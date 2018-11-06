Beers inspired by wine and spirits
Ballast Point’s decision to go national with its Moscow Mule Ale came about after some good old-fashioned experimentation. The San Diego-based brewery noted that its team tested out other cocktails as inspiration, from Irish Coffee to an Old Fashioned.
While the San Diego brewery isn’t the first to mix the world of mixology and craft beer (nor the first to craft an ale inspired by the Moscow Mule), it might be the leader of the pack: “Moscow Mule was an instant hit among the brewers and quickly became a fan favorite at our tasting rooms, so we knew we had to share it with the rest of the country,” says James Murray, vice president of brewing at Ballast Point.
Part of Ballast Point’s Explorer Series (a.k.a., exotic beer for adventurous beer enthusiasts), the Moscow Mule Ale renders the classic cocktail’s vodka and ginger punch in beer form. By kettle-souring the base and brewing with a heavy dose of lime zest and ginger, it isn’t quite as boozy as the cocktail itself (10% A.B.V.) but nevertheless holds its own — even without the traditional copper mug. While the beer is available nationally, it’s also available at Ballast Point’s various tasting rooms across the country, such as Miramar, which offers tours and an outdoor patio in San Diego.
While cocktail-inspired beer took off over the past few years, wine-inspired beer has especially deep roots. Delaware's Dogfish Head Craft Brewery was among the first to truly combine the ingredients of wine and beer — as early as the late 1990s. The brewery’s latest release, Mixed Media, takes it to the max.
In what Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is calling the “closest an ale can legally be to wine,” an estimated 49% of Mixed Media’s fermentable sugars come from Viognier grapes (all grown by Washington’s Alexandria Nicole Cellars). Expect beer with a white wine body, well suited for pinot gris lovers.
You can sample Mixed Media from the source by visiting Dogfish Head’s brewery in Milton, Del., (open each day of the week). You can even stay the night: nearby, the brewery opened the stylish Dogfish Inn complete with a brewpub in Rehoboth Beach.
Perhaps the one collaboration no one saw coming, Sunset Kura is the brainchild of NYC’s Five Boroughs Brewing Co,. and Brooklyn Kura, New York’s first craft sake brewery, which opened in the spring.
The collaboration between a craft brewery and a rice wine is less a matter of reaching across the aisle, and rather a handful of blocks; from its new brewery and taproom in Sunset Park (Sunset Kura, get it?), Brooklyn Kura’s American-grown, inoculated rice traveled 12 blocks to Five Boroughs Brewing Co. (pictured), where it was brewed — along with traditional malt — cold fermented, then matured.
Inspired, in part, by the obvious yet easily forgotten fact that sake is brewed, Sunset Kura is a rice lager with a base split evenly between extra pale pilsner malt and Brooklyn Kura’s signature rice (inoculated with sake’s signature ingredient, koji mold).
Five Boroughs Brewing Co. also debuted a Rosé Saison in collaboration with New York's French marketplace Le District this spring. Pulling from France’s northern neighbor, the Belgian-influenced brew is a pretty-in-pink pint tinted with dried hibiscus flowers. Try it at Five Borough’s taproom,Thursday to Sunday, or at Le District in Brookfield Place any day.
In Connecticut, Two Roads Brewing released a celebration of warm weather in a can, otherwise known as Sauvignon Blanc Gose. Master brewer Phil Markowski started utilizing wine grapes in brewing back in the 1990s whilst working on Long Island’s East End, surrounded by dozens of wineries (beer with terroir, if you will).
Cracking open the can of Two Roads Brewing’s gose, the nose is unquestionably that of wine. Crisp throughout and with a dry finish, Sauvignon Blanc Gose is less a beer to gulp than to sip — and smack.
The Sauvignon Blanc Gose is a highlight of Two Roads Brewing’s Tanker Truck Sour Series, a lineup of beer that’s kettle-soured, a process which, in short, reduces the time needed to craft sours. “Gose is a unique style of beer that combines sour, salty and to a lesser extent, sweetness,” explains Phil Markowski, Two Roads’ master brewer. “[We] have found that higher acid content fruits work particularly well in Gose.”
Brewed with sauvignon blanc grapes, the beer is a fresh, tart drink to enjoy in Two Roads Brewing’s beer garden or cool tasting room (open Friday through Sunday). Outside, there’s a classic 1966 Airstream trailer reimagined as a draft beer bar.
