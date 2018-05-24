Inside The Macallan's new distillery
01 / 42
The Macallan's new distillery cost approximately $186 million to construct and was designed by internationally acclaimed architects Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners.
02 / 42
When viewed from above, the massive structure manages to fit in seamlessly with the grassy, green environs. The Macallan's estate rests on 370 acres of land.
03 / 42
The Macallan property runs up to the River Spey, the famous namesake water source of the Speyside Scotch region. The estate includes approximately 1.5 miles of the river's length.
04 / 42
From a side perspective of the building, visitors can see how the structure is actually built into the earth. Construction of the distillery took approximately three and a half years.
05 / 42
According to Ken Grier, The Macallan's creative director, half a million tons of earth were moved in the construction of the distillery.
06 / 42
The distillery's rooftop includes 1,800 single beams, 2,500 rooftop elements, and 380,000 individual components. The glass walls of the building allow visitors to see the stills located within.
07 / 42
The new Macallan stills have been designed as exact replicas of the originals and were manufactured by the same company The Macallan has worked with since the 1950s, Forsyths.
08 / 42
The distillery has 36 stills, including 12 wash stills and 24 spirit stills. During production, one wash still feeds two of the "curiously small" spirit stills.
09 / 42
The stillhouse includes three circular arrangements of stills. The elevated platform allows visitors to walk around the stillhouse, while a look underneath shows the technical backbone of the stills.
10 / 42
From within the distillery, the rooftop's geodesic architecture is showcased —though it has the appearance of curved, rolling domes, the structure consists entirely of straight lines.
11 / 42
The Macallan master distiller, Nick Savage, notes that the stout design of the stills is what provides The Macallan with its rich, oily and viscous characteristics. The new distillery can produce a maximum of 15 million LPA, a third more than the prior distillery.
12 / 42
While the distillery blends into its environs during the day, at night it glows brightly and reveals the sheer size of the structure.
13 / 42
The first of three grand opening parties, welcoming guests from across the globe, took place on May 21.
14 / 42
A spectacular light show set the stage for visitors, offering the first view of the distillery, which had been kept strictly out of the public eye until its official unveiling.
15 / 42
The highest level inside the distillery is the ground level of the property, where floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light in the stillhouse, as well as a view of the surroundings.
16 / 42
On the top floor of the visitor center, a monstrous glass wall houses assorted rare and vintage bottles of The Macallan. A total of 952 bottles (dating as far back as 1936) can be poured at the bar.
17 / 42
One of several bars and tasting areas at the distillery showcases an impressive assortment of bottlings covering the full breadth of The Macallan's portfolio.
18 / 42
A wall showcasing pulled cask samples of various ages and colors emphasizes the importance of ongoing testing and evaluation of the spirit as it matures.
19 / 42
An entire room is designed to evoke the interior of a barrel, showcasing the importance of barrel construction.
20 / 42
Inside the room, specifics about barrel construction, including tools of the trade, are on display.
21 / 42
A series of aromas are arranged for visitors to sniff as they learn about the impact of barrel maturation and additional sources of flavor. The Macallan estimates that as much as 80% of a whisky's flavor comes from the barrel.
22 / 42
An interactive display room at The Macallan showcases a bottle of whisky and its flavor profile. The flavor pattern will be unique from one label, such as the 18-year old, to any other.
23 / 42
Even the most expensive and prestigious bottles from The Macallan's portfolio are available for tasting at the distillery, including Macallan M and Macallan No. 6.
24 / 42
Whatever your dream Macallan dram is, the distillery has it available for tasting. You could order a pour from someone’s birth year or track down a rare, bygone expression.
25 / 42
25. The Easter Elchies House is the original, and spiritual, brand home of The Macallan, and the new distillery is located adjacent to it.
26 / 42
At the grand opening party, the Easter Elchies House morphed into the screen for a dynamic, digital presentation of the brand's lengthy and storied history.
27 / 42
Oloroso sherry casks await being filled at The Macallan distillery, which receives a shipment of approximately 900 casks per week.
28 / 42
Several old barrel warehouses showcase the trademark blackening effect from the black mold that accumulates on such facilities over the years. Eight large new warehouses have been built, with an eventual goal of 14. The property also has 20 dunnage style warehouses and one large bodega warehouse.
29 / 42
The banks of the River Spey make an ideal setting for a dram of The Macallan, such as The Macallan Edition No 2.
30 / 42
The Macallan Edition No. 4 is the upcoming entrant to the annual series from the brand. Details on the bottling and release date are still sparse.
31 / 42
The Macallan has a Ghillie's Hut on the banks of the River Spey. A "ghillie" is essentially the fishing or game master of an estate, and the Spey is known as one of the world’s best rivers for salmon fishing.
32 / 42
Robert Mitchell is the ghillie of The Macallan's estate. He's responsible for guiding fishermen along the riverside as well as guests interested in activities such as kayaking or exploring the wildlife and trails of the area.
33 / 42
Construction continues on the property. An onsite cooperage is planned for this vacant space and is scheduled to be completed by summer 2019.
34 / 42
A signature Macallan cocktail dubbed the Golden Highball is served at The Macallan Lounge, a private space where the distillery welcomes guests. The whisky is paired with Oloroso sherry to highlight the flavors of its cask aging.
35 / 42
The dark mahogany brown of The Macallan No. 6. showcases its extraordinarily lengthy aging. The prestigious release is presented in a Lalique glass decanter and is one part of The Macallan In Lalique series. Master distiller Nick Savage says the No. 6 is the preeminent dram for lovers of heavily sherried whiskies.
36 / 42
The Macallan 25 years old is a supreme example of a well-aged, rich single malt. Along with its 18 years old counterpart, the expressions is akin to a whisky status symbol when ordered anywhere across the globe.
37 / 42
A fireplace in The Macallan Lounge offers an ideal place to enjoy a glass of The Macallan 12 years old. The Macallan has several editions of 12-year-old whisky, including the 12 years old Triple Cask.
38 / 42
Popular expressions such as the 25 years old and 18 years old are only the beginning of the distillery bar's nearly 1,000-strong collection of Macallan whiskies.
39 / 42
The Macallan's new distillery boasts an unforgettable visage in addition to the impressive array of interactive experiences and whisky tasting opportunities.
40 / 42
Tour groups at The Macallan will be limited to 12 people. Creative director Ken Grier says the company wants the tour to be special and personal.
41 / 42
"We did stuff in here that was mad, bad and crazy," Grier says. The result is the type of standout architectural achievement usually reserved for world-class museums or stadiums.
42 / 42
The distillery's grand opening party was a spectacle and a statement, all tied into The Macallan's efforts to become the world's leading luxury spirit.

