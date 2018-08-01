Behind the scenes at Glenfiddich distillery
Glenfiddich is located in Dufftown, the whisky capital of Scotland's Speyside region. William Grant & Sons owns the distillery, which is one of the largest in Scotland.
These pagodas are a signature architectural feature of the Glenfiddich distillery. They were originally part of the venting system for the kilns where peat was burned to dry the malted barley.
“Glenfiddich” means “valley of the deer,” hence you can find this image of a stag’s head everywhere you look, from the bottles to the signage.
This old delivery truck sits just outside the still house. It used to be owned by one of the mash men, and the Grant family recently purchased it.
The barley and water mixture is heated and turned into wort in two mash tuns, each with a capacity of 50,000 liters.
The mash tuns at Glenfiddich are some of the biggest in the whisky industry, allowing the distillery to continuously mash.
A window in the side of the tun allows visitors to see the mashing process. Metal arms stir the mash as it is heated.
After mashing, the wort is cooled and transferred to wooden washbacks. There are 26 of these fermentation vats made from Douglas fir, which is uncommon as many distilleries have switched to stainless steel.
Yeast is added to the wort to initiate fermentation. During this process, the yeast converts sugar to alcohol. Glenfiddich believes this is the stage at which the whisky’s signature pear notes are developed in the new make spirit.
The workers keep track of what’s going on in the tun room on this chalkboard chart. Although much of the distillation process is computerized, there are some things that are just easier to keep track of in the old-school way.
There are two still houses at Glenfiddich with a total of 30 pot stills. These include wash stills for the first distillation, and spirit stills for the second distillation.
The stills at Glenfiddich are massive, allowing the distillery to keep up with demand. They are made of copper, a metal that is beneficial for the distillation process.
The hot liquor tanks heat up the water before it is used in the mashing process. The water must be hot to help break down the grain and convert starch into sugar.
Glenfiddich’s water source is the Robbie Dhu Spring. This water is used both in the mashing process and to cut the whisky down to proof when bottling. Visitors can sample the water from this fountain on the distillery’s grounds.
There are 49 warehouses at Glenfiddich stretching across many acres. This one is located near the visitor center, and maintains a traditional feel, while others are much more modern looking.
The solera warehouse is one of the most interesting at Glenfiddich. At the back are giant wooden vats in which whisky from a variety of barrels is married together. These vats are never completely emptied, so there is always a little whisky left over to help flavor the current batch.
Barrels sit outside one of the Glenfiddich warehouses waiting to be transferred. A wide range of casks are used to mature the whisky, including bourbon, sherry, wine and others.
Even on a grey day, a frequent occurrence in Scotland, the green grass contrasts colorfully with the starkly drab appearance of the warehouses at Glenfiddich.
There are more than 55 million gallons of whisky currently aging in barrels at Glenfiddich. This includes whisky from its sister distillery, The Balvenie, but the majority are from Glenfiddich.
Although scotch whisky distilleries mostly rely on used barrels from America and Spain, it’s still necessary to have a cooperage onsite. Barrels must often be repaired by a team of skilled workers.
Barrels come from many bourbon distilleries in America. This one formerly contained Angel’s Envy bourbon, and you’ll find others from distilleries such as Jack Daniel’s and Jim Beam.
This oven is used to toast the barrelheads, a step that adds flavor into the whisky as it ages in the cask. Only the bottoms are toasted for the palletized barrels – the liquid doesn’t touch the top when stored in this fashion.
Grooves are cut into the barrelheads to increase the surface area and augment the interaction between the wood and the whisky.
Note the deep purple color of this barrel stave. This is a wine cask that is being repurposed and repaired at the Glenfiddich cooperage to be filled with either new make spirit or previously aged whisky for a wine finish.
In 2010, a massive snowfall collapsed the roof of one of the Glenfiddich warehouses, exposing the barrels to the elements for a period of time. From this accident arose a limited special release called Snow Phoenix.
Photography isn’t allowed inside the warehouses. The angel’s share, or evaporated alcohol, permeates the air inside and could present a fire risk. Even from the doorway, the smell is intense and delicious, and completely envelops you as soon as you step inside.
Tanker trucks stop at the fill station ready to transport whisky to other bottling facilities. There is a bottling line at Glenfiddich, but much of the work is done at a facility just outside of Glasgow.
Barrels are filled and dumped in buildings like this one. The process involves a combination of technology and human touch, as workers roll barrels onto a platform and remove the bung for dumping, or guide a metal spigot into the bunghole for filling.
Barrels are rolled from one warehouse to another just as they have been for decades. Workers send them in the right direction with a swift push, making sure to stay out of their way once in motion.
Kininvie is a small distillery located on the expansive Glenfiddich grounds. It doesn’t get much attention, but ask about it if you visit the distillery to hear the history.
Currently, the stills at Kininvie produce whisky used primarily in Monkey Shoulder, a blend that is geared towards cocktails. The whisky is also used in Hazelwood, another blend that contains grain whisky from William Grant & Son’s Girvan distillery.
The blending lab at Glenfiddich is a remarkable place where you can find whisky samples from the past few decades that are kept for tasting and reference. The whisky is stored in medicinal-style sample bottles.
Detailed information is kept on all the samples in the blending lab, specifying when the whisky was distilled, which cask it came from, its proof and other important notes.
Experts at Glenfiddich nose and sample whisky distilled in the 1970s or earlier to come up with what will eventually be part of the Rare and Vintage Collection. The most recent release was a 44-year-old whisky distilled in 1973.
After a long day of exploring and tasting whisky at Glenfiddich, stop by The Malt Barn for a bite to eat and cup of coffee – or visit the bar for a dram of whisky.
The Malt Barn’s bar has nearly every expression of Glenfiddich that you can think of, as well as other William Grant & Son’s brands. If you need guidance, the knowledgeable bartenders will help you make a selection.
The Malt Barn’s dining room offers a warm fire and comfortable tables to enjoy food from a menu that includes Scottish venison, salmon, and the classic dish of haggis, neeps and tatties.
Glenfiddich 12 is the core expression in the distillery’s lineup. This whisky is light and crisp, with the signature Glenfiddich pear notes and a touch of vanilla.
Glenfiddich 15 is comprised of whisky married in the Solera vat. The whisky was originally aged in sherry and bourbon casks before spending time in this large oak barrel, a tradition drawn from the Spanish sherry bodegas.
Glenfiddich 18 is one of the best of the core range, with whisky aged in both sherry and bourbon casks. It’s oaky, rich and complex, with nice dried fruit notes.
Hazelwood is not easy to find in America, so if you visit the Glenfiddich distillery, stop by the gift shop to see what they have in stock. This blend combines liquid from Kininvie and Girvan into a soft, mellow whisky.
This throwback bottle is available at the Glenfiddich gift shop. The label’s design is a tribute to the original 1963 packaging, the product of malt master Brian Kinsman’s detailed research.
Glenfiddich has a range of unconventional whiskies called the Experimental Series. The first in the series was the IPA Cask, a whisky finished in casks of beer brewed specially for this collaboration.
Different barrels represent the range of whisky distilled at Glenfiddich and its sister distilleries. The words written on the barrelheads reveal information about the whisky within, or the original source of the barrel.
A walk around the warehouses uncovers a snapshot of the long history of the distillery. Barrels dating back half a century can be found, some of which still contain liquid that hasn’t yet been lost to the angel’s share and may someday be bottled.