It’s almost impossible to trace the wild ideas pouring from Stillwater Artisanal, a “nomadic brewery” which calls no place home. The founder, Brian Strumke (previously an itinerant electronica DJ), started in Baltimore and is now loosely based in Brooklyn. Instead of opening or renting a permanent brewery, he hops around shared production spaces.
Known for its perfectly oddball ingredients, Stillwater Artisanal dabbles with quite a few wines for brews from a sake-style saison named Extra Dry, to a sour ale named Oude Bae with a double dose of wine culture: brewed with pinot noir grapes and aged in French Oak barrels.
While Stillwater Artisanal has no brick-and-mortar roots, vines are still top of mind. Action Bronson 7000, planned for release this month, will be a dry-hopped sour brewed with muscat grapes. Keen on the white grape’s aromatics, it’s even a little romantic. “We've got huge mutual love for funky, natural and otherwise 'different' wines,” says Bryn Hagman, project manager at Stillwater Artisanal and wife of Brian Strumke. “It was an obvious choice when it came to creating a beer together — why not make it reminiscent of our favorite beverage?”
In New York’s Hudson Valley, Jason Synan likens Hudson Valley Brewery’s distinct process of brewing to the mix-and-match science of mixology. The brewery’s latest release, Hiding Place, is no less clever.
“Our most recent sour IPA release, Hiding Place, is hopped with Mosaic and Azacca, fermented with muscat grapes, and conditioned on orange zest and rosemary,” says Synan.
You’ll find Hiding Place (while supplies last) in a more obvious place, Hudson Valley Brewery’s taproom in Beacon, N.Y., open Thursday to Sunday.
The Pain Killer Tastee includes such a crazy amount of fruit in the recipe, in fact (it’s conditioned on hundreds of pounds of coconut, and heaps of orange and pineapple puree), that The Veil Brewing Co. stresses the need to keep the cans refrigerated at all times. Not surprisingly, it’s a smoothie-style sour and a summertime quencher at that. You’ll find cans of the Pain Killer Tastee at The Veil Brewing Co. taproom in Richmond, Va., open Tuesday through Sunday.
In Richmond, Va., The Veil Brewing Co. isn’t afraid to get personal. Its new Pain Killer Tastee is inspired by one of head brewer Matt Tarpey’s favorite tiki cocktails, the Painkiller, a juicy sensation spiked with an all-too-generous amount of dark rum.
At the 2018 Virginia Beer Festival, a handful of brewers from Norfolk (including O'Connor Brewing Co., Smartmouth, The Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Coelacanth Brewing Company, Rip Rap Brewing Co., Bearded Bird Brewing Co., and Benchtop Brewing Company) came together to brew N2daB (shorthand for Norfolk to da Brewers Fest), a beer recalling a classic mojito.
The N2daB, a cross between Farmhouse Saison and Belgian Wheat, nods to the mojito cocktail thanks to a heavy helping of fresh mint and lime zest, both of which are added after fermentation. While it took a whole crew to craft this collaboration, you can find it at O’Connor Brewing Co.’s tasting room in Norfolk, Va., every day of the week.
Tired Hands Brewing Company is the brainchild of Jean Broillet IV and Julie Foster, a couple who met, not surprisingly, at a beer festival. After opening the original operation in 2012 in Ardmore, Pa., just outside of Philadelphia, the brewery quickly became something like a cult favorite.
Tired Hands Brewing’s latest release, Double Hemingway Daiquiri, takes a cue from the Ernest Hemingway-inspired cocktail known for its double dose of booze.
In order to make the Double IPA, Tired Hands Brewing referments the brew over a mixture of lime, grapefruit and sweet cherry purées before conditioning the brew on fresh kaffir lime leaves and French Oak spirals soaked in rum.
While Tired Hands Brewing is known to draw long lines when it releases new cans, head to the Tired Hands Brew Café (also in Ardmore, Pa., closed Mondays) for a fresh pour and, if you're lucky, a seat at the bar.

If there’s one set of rules we never fail to break, it’s beer before liquor and wine before beer. But today’s brewers aren’t afraid to overlap — and we’re lapping it up. A beer that tastes like a Manhattan cocktail, or smacks of sauvignon blanc? Both might seem like mad-scientist-style brewing, but neither is exactly a crazy new idea.

