President Trump said Thursday that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt submitted his resignation letter and that after an "outstanding job" in the role, he had accepted the scandal-plagued Cabinet member's decision. 

In the letter, Pruitt praises Trump's "courage, steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people." He said Trump is "serving as President today because of God’s providence." Pruitt said he must leave the administration because "the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us." 

Here is the full text of the letter: 

Mr. President,

It has been an honor to serve you in the Cabinet as Administrator of the EPA. Truly, your confidence in me has blessed me personally and enabled me to advance your agenda beyond what anyone anticipated at the beginning of your Administration. Your courage, steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people, both with regard to improved environmental outcomes as well as historical regulatory reform, is in fact occurring at an unprecedented pace and I thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the American people in helping achieve those ends.

That is why it is hard for me to advise you I am stepping down as Administrator of the EPA effective as of July 6. It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring. However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.

My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence. I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all that you put your hand to.

Your Faithful Friend,
Scott Pruitt

Flashback: Donald Trump needs to fire EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, not promote him

More: A list of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's ethical challenges, accusations

A look at EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
01 / 15
Pruitt speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on June 2, 2017.
02 / 15
President Trump shakes hands with Pruitt during a Rose Garden event where he announced that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord on June 1, 2017.
03 / 15
Pruitt shakes hands with coal miners during a visit to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company's Harvey Mine in Sycamore, Pa., on April 13, 2017.
04 / 15
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt does a television interview in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol before President Trump delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017.
05 / 15
Trump shakes hands with Pruitt before signing the Waters of the United States executive order on Feb. 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
06 / 15
Pruitt is presented with a baseball hat by Acting Administrator Cathrine McCabe at the EPA headquarters on Feb. 21, 2017, in Washington.
07 / 15
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito shakes hands with Pruitt after swearing him in as the Environmental Protection Agency administrator in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 17, 2017. Holding the Bible is Marlyn Pruitt, wife of Scott Pruitt, and their son Cade Pruitt is standing second from right.
08 / 15
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin talks with Pruitt as she arrives for her annual State of the State address in Oklahoma City on Feb. 6, 2017.
09 / 15
Pruitt waits at the start of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill on Jan. 18, 2017.
10 / 15
Pruitt is welcomed on Capitol Hill on Jan. 18, 2017, by Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the committee.
11 / 15
Ben Carson, Trump's nominee to be secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Pruitt walk outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building following meetings on Jan. 13, 2017.
12 / 15
Pruitt visits the office of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in the Russell Senate Office Building on Jan. 4, 2017.
13 / 15
Pruitt arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Dec. 7, 2016.
14 / 15
Pruitt speaks to opponents of the Affordable Care Act outside of the Supreme Court on March 4, 2015.
15 / 15
Pruitt, newly elected attorney general for the state of Oklahoma, gestures as he speaks at a victory party in Oklahoma City on Nov. 2, 2010. His wife, Marlyn Pruitt, is at right.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com