Nearly 200 years after The Macallan's debut in 1824, the luxury single malt Scotch producer has unveiled a game-changing distillery and visitor center on its 370-acre estate in Craigellachie, in the heart of Scotland's Speyside region. Designed by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the new distillery took six years of planning and a price tag of approximately $186 million (£140 million).

One of Scotch whisky's flagship brands now proudly boasts the preeminent destination for the entire industry, a Macallan mecca showcasing grand architectural design, a plethora of interactive experiences, jaw-dropping views of its 36 copper pot stills, and a tasting library that houses 952 bottles of The Macallan stretching back to 1936.

"People can now take a pilgrimage to Macallan," says Ken Grier, The Macallan's creative director. "It is an architectural marvel, and it gives us a fantastic, world-class destination."

The rooftop of the distillery has been designed as a series of rolling grass-covered peaks, a geodesic structure touted as one of the most complex timber structures in the world. The building is actually buried into the grassy hillside, with Grier describing the project's scope as akin to building a horizontal skyscraper (also noting that the dome of St. Paul's Cathedral could fit under the distillery's rooftop). It's all meant to fit into the surrounding environs of the estate, and 95% of its energy requirements will come via renewable sources.

More: 2017 whiskey and spirits releases

The distillery draws further inspiration from a number of Scottish architectural and historical points of reference, as well as from Santiago Calatrava's Bodegas Ysios in Spain. That's no coincidence, as The Macallan controls a sherry bodega in Spain for the production of its sherry-seasoned casks, importing roughly 80% of the first fill sherry casks used across the Scotch industry.

Uniquely, this wasn't a simple expansion or renovation, but a new distillery built from scratch. Production ceased on the old stills at the end of 2017, and the new stills have been humming away since. Key to that process is that the "curiously small" stills are exact replicas of the previous generation, keeping all aspects of distillation and resulting flavor the same. "It's really important that every aspect of our production is identical," Grier says.