Ian Millar sports an impressive job title — prestige whisky specialist for Glenfiddich — but this whisky veteran has the bona fide credentials to back it up. He has worked in the whisky industry for more than four decades with a hand in just about every part of the process, from distillation to maturation to helping promote the brand. Glenfiddich is the bestselling single malt in the world, but Millar doesn’t like to dwell on this accolade.

“We like to say we are the world’s most-awarded whisky,” rather than focusing on sales figures, he says, an attitude shared by nearly everyone who works at the distillery.

Glenfiddich is part of the William Grant & Sons company, a family-operated business that owns The Balvenie, Tullamore DEW, and Hendrick’s Gin, among other spirits brands. Though superlatives regarding both awards and sales may be true, a visit to the Dufftown distillery, in Scotland’s Speyside region, reveals an operation that in many ways still feels like the family-run business it was when William Grant founded it in the 1880s with his brood of sons (he also had two daughters, let’s not forget).

Glenfiddich means “valley of the deer” in Gaelic, and though the distillery is just a few minutes from downtown Dufftown (such as it is), the hills and sweeping forests surrounding the distillery probably still hide more than a few hooved beasts. The whisky is produced and matured on a massive scale. There are two mash tuns with a capacity of 50,000 liters each, 30 stills are in operation at any given moment, and just under a million barrels are aging onsite containing about 55 million gallons of liquid.

