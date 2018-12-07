Peter Strzok: 'Simply no evidence of bias in my professional actions'

Things got heated Thursday on Capitol Hill when FBI agent Peter Strzok, who had exchanged anti-Trump text messages with his co-worker girlfriend, testified about allegations of political bias within the Justice Department. Strzok's testimony before two House committees included several brusque exchanges, especially when he refused to answer some questions. Strzok did say he wasn’t proud of the texts he sent about President Donald Trump to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, but he vehemently denied that his political beliefs affected his work on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference or the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. For some Americans, Strzok has become the face of a “deep state” conspiracy within the federal government that has been working to undermine Trump. Democrats say Trump and House Republicans are using the allegations of bias to undermine Mueller's investigation. 

After Baltimore riots, police stopped noticing crime

Baltimore police took a strikingly less aggressive approach to fighting crime after the riots following Freddie Gray's death in 2015 and a federal government crackdown on Baltimore officers' tactics, a USA TODAY investigation reveals. The analysis of years of city police data shows that after the riots, the number of incidents police reported themselves – as opposed to those called in by citizens – dropped by nearly half. It has largely stayed that way ever since, even as violent crime has surged and Baltimore has become the deadliest large city in the United States. “What officers are doing is they’re just driving looking forward. They’ve got horse blinders on,” said Kevin Forrester, a retired Baltimore detective.

Feds get new lead in 63-year-old Emmett Till case

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it had reopened the investigation into one of American history’s most infamous cold cases: the 1955 abduction and murder of Emmett Till. The 14-year-old’s gruesome killing – which came days after Till was accused of making advances on a white woman in segregated Mississippi – helped spark the civil rights movement. The Justice Department said it had obtained "new information" in the case but did not give any further details. 

Is cutting the cord really trimming our TV bills?

It’s a great time to be a pay TV subscriber, with several competitors and a variety of plans availalbe. We love our Netflix and Prime Video and Hulu. Yet, several live TV services such as Sling and PlayStation Vue have raised prices and started offering those channel bundles that many consumers wanted to avoid with cable. Don’t get too discouraged, experts say. There are still ways to get the channels you want and save money, which was the point of cutting the cord to start.

HBO did this for 17 years. Now it's time for Netflix to shine

This year's nominations for the Emmy Awards marked a milestone for Netflix. The streaming giant walked away with 112 nominations Thursday, ending the 17-year streak of HBO receiving the most nods. The home of "Game of Thrones" still finished strong with 108 nominations. Other Emmy news:

Emmy Awards 2018: The nominees
Who could be taking home a golden Emmy statue on Sept. 17? Here are the nominated hopefuls.
Best drama: "The Americans," FX
Best drama: "The Crown," Netflix
Best drama: "Game of Thrones," HBO
Best drama: "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
Best drama: "Stranger Things," Netflix
Best drama: "This Is Us," NBC
Best drama: "Westworld," HBO
Best comedy: "Atlanta," FX
Best comedy: "Barry," HBO
Best comedy: "Black-ish," ABC
Best comedy: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO
Best comedy: "GLOW," Netflix
Best comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon
Best comedy: "Silicon Valley," HBO
Best comedy: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Netflix
Best actor, drama: Jason Bateman, "Ozark," Netflix
Best actor, drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us," NBC
Best actor, drama: Ed Harris, "Westworld," HBO
Best actor, drama: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans," FX
Best actor, drama: Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us," NBC
Best actor, drama: Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld," HBO
Best actress,drama: Claire Foy, "The Crown," Netflix
Best actress, drama: Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black," BBC America
Best actress, drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
Best actress, comedy: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve," BBC America
Best actress, drama: Keri Russell, "The Americans," FX
Best actress, drama: Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld," HBO
Best actor, comedy: Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish," ABC
Best actor, comedy: Ted Danson, "The Good Place," NBC
Best actor, comedy: Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO
Best actor, comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta," FX
Best actor, comedy: Bill Hader, "Barry," HBO
Best actor, comedy: William H. Macy, "Shameless," Showtime
Best actress, comedy: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things," FX
Best actress, comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon
Best actress, comedy: Allison Janney, "Mom," CBS
Best actress, comedy: Issa Rae, "Insecure," HBO
Best actress, comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish," ABC
Best actress, comedy: Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie," Netflix
Best supporting actress, drama: Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
Best supporting actress, drama: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things," HBO
Best supporting actress, drama: Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
Best supporting actress, drama: Lena Headley, "Game of Thrones," HBO
Best supporting actress: Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown," Netflix
Best supporting actress, drama: Thandie Newton, "Westworld," HBO
Best supporting actress, drama: Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
Best supporting actor, drama: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones," HBO
Best supporting actor, drama: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones," HBO
Best supporting actor, drama: Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
Best supporting actor, drama: David Harbour, "Stranger Things," HBO
Best supporting actor, drama: Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland," Showtime
Best supporting actor, drama: Matt Smith, "The Crown," Netflix
Best supporting actress,comedy: Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta," FX
Best supporting actress, comedy: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon
Best supporting actress, comedy: Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
Best supporting actress, comedy: Betty Gilpin, "GLOW," Netflix
Best supporting actress, comedy: Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
Best supporting actress, comedy: Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
Best supporting actress, comedy: Megan Mullally, "Will and Grace," NBC
Best supporting actor, comedy: Louie Anderson, "Baskets," FX
Best supporting actor, comedy: Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
Best supporting actor, comedy: Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Netflix
Best supporting actor, comedy: Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta," FX
Best supporting actor, comedy: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon
Best supporting actor, comedy: Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
Best supporting actor, comedy: Henry Winkler, "Barry," HBO
Best limited series: "The Alienist," TNT
Best limited series: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," FX
Best limited series: "Genius: Picasso," National Geographic
Best limited series: "Godless," Netflix
Best limited series: "Patrick Melrose," Showtime

