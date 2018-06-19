Take a tour of The Pioneer Woman's new cowboy luxury hotel
The Pioneer Woman Boarding House interiors. Second Floor. Butterfly Room, Photography Room, Boudoir Room, Emerald Room.
The Pioneer Woman Boarding House interiors. Second Floor. Butterfly Room, Photography Room, Boudoir Room, Emerald Room.
The Pioneer Woman Boarding House interiors. Second Floor. Butterfly Room, Photography Room, Boudoir Room, Emerald Room.
The Pioneer Woman Boarding House interiors. Second Floor. Butterfly Room, Photography Room, Boudoir Room, Emerald Room.
The Pioneer Woman Boarding House interiors. Second Floor. Butterfly Room, Photography Room, Boudoir Room, Emerald Room.
The Pioneer Woman Boarding House interiors. Second Floor. Butterfly Room, Photography Room, Boudoir Room, Emerald Room.
The Boudoir Room of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has a clawfoot tub in the bathroom.
The Butterfly Room is decorated in soft blues and subtle wood finishes.
The Butterfly Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House is 714 square feet.
Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, curated the room service menu at the Boarding House.
The Butterfly room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has a barnwood headboard taht climbs the pale blue wall,
The Butterfly room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has the original tin ceiling tiles from the old Osage Mercantile.
Ree and Ladd Drummond personally decorated The Pioneer Woman Boarding House.
The Butterfly Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House is meant to evoke a sense of calm.
The Butterfly Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has pictures of butterflied all over it.
The Butterfly Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding has a bathroom with a clawfoot tub.
THe Butterfly Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has spacious bathrooms.
The Drugstore Room is the largest suite in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House.
The Drugstore Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House is 814 square feet.
The Drugstore Room in The Pioneer Room Boarding House has a mural that reads “Don't be a stomach grouch!” by Mr. Happy Party.
The Drugstore Room is clean and classic, with wood paneling and industrial metal furnishings.
The Drugstore Room at The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has a spacious bathroom.
Guests staying in the Drugstore Room of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House can take long baths with whimsical photos.
The Drugstore Room has apothecary-style jars on the shelves.
The Emerald Room at The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has green tile everywhere you turn and a black and white checkerboard floor.
The Pioneer Woman got her love of emerald from "The Wizard of Oz." The Emerald Room has touches of green everywhere.
The Emerald Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has touches of green everywhere.
Even the bathroom in The Emerald Room is green.
The Emerald Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has separate vanities, a roomy glass shower, and a classic clawfoot tub will make you never want to leave! This
The Photograph Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House celebrates black and white photography.
The Photograph Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has black and white images of cattle, horses, and rural landscapes,
The Photograph Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House is decorated in black and white.
The Pioneer Woman Boarding House interiors. Second Floor. Butterfly Room, Photography Room, Boudoir Room, Emerald Room.
Even The Photograph Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House is decked out in black, white and grey.
The Prairie Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House sits high on the third floor and overlooks the Kihekah Avenue below.
A rustic barnwood accent wall hints to the old Snively Barn on the Drummond Ranch in The Prairie Room of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House.
The Prairie Room of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has industrial light fixtures.
Room service at The Pioneer Woman Boarding House comes from The Pioneer Woman Mercantile.
A rustic barnwood accent wall hints to the old Snively Barn on the Drummond Ranch in The Prairie Room of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House.
The Prairie Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has whimsical touches.
The Prairie Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has pops of bright turquoise that speak to the vibrant blue typically seen in Osage County sunsets.
The Prairie Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has a clawfoot tub and subway-tiled shower.
The Ranch Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House is described as "Cowboy Casual."
The Ranch Room of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has weathered leather furniture that welcomes jeans and boots.
The Ranch Room of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has grey plaster walls that complement the exposed brick,
The Ranch Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has items from Ree and Ladd Drummond's own ranch.
The Ranch Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House is filled with warm touches such as these pillows.
The Ranch Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has a pillow reminding guests of the "Cowboy Commandments."
The Ranch Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has white tile, slate floors, and warm wood finishes.
The Tack Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has wood floors, cowhide rugs, and paneled walls.
The Tack Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has wood floors, cowhide rugs, and paneled walls.
The Tack Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House celebrates horses.
The Tack Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has photos of horses from Drummond Ranch.
The Tack Room in The Pioneer Woman Boarding House has a bathroom covered in slate.
Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman

She’s a chef, blogger, photographer, writer, and television host. Now The Pioneer Woman, a Food Network star, has added another occupation to her resume: hotelier.

Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, recently opened an eight-room “cowboy luxury” hotel called The Pioneer Woman Boarding House in her hometown of Pawhuska, Okla.

Drummond and her husband Ladd spent nine months renovating a building constructed in 1920 that was once a J.C. Penney department store.

The smallest room is The Photograph Room at 468 square feet. The largest is The Drugstore Room at 814 square feet.

“As we discussed the layout of the rooms, Ladd and I knew that we wanted each room to feel spacious and not give the vibe that we wanted to squeeze as many rooms out of the space as possible,” Ree Drummond said in an email. “When Ladd sketched out the possible layouts for the rooms, we realized that eight to 10 rooms was the maximum we wanted to push it. We settled on eight.”

The hotel is located in Osage County in the Tulsa metropolitan area, where the Drummonds have a ranch. Pawhuska’s population peaked at almost 6,500 in the 1920s during the oil boom. But as the boom went bust and the recession set in, Pawhuska’s population steadily declined to about half what it was.  

Drummond has been instrumental in the recent revitalization of Pawhuska. She has already opened The Pioneer Woman Mercantile--a restaurant, bakery, and store. She also has a pizzeria called P-Town Pizza. And a steakhouse is in the works.

“Ladd and I love Pawhuska,” she says. “Our ranch is here, and it's our home. It wouldn't have felt right for us to put The Mercantile in a larger city, and what I love about it is that The Mercantile gives people a reason to come to Pawhuska---but they wind up visiting the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, the Osage Nation Museum, and seeing all of what Pawhuska is about.”

Watch: Chat with 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond

Each room in the Boarding House has its own personality and style. The husband and wife team each took four rooms to decorate.

The suites include The Emerald Room with bright green accents; The Butterfly with pictures of, yes, butterflies; The Boudoir with burgundy velvet furniture, sparkly chandeliers and glossy black paneled walls; and The Ranch, Prairie, and Tack Rooms that all have heavy cowboy themes.

Drummond describes her husband’s style as “very rustic, practical and utilitarian.” His rooms have durable wood, concrete surfaces and black or bronze fixtures.

“He would be happy if he never saw a crystal chandelier,” she says. “I appreciate some aspects of his 'elevated ranch' style, but my soul goes to sleep without color and glamour. I have to have curves, scrolls, and sparkles. Often, we meet in the middle, but since we both had four rooms, neither of us had to hold back.”

The Pioneer Woman's Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sliders

Drummond says it was her husband’s idea to open the hotel, but she was quickly convinced to do it.

“Pawhuska doesn't have much hotel space, and it was a way to extend the experience of visitors to The Mercantile,” she says. “I got to come in mid-way and have fun with the design side of things.”

Although she had a few sleepless nights prior to the hotel’s opening, she is now enjoying being a hotelier.

“We have an incredible--albeit small--staff that is so committed to making our guests feel welcome,” she says. “Once we opened, the staff has given me very little to lose sleep over.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com