This is all set to increase over the next few years as the distillery undergoes a significant expansion. Representatives are tightlipped about just what this will entail, but you can see buildings under construction as you walk around the distillery. Reports suggest that the current output of 13 million liters of pure alcohol per year could double upon completion. So yes, Glenfiddich is a mammoth distillery. And it still finds time to innovate and experiment with new expressions, as well as release some very old, very expensive whisky from hand-selected barrels that have been patiently aging for decades.

Glenfiddich 12 is the distillery’s flagship expression, a light and crisp whisky that the folks behind the stills like to describe as having strong notes of pear on the palate. That is just the tip of the iceberg, with bottles ranging from 14 to 26 years old in the main line, then hitting 30, 40, even 50 years old in the pricier prestige range. There are highly coveted Rare and Vintage expressions, which include unicorns like the 1937 Rare Collection and the recently released 1973 Rare Cask. Over the past few years, the distillery has been tinkering with collaborations and barrel finishes with its Experimental Series. There are currently three entries: Project XX, India Pale Ale Cask, and the most recent, Winter Storm, a 21-year-old whisky finished in ice wine barrels.

Glenfiddich remains an important and immensely popular single malt brand that knows how to stay relevant, and consistently produces some incredibly tasty juice. A visit to the distillery will stir any whisky lover’s heart, with its acres of dusky, pungent-smelling warehouses, surprisingly delicious food at The Malt House restaurant, and of course, excellent whisky to sample. You can also check out Glenfiddich’s sister distillery, The Balvenie, which is just next door but operates on a smaller scale and produces very different whisky. Kininvie is tucked away on the Glenfiddich grounds as well, a diminutive distillery that mostly produces whisky for use in Monkey Shoulder blended malt (though it has released a few single malts as well).

Tours at Glenfiddich range from 90 minutes to four hours, with a variety of options regarding tasting, areas of the distillery explored and pricing. Reservations are recommended, and the distillery is open all year to visitors.