Coming off a year in which The Macallan topped 1 million cases sold (a first), the new facility boasts a third more production firepower than its predecessor. There are 300,000 casks maturing onsite across a collection of warehouses, with plenty more on the way.

"We're not satisfied just being the leading Scotch whisky brand, but the ultimate luxury spirit in the world," says Crawford Gillies, chairman of The Edrington Group, owners of The Macallan. "This is the facility that fits that image."

The Macallan's new distillery and visitor center officially opens to the public on June 2. Tours take approximately 90 minutes and should be booked in advance at themacallan.com. View the photo gallery above for a sneak peek at the distillery, including images of its grand opening party.

Travel-worthy Scotch whisky distilleries
01 / 53
With a notoriously cultish following, Lagavulin has no trouble summoning visitors to its home base along the far-flung shores of southwestern Scotland.
02 / 53
Lagavulin’s unmistakably deep and robust smoked malt is a sensory revelation: a characteristic celebrated in a number of creative tasting experiences offered at the distillery.
03 / 53
Their Nips and Nibbles tour pairs whisky alongside the island’s finest chocolates, and the Sensory Tasting immerses visitors in the sights, scents, and even sounds of whisky making, and includes a Lagavulin kit as a parting memento.
04 / 53
Tours are generally offered Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., but the schedule fluctuates with the month, so refer to the Lagavulin website before visiting.
05 / 53
Campbeltown — a peninsula in the remote and rugged southwestern region of Scotland — was once heralded as the Victorian Whisky Capital of the World.
06 / 53
Today only three distilleries remain, and Glen Scotia honors the area’s vibrant past in a newly opened visitors shop, echoing 18th-century design.
07 / 53
Tours are offered twice a day at Glen Scotia, and include a sampling of their recently-expanded range of products.
08 / 53
A highlight is their barrel strength Victoriana — full of vanilla and molasses, with a hint of campfire in the finish.
09 / 53
Every year, nearly 34,000 whisky aficionados embark on a scenic 90-minute drive north of Edinburgh to arrive at the spiritual home of Dewar’s. This is where the heart malt for the most widely-consumed Scotch in the USA is produced.
10 / 53
An interactive blender’s tour is offered: a one-hour tutored session on the history of blending, which allows guests to mix their own half-liter bottle of Scotch to take home.
11 / 53
In addition to a comprehensive whisky museum, Aberfeldy just launched an on-site speakeasy — the Scotch Egg Club, where you can enjoy exclusive tastings, and whisky and food pairings.
12 / 53
Tours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday during the peak season, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November to March.
13 / 53
Known as the Maritime Malt, Old Pulteney is crafted and aged at its eponymous distillery along the northern coastline of Scotland.
14 / 53
Getting here isn’t easy. Edinburgh is more than 250 miles away by road. Those willing to make the trek are rewarded with stunning vistas and a comprehensive behind-the-scenes peek at this historic property.
15 / 53
Offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — or by prior appointment — a 30-minute tour concludes with a dram of their flagship 12-year-old spirit.
16 / 53
Another draw is the ability to hand-bottle your own whisky from a specific cask of your choosing.
17 / 53
The malt from esteemed Highland producer Glenmorangie is distilled through the tallest copper pot stills in all of Scotland.
18 / 53
On their own they are a sight to behold.
19 / 53
When backdropped by the majestic waters of the Dornoch Firth in the distance, the experience becomes legendary.
20 / 53
One of the first in the industry to operate a formal visitors center, Glenmorangie has had more than a decade to perfect the art of hospitality. This is evident in a variety of tours ranging from a 30-minute walkabout, to the immersive Heritage Tour, lasting the better part of an afternoon and including a lengthy tasting and lunch at the charming Glenmorangie House.
21 / 53
Peak season is June through August, when tours are offered seven days a week, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. From November until March, appointments are necessary. The Glenmorangie House is also available for overnight lodging.
22 / 53
Seated along the idyllic shores of Islay (pronounced ‘eye-luh'), Bruichladdich attracts 25,000 annual visitors to its storied facility. And for good reason.
23 / 53
On an island renowned for its peat-smoked malt, this distillery stands out for its dynamic, handmade approach to whisky making.
24 / 53
Here you’ll get a sense of how it was done before the days of modern automation.
25 / 53
Summer tours run daily through the stillhouse and barrel rooms, concluding in the Laddie Shop.
26 / 53
