mountains.
North Dakota Killdeer Mountain Four Bears Scenic Byway One of the most scenic areas of western North Dakota is through the Killdeer Mountains on the Killdeer Mountain Four Bears Scenic Byway. The 64 mile byway provides views of the Badlands as well as the Little Missouri River.
Ohio Ohio Amish Country Byway If you are looking for an escape from commercialism, the Ohio Amish Country Byway in Holmes County is the perfect road trip for you.
Oklahoma Historic Route 66 Get your kicks! One of the most famous roads in America is also one of the best scenic highways in Oklahoma. Historic Route 66 offers many great attractions such as Totem Pole Park and the Will Rogers Memorial.
Oregon Pacific Coast Scenic Byway The Pacific Coast Scenic Byway in Oregon starts at the Northwest tip in Astoria and winds along the shores of the state. There are various highlights along the way, including nine lighthouses. And keep your eye out for some whale sightings!
Pennsylvania High Plateau Check out amazing views of the Alleghenys, especially in Sproul State Forest, along High Plateau, the name for Route 144 in Pennsylvania.
Rhode Island Rhode Island Coast Scenic Drive The Rhode Island Scenic Coast Drive not only offers views of Atlantic beaches, but the historic mansions that line them.
South Carolina Historic Charleston In South Carolina, a popular scenic drive is through historic Charleston. From Daniel Island to James Island, you will see stunning saltwater marshlands, beautiful homes, and quaint gardens.
South Dakota Badlands Loop Scenic Byway South Dakota is famous for its Badlands, so of course one of the most scenic drives in the state is the 30 mile loop on Highway 240. Check out all the unique rock formations and native grasslands that this area of the country is famous for.
Tennessee Cades Cove Loop The Cades Cove Loop in Tennessee is one of the shorter scenic drives of our list. Only 11 miles, the one-lane road offers beautiful valley views of the Great Smoky Mountains as well as historic homes from the community that settled in the area in 1818.
Texas The Canyon Drive Texas is known for long stretches of roads to nowhere, but north of the town of Quitaque, is the Palo Duro Canyon State Park. There you will see the Palo Duro Canyon and the Caprock canyons, both majestic rock formations worthy of a scenic rendezvous.
Utah Monument Valley Highway 163 Scenic Drive Utah’s most scenic drive is the same as Arizona’s, just from a different side. Monument Valley along Highway 163 is the famous stretch of road with its massive and amazing rock formations.
Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway Check out the Green Mountains along with plenty of quaint Vermont towns while driving down this scenic stretch of Route 100. It is considered one of the most scenic drives in New England.
Virginia Skyline Drive The most famous road in Virginia is Skyline Drive. Offering breathtaking views of the Shenandoah Mountains and multiple entrances to the Appalachian Trail, it is a must-see. For the most brilliant views, take a trip during peak leaf changing season, but be warned, you will be far from the only car on the road.
Washington Cascade Loop There is no shortage of beautiful views on the Cascade Loop, Washington state’s most scenic drive. Check out the towering mountains, the raging rivers, or gaze at the famous tulip fields.
West Virginia Highland Scenic Highway The Highland Scenic Highway in West Virginia offers beautiful views of the wild and wonderful state. The road takes travelers through the Monongahela National Forest for 43 miles of vistas, wildlife, and all the other adventures West Virginia has to offer.
Wisconsin Lake Superior Byway Check out the scenery at Gaylord Nelson Wilderness Area and along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore while traveling down the Lake Superior Byway, one of Wisconsin’s most scenic roads.
Wyoming Beartooth Scenic Byway Beartooth Scenic Byway is Wyoming’s highest paved primary road and also its most scenic. Often referred to as America’s most beautiful drive, the road cuts through the famous Yellowstone National Park.