For decades, stateside brewers have increasingly dabbled in sour beer and wild fermentation, tinkering with non-traditional yeasts, bacteria and rule-breaking media. These early brewers cracked the lid on beer’s DNA, and began to fiddle with notes of fellow craft beverages, too; in the 1990s, Chicago’s Goose Island Beer Company introduced bourbon barrel-aged beer while Sonoma County’s Russian River Brewing Company aged beer in anything from chardonnay to cabernet sauvignon barrels. Around the same time, Delaware’s delightfully oddball Dogfish Head Craft Brewery injected white Muscat grapes straight into the recipe.

“Much of what we do is inspired by the way in which classic cocktails are built — balancing the strength of the base beer with acidity and sweetness, while providing accent and variation through the use of fruit and botanicals,” says Jason Synan of Hudson Valley Brewery, which just released a new sour fermented with Muscat grapes. The result isn’t beer just for beer nerds, but beer for wine enthusiasts or whiskey aficionados, and amateurs of all kinds.

It’s not quite a vice versa drink — these are all definitively beer products — but a promiscuous vice nonetheless.

“The American Craft Brewing scene is constantly striving to create new and unique beers and to blur the lines between beer and other beverages,” says Phil Markowski, master brewer of Connecticut’s Two Roads Brewing Co., who dabbled in wine grapes in 1996 whilst brewing in Long Island’s East End (he was surrounded by dozens of vineyards at the time, and he used wine grapes like a localized angel’s share — it was part of the territory).

Bryn Hagman, project manager at Stillwater Artisanal, a nomadic brewery, nods to the inevitably of it all. “I think it only makes sense that we would eventually find a way to hybridize the different 'booze' categories,” she says. “The average consumer is so well-educated these days, also, that it makes it an easy jump to consider beer, wine and spirits when selecting something to drink — why not something that combines multiple of these elements? It's fun.”

In the past, these might not all have sat at the same bar together. But this motley breed, borrowing the tools of each trade, is pulling craft culture together. Browse the photo gallery above to find beers made with wine grapes or crafted after cocktails.

A great beer destination in each state
Big Beach Brewing Company is Alabama's southernmost brewery in Gulf Shores. Try place-themed brews like Catman Kolsch, Dixie's Heart Irish Red Ale and Small Town Brown Ale in the open-air taproom, open daily.
Alaskan Brewing Co. uses glacier-fed water from the Juneau Icefield. Try Icy Bay IPA, Big Mountain Pale Ale or Husky IPA in the tasting room, open daily in Juneau with seasonal hours.
In Scottsdale, Ariz., Craft64 serves 30 Arizona craft beers on tap, including a handful of house brews, plus more than 50 bottles. Pair with wood-fired pizza and a full food menu.
Arkansas' Stone's Throw Brewing sources honey, coffee, cacao nibs, specialty grains and a yeast strain locally, and features ceramic, state-shaped tap handles made by a local artist. The taproom is open Tuesday to Sunday in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park Historic District.
California's Brass Bear Brewing uses local mint and ginger in its Holiday Heff. Grab a state-shaped tasting flight in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone, Wednesday to Monday.
Colorado's Wynkoop is a brewery and kitchen open daily in Denver, where tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday. Try the Mile High Mix of fan favorites, including Belgorado IPA made with barley grown in the state's San Luis Valley and hops handpicked at Misty Mountain Hop Farm in Olathe, Colo.
Connecticut's Two Roads Brewing Company experiments with all kinds of ingredients in Stratford. Of the many, Urban Funk Wild Ale was made with wild yeasts captured in the state by Sacred Heart University. It's only available at the brewery -- tasting room open daily, tours offered Friday to Sunday.
Delaware's Dewey Beer Co. uses grain from Proximity Malt in Laurel, Del. Visit the brewery and kitchen for lunch, dinner or happy hour daily in Dewey Beach.
The Sunshine State's Cigar City Brewing makes a Tampa-style Lager and an ale called Florida Cracker (brewed with orange peel). Try experimental brewery exclusives at the Tampa, Fla. tasting room, open daily with tours Wednesday to Sunday.
Georgia's Pretoria Fields Collective is a group of farmers and brewers growing more than 200 acres of organic barley, fruit, hops and wheat in Albany. The state's only farmhouse brewery makes four beers with 20-60% of grains grown onsite so far, available to taste Thursday to Sunday.
Hawaii's Big Island Brewhaus grows hops onsite and uses local coffee, cacao, honey and sea salt in various beers. Try the Tall Dark and Mandarin (pictured) made with locally grown mandarin oranges and cacao, at Hawaii’s highest brewpub (2,764 feet above sea level) in Waimea.