Travel-worthy Scotch whisky distilleries
With a notoriously cultish following, Lagavulin has no trouble summoning visitors to its home base along the far-flung shores of southwestern Scotland.
Lagavulin’s unmistakably deep and robust smoked malt is a sensory revelation: a characteristic celebrated in a number of creative tasting experiences offered at the distillery.
Their Nips and Nibbles tour pairs whisky alongside the island’s finest chocolates, and the Sensory Tasting immerses visitors in the sights, scents, and even sounds of whisky making, and includes a Lagavulin kit as a parting memento.
Tours are generally offered Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., but the schedule fluctuates with the month, so refer to the Lagavulin website before visiting.
Campbeltown — a peninsula in the remote and rugged southwestern region of Scotland — was once heralded as the Victorian Whisky Capital of the World.
Today only three distilleries remain, and Glen Scotia honors the area’s vibrant past in a newly opened visitors shop, echoing 18th-century design.
Tours are offered twice a day at Glen Scotia, and include a sampling of their recently-expanded range of products.
A highlight is their barrel strength Victoriana — full of vanilla and molasses, with a hint of campfire in the finish.
Every year, nearly 34,000 whisky aficionados embark on a scenic 90-minute drive north of Edinburgh to arrive at the spiritual home of Dewar’s. This is where the heart malt for the most widely-consumed Scotch in the USA is produced.
An interactive blender’s tour is offered: a one-hour tutored session on the history of blending, which allows guests to mix their own half-liter bottle of Scotch to take home.
In addition to a comprehensive whisky museum, Aberfeldy just launched an on-site speakeasy — the Scotch Egg Club, where you can enjoy exclusive tastings, and whisky and food pairings.
Tours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday during the peak season, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November to March.
Known as the Maritime Malt, Old Pulteney is crafted and aged at its eponymous distillery along the northern coastline of Scotland.
Getting here isn’t easy. Edinburgh is more than 250 miles away by road. Those willing to make the trek are rewarded with stunning vistas and a comprehensive behind-the-scenes peek at this historic property.
Offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — or by prior appointment — a 30-minute tour concludes with a dram of their flagship 12-year-old spirit.
Another draw is the ability to hand-bottle your own whisky from a specific cask of your choosing.
The malt from esteemed Highland producer Glenmorangie is distilled through the tallest copper pot stills in all of Scotland.
On their own they are a sight to behold.
When backdropped by the majestic waters of the Dornoch Firth in the distance, the experience becomes legendary.
One of the first in the industry to operate a formal visitors center, Glenmorangie has had more than a decade to perfect the art of hospitality. This is evident in a variety of tours ranging from a 30-minute walkabout, to the immersive Heritage Tour, lasting the better part of an afternoon and including a lengthy tasting and lunch at the charming Glenmorangie House.
Peak season is June through August, when tours are offered seven days a week, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. From November until March, appointments are necessary. The Glenmorangie House is also available for overnight lodging.
Seated along the idyllic shores of Islay (pronounced ‘eye-luh'), Bruichladdich attracts 25,000 annual visitors to its storied facility. And for good reason.
On an island renowned for its peat-smoked malt, this distillery stands out for its dynamic, handmade approach to whisky making.
Here you’ll get a sense of how it was done before the days of modern automation.
Summer tours run daily through the stillhouse and barrel rooms, concluding in the Laddie Shop.
Here you’ll find the Valinches: limited-edition releases available exclusively to those who make their way to this isolated part of the world.
But to get to Bruichladdich, you’ll have to brave either a two-hour ferry ride from the western edge of the mainland, or a 45-minute ride on a daily prop plane out of Glasgow Airport.
Bowmore is one of only a handful of Scotch distilleries that do their own malting. This is the process by which dampened barley is spread across a heated floor to prepare it for fermentation.
A tour here affords a rare glimpse at malting floors, along with a chance to enter the No. 1 Vaults — the oldest barrelhouse in all of Scotland.
Offered at 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the experience culminates in the tasting of a distillery exclusive, which often means a rare expression of whisky, when available.
Like most distilleries on Islay, Bowmore uses a peat-smoked malt, which can impart whisky with medicinal and tar-like characteristics.
But Bowmore tempers these notes with a distinctive sweetness, exemplified most dramatically in their 18-year-old sherry cask bottling.
If you’re looking for something a bit more exclusive, however, the visitors center maintains a bottle of 1957 vintage (one of only 12 ever produced) which sells for more than $200,000 at auction.
The region of Speyside, a 3.5-hour drive north of Edinburgh, is home to the highest concentration of distilleries in the country. Nearly half of Scotland’s single malts are produced in this verdant valley straddling the river Spey.
Among them is Glen Grant, makers of one of the world’s most elegant spirits — the 50 Year Old Single Malt, which fetches $17,000 a bottle.
While you’re unlikely to sample that on your next visit, you will get to tour their grounds, including an enchanting riverwalk through Narnia-like forests and 19th-century apple orchards, to a secluded hillside cascade.
Glen Grant tours are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and include a sampling of their core range of products.
Blended whiskies can incorporate dozens of different malts into a single bottling, but at the core of any batch is a malt which makes up the hallmark characteristics of the resulting spirit. This is referred to as the "heart malt".
While the single malt from Strathisla is seldom seen in the States, much of what they produce here forms the heart malt of Chivas Regal — among the most widely consumed blended Scotches in the USA.
The stone and brick-clad facility constructed in 1786 is the oldest continuously operating distillery in all of Scotland.
Its iconic, twin pagoda-style roof an enduring symbol of scotch making.
Hourly tours from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, include tutored whisky-nosing seminars, contrasting the distinct features of single malts against blended Scotches.
The grounds are located an easy 300-meter walk from the rail station in the town of Keith.
While some Scotch distilleries are easily accessible from urban hubs such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, trekking to Highland Park is an adventure in and of itself.
Located in the heart of the Orkney Islands — a windswept terrain with Nordic cultural heritage — visiting here requires a plane ride from northern Scotland.
The Vintage Tour includes a trip into the bowels of the kiln room, where locally sourced peat is shoveled into the fire to fuel malting on the floors above.
Enjoy 40-year-old vintages of the brand’s trademark, slightly-smoked whisky in their stately parlor room, and you’ll have the opportunity to purchase a hand-filled distillery exclusive release before you depart.
For the ultimate hands-on experience, the distillery offers up to two visitors the chance to actually work for a day at the facility, before enjoying a banquet feast and tutored tasting in the evening. This experience has to be booked in advance.
Highland Park’s parent company, Edrington, also owns The Macallan, which just invested $100 million in a stylish, futuristic visitors center opening in 2018.
The GlenDronach Distillery Visitor Centre closes for a month at the end of 2016 for a light renovation, ensuring that tourists in 2017 will enjoy one of the most modern experiences available, backdropped by a historic facility that is nearly 200 years old.
GlenDronach Distillery’s Connoisseur’s Experience is a tutored tasting that includes drams at cask strength, taken directly from the fine Spanish and American oak barrels in which their elegant whiskies slumber for upwards of a decade.
A typical tour lasts around 45 minutes and is offered on the hour, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. GlenDronach Distillery is closed on weekends from October through April.
Five tour options and a gift shop are available to visitors.
