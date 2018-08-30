Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heard the plea of a grieving boy who lost his mother and 12-year-old sister in a deadly car crash. Angelo Pizarro asked Johnson to recognize his family in a video.

Over the weekend, Pizarro tweeted The Rock that his mother, Aileen Pizarro, was a huge fan. He shared a photo of his mom posing next to a movie poster with Johnson's face on it.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

Pizarro enlisted Twitter's help in getting The Rock's attention, saying that if the celebrity would just say her name, it would bring some relief to his sorrow. Tens of thousands of retweets later, Johnson recorded a video saying Aileen Pizarro's name and offering "love and light."

@TheRock THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million). pic.twitter.com/tQisyRGgVT — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018

The Rock wipes his eye

"Hey Angelo, Dwayne Johnson here. And I had turned on my phone and saw a flood — thousands and thousands of tweets had come through," he said in the video. He continues,"And I believe from what I'm told, your mom was a very, very big fan of mine. So, anyway man, I am sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours."

Later in the video he thanks Pizarro for reaching out and wipes his eye before saying that if Pizarro's mother could see him now, and he thinks she can, he would thank her for being such a big fan.

Pizarro told The Washington Post that his 43-year-old mother was a super-fan who admired The Rock as more than a celebrity.

"My mom was a single mom, she wanted me to have positive male role models. She saw The Rock as a mama's boy. She'd say, 'He bought his mom a house and a car.' She knew I'm a mama's boy, too."

The funeral for his mother is Sept. 8, and the video, Pizarro said, "will turn the narrative of the car crash" into one about "pervasive love and hope, and hope about my sister and my mom."

The accident also kills YouTube star

Angelo Pizarro's mother and his sister died in a wrong-way car crash last week in San Diego County, according to CNN.

The accident also involved a YouTube star known as "McSkillet," whose real name was Trevor Heitmann, who died in the crash.

Heitmann, 18, was driving a black McLaren 650S in the wrong direction when it crashed head-on into Pizarro's mother's SUV in San Diego County, police said.