Grand Teton Brewing Company uses glacial run-off water, Idaho-grown and malted barley, and a variety of Idaho hops in its Teton Range IPA. The pub is open daily and tours are offered Monday to Thursday in Victor, Idaho.
Illinois' Hand of Fate Brewing Company makes 1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale with Illinois-grown ingredients for the state's bicentennial. It's available all year, and the brewery's tap room is open Wednesday to Sunday in Petersburg, Ill.
Indiana's TwoDEEP Brewing Co. uses local hops from hops from Hoosier Hops Farm and Eisele’s Raw Honey in some of its beers. The TapRoom is open daily in Indianapolis.
Iowa Brewing Co. named Iowa Eagle Lager after the historic Eagle Brewery. The Cedar Rapids taproom is open daily with outdoor seating.
Kansas' Lawrence Beer Co. collaborates with local Repetition Coffee on its Cahoots stout and local soccer team Kaw Valley FC on the Kaw Valley Kolsch. The kitchen and patio are open daily in Lawrence, Kan.
Kentucky's Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. ages its Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale in decanted bourbon barrels from local distilleries, an ode to the state's famous industry. Alltech's Lexington visitor center is open daily with tours offered daily.
Louisiana's Great Raft Brewing makes 318 Golden Ale with Hummer and Son Honey from Bossier City, La., and Southern Drawl dry-hopped pilsner with rice from Crowley, La. The tasting room is open Wednesday to Saturday in Shreveport, La.'s Historic Fairfield District, with tours offered on Saturdays.
Foundation Brewing Company makes its Maine IPA, called Venture, with barley, oats and wheat grown in state. The Portland, Maine tasting room is open Wednesday to Monday with food trucks on weekends, and a seasonal family and dog-friendly patio.
In Maryland's Balt County, B.C. Brewery debuts its 5,000-square-foot taproom (with a self-serve tap wall) in Hunt Valley on April 14. Go for the PawPaw Wheat, made with PawPaw fruit from Deep Run PawPaw Orchard in Westminster, Md.
In Massachusetts, Lefty's Brewing Company serves tasting flights on cedar boards made locally by Gill Country Clear Wood Works. Try Valley Rye with local hops from Four Star Farms in Northfield, Mass., and local grains from Valley Malt in Hadley, Mass., at the Greenfield tap room open Wednesday to Sunday.
Michigan's Silver Harbor Brewing Company is known for its Kumbaya Brown Ale, served with hickory smoke, and makes its Sunrise Breakfast Stout with local Ferris Coffee Kona Coffee. Try a Michigan-shaped tasting flight at the brewery and soon-to-open beer garden in Saint Joseph, Mich.
Minnesota's Schell's uses barley grown nearby in its German pale lager, Fort Road Helles. The New Ulm, Minn., brewery offers tours and a Museum of Brewing, Friday to Sunday.
Mississippi Ale House features Mississippi beers (1817, Chandeleur, Mighty Miss, Slowboat and more) on 14 taps in Olive Branch, Miss., open Tuesday to Sunday. The bar will host the first Mississippi Ale House Brew Fest on Saturday, April 7.
Missouri's Piney River Brewing Co. makes its Black Walnut Wheat with wild, hand-harvested black walnuts that are native to the Ozarks. Visit the 75-year old barn taproom in Bucyrus, Mo., Friday to Sunday.
Montana's Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company (formerly The Front Brewing Co.) uses World Class Pale 2-Row Barley Malt from Great Falls and locally harvested honey from Smoot Honey Company in Power, Mont. Visit the bar in Great Falls.
Nebraska Brewing Company makes Meadowlark pale ale with 100% Nebraska-grown hops. The brewery and taproom are open Tuesday to Sunday in La Vista, Neb., with tours on Thursdays and Saturdays. There's a brewpub open daily in Papillion, Neb.
Nevada's Revision Brewing Company makes Blonde NV ale and Reno As (expletive) IPA in Sparks. The taproom is open daily with tasting flights available.
Henniker Brewing Co.'s Damn Sure Double IPA is only available in New Hampshire. The dog-friendly Henniker, N.H., taproom is open Tuesday to Saturday with three tours available on Saturdays.
New Jersey Beer Co. offers brews like Garden State Stout and Weehawken Wee Heavy on state-shaped taps. The North Bergen tasting room is open Wednesday to Sunday with free tours available.
