People gather May 18, 2018, outside Barnett Intermediate School in Santa Fe, Texas, where parents gathered to pick up their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School.

A teenage gunman is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 10 more Friday at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

It happened a little more than six months after an attack at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church in November left 25 people dead, plus an unborn child, and more than 50 years after a University of Texas sniper ushered in what would be considered the modern era of mass killings in America.

In between in Texas were six other mass shootings in public places. Totaled, the eight events have killed 100 people and injured more than 130.

Here is a look at the history of mass shootings in the Lone Star state.

Aug. 1, 1966

In this Aug. 1, 1966, file photo, one of the victims of Charles Whitman, the sniper who gunned down victims from a perch in the University of Texas tower, is carried across the campus to a waiting ambulance in Austin. The unidentified victim was gunned down inside the tower, according to police on the scene. The new documentary ‘Tower’ about the shooting spree captures a sense of terror and confusion that was unprecedented then as it has become chillingly commonplace today.

The University of Texas Tower

Monday morning, Aug. 1, 1966, was hot at the University of Texas at Austin when Charles Whitman took guns, ammunition and canned food to the observation deck of the UT tower and fired at people on the campus below over a period of 96 minutes.

He killed 14 people and injured more than 30 from his position at the top of the tower. Before arriving on campus, he killed his mother and his wife.

Whitman was shot and killed when police officers and a civilian came to the top of the tower to stop the bloodshed.

Whitman was 25 and had been a student at the university. Before starting at UT, he was a sharpshooter in the Marines.

Feb. 3, 1980

The Feb. 4, 1980, front page of The Cincinnati Enquirer told the story about five killed in an El Paso, Texas, bar 1,300 miles away.

Starburst Lounge, El Paso

Barry Chvarak was 21 years old Feb. 3, 1980, when he walked into the Starburst Lounge in El Paso and used a .22-caliber rifle to kill five people and injure three others.

An account of the incident from an Associated Press story described how one customer at the bar grabbed Chvarak while “another hit him with a pool cue and a third stepped into the path of a bullet to spare a woman’s life.”

Two customers at the bar “subdued Chvarak and held him until police officers arrived. He was arrested and his bond was set at $1 million, according to the AP story.

Chvarak pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to five concurrent life sentences. He is serving his sentence at a state prison unit in Potter County, Texas.

When he was eligible for parole in 2000, family members of the people he killed circulated a petition in El Paso to oppose his parole and ensure he was not released, according to an El Paso Times article. He was denied parole again in 2016.

Oct. 16, 1991

Officials remove bodies Oct. 16, 1991, from Luby's Cafeteria off Interstate 190 in Killeen, Texas, after a gunman crashed his pickup truck through the window of the restaurant at lunchtime and opened fire, killing 23 people and wounding 20 others before killing himself.

Luby's Cafeteria, Killeen

At lunch time on a Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1991, in Killeen, Texas, George Jo Hennard drove his pickup truck into Luby’s Cafeteria and used a semiautomatic pistol to kill 23 people and injure about 27.

As police officers arrived at the restaurant, Hennard turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

There were about 80 people at the restaurant, many of whom were celebrating National Boss’ Day, according to a 1991 story in The New York Times.

At the time, this was the deadliest mass shooting in the country.

Sept. 16, 1999

Friends of Cassandra Griffin write messages on her coffin Sept. 20, 1999, at her funeral at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wedgwood Baptist Church, Fort Worth

When Larry Gene Ashbrook walked into a youth service at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth, he was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, 200 rounds of ammunition and a pipe bomb.

Ashbrook fired on the group and killed seven people, including several teenagers, according to a 1999 story in The New York Times. He wounded seven others and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before law enforcement arrived at the church.

Nov. 5, 2009

An unidentified solider, third from left, holds his son as the invocation is given Nov. 10, 2009, during the memorial service for victims of the Fort Hood, Texas, mass shooting five days before,

Fort Hood, near Killeen

Eight years before Sutherland Springs, a U.S. Army officer brought a semi-automatic pistol to Fort Hood, a military base near Killeen.

Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, killed 13 people and injured more than 30 others when he opened fire at a group of people at a processing center on the base. The area was for soldiers returning from deployment and those preparing to deploy.

Twelve He killed 12 service members and one employee from the Department of Defense.

Hasan was shot by police and survived, but was paralyzed from the waist down. In 2013, he was found guilty of the murders and sentenced to death.

This event is the deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. military installation.

April 2, 2014

Krystina Cassidy, left, and Dianna Simpson attempt to contact their husbands stationed inside Fort Hood on April 2, 2014, while standing outside the Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood, Texas, where a shooter killed three and injured at least 12 others nearly five years after another attack.

Tamir Kalifa, AP

Fort Hood, again

Nearly five years after Hasan killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Army Spec. Ivan Lopez used a .45-caliber pistol to kill three people and injure at least 12 others after his request for time off was not approved.

Lopez died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the right side of his head.

Nov. 5, 2017

Bella Araiza on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, places lowers at a makeshift memorial near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. The memorial honors the 25 people, including a pregnant woman whose unborn baby also died, in a shooting at the church Nov. 5, 2017.

First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

Dressed in black tactical gear and wielding at semi-automatic rifle, Devin Patrick Kelley burst into the quiet country church south of San Antonio and started shooting worshippers at the Sunday morning service.

The attack would claim 26 lives, including an unborn baby whose mother also died, and become Texas' deadliest shooting and the worst church shooting in U.S. history.

The gunfire stopped once Stephen Willeford, a plumber who lives near the church, grabbed his own rifle and took aim at the gunman, hitting him twice. As the gunman fled in his vehicle, Willeford and a passing motorist he flagged down, chased after him.

The gunman took his own life when the chase came to an end.