Here you’ll find the Valinches: limited-edition releases available exclusively to those who make their way to this isolated part of the world.
27 / 53
But to get to Bruichladdich, you’ll have to brave either a two-hour ferry ride from the western edge of the mainland, or a 45-minute ride on a daily prop plane out of Glasgow Airport.
28 / 53
Bowmore is one of only a handful of Scotch distilleries that do their own malting. This is the process by which dampened barley is spread across a heated floor to prepare it for fermentation.
29 / 53
A tour here affords a rare glimpse at malting floors, along with a chance to enter the No. 1 Vaults — the oldest barrelhouse in all of Scotland.
30 / 53
Offered at 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the experience culminates in the tasting of a distillery exclusive, which often means a rare expression of whisky, when available.
31 / 53
Like most distilleries on Islay, Bowmore uses a peat-smoked malt, which can impart whisky with medicinal and tar-like characteristics.
32 / 53
But Bowmore tempers these notes with a distinctive sweetness, exemplified most dramatically in their 18-year-old sherry cask bottling.
33 / 53
If you’re looking for something a bit more exclusive, however, the visitors center maintains a bottle of 1957 vintage (one of only 12 ever produced) which sells for more than $200,000 at auction.
34 / 53
The region of Speyside, a 3.5-hour drive north of Edinburgh, is home to the highest concentration of distilleries in the country. Nearly half of Scotland’s single malts are produced in this verdant valley straddling the river Spey.
35 / 53
Among them is Glen Grant, makers of one of the world’s most elegant spirits — the 50 Year Old Single Malt, which fetches $17,000 a bottle.
36 / 53
While you’re unlikely to sample that on your next visit, you will get to tour their grounds, including an enchanting riverwalk through Narnia-like forests and 19th-century apple orchards, to a secluded hillside cascade.
37 / 53
Glen Grant tours are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and include a sampling of their core range of products.
38 / 53
Blended whiskies can incorporate dozens of different malts into a single bottling, but at the core of any batch is a malt which makes up the hallmark characteristics of the resulting spirit. This is referred to as the “heart malt”. This is referred to as the “heart malt”.
39 / 53
While the single malt from Strathisla is seldom seen in the States, much of what they produce here forms the heart malt of Chivas Regal — among the most widely consumed blended Scotches in the USA.
40 / 53
The stone and brick-clad facility constructed in 1786 is the oldest continuously operating distillery in all of Scotland.
41 / 53
Its iconic, twin pagoda-style roof an enduring symbol of scotch making.
42 / 53
Hourly tours from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, include tutored whisky-nosing seminars, contrasting the distinct features of single malts against blended Scotches.
43 / 53
The grounds are located an easy 300-meter walk from the rail station in the town of Keith.
44 / 53
While some Scotch distilleries are easily accessible from urban hubs such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, trekking to Highland Park is an adventure in and of itself.
45 / 53
Located in the heart of the Orkney Islands — a windswept terrain with Nordic cultural heritage — visiting here requires a plane ride from northern Scotland.
46 / 53
The Vintage Tour includes a trip into the bowels of the kiln room, where locally sourced peat is shoveled into the fire to fuel malting on the floors above.
47 / 53
Enjoy 40-year-old vintages of the brand’s trademark, slightly-smoked whisky in their stately parlor room, and you’ll have the opportunity to purchase a hand-filled distillery exclusive release before you depart.
48 / 53
For the ultimate hands-on experience, the distillery offers up to two visitors the chance to actually work for a day at the facility, before enjoying a banquet feast and tutored tasting in the evening. This experience has to be booked in advance.
49 / 53
Highland Park’s parent company, Edrington, also owns The Macallan, which just invested $100 million in a stylish, futuristic visitors center opening in 2018.
50 / 53
The GlenDronach Distillery Visitor Centre closes for a month at the end of 2016 for a light renovation, ensuring that tourists in 2017 will enjoy one of the most modern experiences available, backdropped by a historic facility that is nearly 200 years old.
51 / 53
GlenDronach Distillery’s Connoisseur’s Experience is a tutored tasting that includes drams at cask strength, taken directly from the fine Spanish and American oak barrels in which their elegant whiskies slumber for upwards of a decade.
52 / 53
A typical tour lasts around 45 minutes and is offered on the hour, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. GlenDronach Distillery is closed on weekends from October through April.
53 / 53
Five tour options and a gift shop are available to visitors.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com