New Mexico's Bosque Brewing Company uses the Spanish word for a group of trees by a river such as the Rio Grande in Albuquerque. Bosque's brews are on tap all around the state, and you can visit the San Mateo brewery, Las Cruces beer bar and public house, or the Nob Hill public house.
New York's Bronx Brewery collaborates with local artists on its can labels. The Bronx taproom is open daily and the brewery offers tours on Saturdays and Sundays.
Crystal Coast Brewing Company uses North Carolina-grown rye for its lagers and pilsners. Order a state-shaped tasting flight at Crystal Coast's taprooms in Atlantic Beach and Morehead City, N.C.
Stonehome Brewing Co. uses barley grown and malted in North Dakota and works with local farmers to increase local hop growing. Try Dacotah Wheat or Juneberry Jam fruit ale made with North Dakota Wild Northern Prairie Berries at the Watford City brewery, open daily.
Ohio's Jackie O's Brewery has its own farm and uses local ingredients like wildflower honey and spruce tips. Visit the taproom (open daily), brewpub (Tuesday-Thursday) or Public House (open daily) in Athens.
Oklahoma's Anthem Brewing Company offers beers like the OK Pils on a state-shaped tasting flight in Oklahoma City daily.
Oregon's Deschutes Brewery makes place-themed beers like Mirror Pond Ale with 100% Cascade hops and PNW-inspired Pacific Wonderland Lager. Deschutes has a pub, tasting room and daily brewery tours in Bend, Ore., and a pub in Portland, Ore.
Try Philadelphia Brewing Company's Kenzinger, Walt Wit Belgian-Style White Ale and PHL Session IPA at its Peacock Room Bar & Garden, Tuesday to Sunday. The Pennsylvania brewery offers tours and tastings on Saturdays.
Established in 1890, Narragansett Beer is classic Rhode Island, and its Town Beach Day Pass IPA is named after Narragansett's summer destination. Narragansett's made at brewery co-op The Guild in Pawtucket, R.I. The tap room is open Thursday to Sunday with tours available on Sundays.
South Carolina's oldest post-Prohibition brewery, Palmetto Brewing Company hosts a tap room, open Tuesday to Saturday, plus an outdoor beer garden and calendar of concerts in Charleston.
Crow Peak Brewing Company makes its 605 Harvest Pale Ale with Nugget and Chinook hops from Anderson Hops Farm in Sioux Falls. Crow Peak's taproom is open daily in Spearfish, S.D.
Tennessee's Southern Grist Brewing Co. hosts taprooms in East Nashville and Nashville's Nations neighborhood (both closed Mondays).
Texas' Alamo Beer Company serves tasting flights shaped like San Antonio's The Alamo. Less than a mile from Alamo Plaza, the beer hall and garden are open Thursday to Sunday with tours offered on Thursdays.
Utah's Uinta Brewing pays homage to America's public lands with its Golden Ale Park Series. The Salt Lake City Brewhouse Pub is open Monday to Saturday, with a General Store open on weekdays.
Vermont's Long Trail Brewing Co. makes VT IPA in the Juicy or Hazy IPA style recently recognized by the Brewers Association. The brewery's Bridgewater Corners pub and restaurant is open daily.
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery features local ingredients in its seasonal Virginia Roots series. In summer, Virginia Blackberry is made with local Agriberry blackberries. Hardywood hosts breweries and taprooms in Charlottesville, Richmond and West Creek (all closed Mondays).
The Pike Brewing Company makes Space Needle Golden IPA with four varieties of aroma hops from Washington's Yakima Valley. Pike Brewing's Seattle pub and restaurant are open daily with guided brewery tours available Tuesday to Saturday.
West Virginia's Mountain State Brewing Co. grows its own hops at its brewery and taproom in Thomas, W.V. (open Thursday to Sunday). Celebrate the state's outdoors areas with Seneca IPA and Dolly Sods Cranberry Wheat, or local ingredients in Closs' Harvest and Homegrown Wet Hop IPA.
Milwaukee's Uber Tap Room features 36 Wisconsin beers on tap, such as 3 Sheeps Brewing Co., Door County Brewing Co., New Glarus Brewing and Lakefront Brewery. Pair with Wisconsin cheese and fare.
Wyoming's Snake River Brewing offers tours on Tuesday and Thursday and a Jackson Hole Brewpub open daily. The brewery partnered with the National Park Foundation on its Jenny Lake Lager to support the Inspiring Journeys campaign for Jenny Lake.
