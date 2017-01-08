This Friday Nov. 24, 1995 file photo shows Diana, Princess of Wales in Buenos Aires during her four-day visit to Argentina.
She was once called Shy Di, but Princess Diana found her voice, and then some. She could be cheeky, funny, self-deprecating, bold and even shocking in her candor. As an advocate for AIDs patients and later for those who lost limbs and lives to landmines, she drew worldwide attention to her causes.  The book Diana: I’m Going to Be Me: The People’s Princess Revealed in Her Own Words, by Phil Dampier (Barzipan Publishing), collects Diana’s most memorable quotes. Here is a sampling:

To her childhood nanny Mary Clarke: “My only ambition is to fall in love, get married and have lots of children.”

Upon their engagement in 1981, Charles and Diana were interviewed. Asked if they were in love, Diana said: “Of course.” Charles: “Whatever in love means.”

'Diana, I'm Going to Be Me' by Phil Dampier
To James Hewitt, who became her lover: “As I was walking down the aisle of St. Paul’s on my father’s arm, I thought, ‘What on earth am I doing here?’ ”

To her healer, Simone Simmons, about her honeymoon aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia: “I was bored, it was like being stuck with an 80-year-old man.”

After son William’s birth in 1982 she wrote to a friend: “William has brought us such happiness and contentment and consequently I can’t wait for masses more.”

To James Hewitt in 1986: “The Queen is always surrounded by corgis so you get the feeling you are standing on a moving carpet.”

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, with his wife Princess Diana, holding her newborn son Prince William, as they leave St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London, June 22, 1982.
To her hairdresser Richard Dalton: “Charles must be wearing beer goggles to have an affair with Camilla.”

In a letter to James Hewitt: “HIV doesn’t make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it.”

To voice coach Peter Settelen in 1992: “I was always told by my family that I was the thick one. That I was stupid and my brother was the clever one. And I was always so conscious of that. I used to go to the headmistress crying, saying I wish I wasn't so stupid.”

The Princess of Wales is interviewed by the BBC's Martin Bashir on 'Panorama' on Nov. 20, 1995.
Said to a group of women in 1993: “The kindness and the affection from the public have carried me through some of the most difficult periods and always your love and affection have eased the journey.”

To Martin Bashir in the famous Panorama interview in 1995, referring to Camilla Parker-Bowles: “Well, there were three of us in the marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Britain's Princess Diana talks to amputees at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop on the outskirts of Luanda, Angola, Jan.14, 1997.
To Martin Bashir: “I always knew I’d never be the next queen. I’d like to be a queen of people’s hearts.”

In response to criticism for her work trying to ban landmines: “I am not a political figure, I am a humanitarian figure, always was, always will be.”

Gallery: Princess Diana’s life in pictures
Born on July 1, 1961, Diana Frances Spencer would not become Lady Diana until 1975 when her father inherited his Earldom.
Lady Diana at age 9 during the summer of 1970. She would later go on to boarding school in Kent in 1974 where, according to Buckingham Palace, she won the school's award for "the girl giving maximum help to the school and schoolfellows."
Camilla Parker-Bowles, left, and Lady Diana Spencer attend the Amateur Riders Handicap Steeplechase at Ludlow racecourse to watch Prince Charles compete in October 1980.
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announce their engagement at Buckingham Palace in February 1981. Diana's ring, on her left hand, is a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.
In March 1981, Prince Charles and Diana arrive at Goldsmith's Hall for her first public event since their engagement announcement.
The 19-year-old soon-to-be princess speaks with the 52-year-old Princess Grace of Monaco at a reception at Buckingham Palace after the Goldsmiths' Hall recital.
Prince Charles kisses the new princess' hand at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, July 29, 1981. The bride wore a silk taffeta dress with a 25-foot train.
Newlywed Diana poses with husband Prince Charles in August 1981, while on their honeymoon in Balmoral, Scotland.
On June 22, 1982, proud parents Charles and his then-wife Diana headed home with their newborn, after leaving St. Mary's Hospital in London.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana were photographed with their first-born in the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand, during their visit to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London with their son Prince Harry, born Sept. 15, 1984.
Princess Diana twirls around the dance floor in November of 1985 with John Travolta at a State Dinner hosted by President and Mrs. Reagan in Washington, D.C.. Later, her midnight blue, off-the-shoulder dress would be sold at a charity auction.
Diana enjoyed a ride on the Maid of Mist with her sons Prince Harry, then 7, and Prince William, then 9, in Niagara Falls, Ont., in Oct., 1991.
In February 1992, Diana met Mother Teresa during a visit to a convent in Rome.
However by 1992 the royal couple's marriage shows signs of stress. They look separate ways during a memorial service on their tour of Korea.
Britain's Princess Diana meets Japanese children and nurses during a visit to the National Children's Hospital in Tokyo in February 1995. The princess often visited hospital wards on her many trips and was president or patron of more than 100 charities during her life.
They continue to make appearances as a family in 1995, attending the VJ-Day commemorations at Buckingham Palace. However, The Palace confirmed Dec. 20, that Queen Elizabeth wrote a letter to both the Prince and the Princess telling them they should get a divorce.
Ever the style icon, Diana graced the the December 1995 cover of 'Harper's Bazaar' and was featured in a series of portraits inside the issue.
Diana tours a minefield dressed in a flak jacket and face shield in Huambo, central Angola, Jan. 15, 1997.
Princess Diana sat beside British pop star Elton John at the memorial Mass for Gianni Versace, in Milan's gothic cathedral in July 1997.
Always conscious of her weight and appearance Princess of Wales sprints to her car on Aug. 21, 1997, after leaving a gym in Earls Court, west London. Diana, Princess of Wales, struggled to build a new public and private life after her turbulent divorce
Diana and companion Dodi Fayed strolled in the French Riviera resort of St. Tropez, Aug. 22, 1997. Diana, Fayed and their driver would die in a car crash just a little more than a week later.
Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales is seen on the security video, going through the doors at the Ritz Carlton. Just hours later, the Princess along with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris in the early hours of Sunday morning Aug. 31, 1997.
Princess Diana's casket is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her funeral service Sept. 6, 1997 in London.
