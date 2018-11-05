The Voice will pay homage, perhaps inadvertently, to an old rival, American Idol, with two of its Season 15 coaches having graduated from the original Fox music competition.

Inaugural Idol champ Kelly Clarkson and Season 3 finalist Jennifer Hudson will join stalwarts Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on the fall coaching panel, NBC announced Thursday. Both Clarkson and Hudson have served as coaches, but this marks the first time two Idol alums have graced the Voice panel together.

Jennifer Hudson

Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

The two pack heavy awards firepower, with Clarkson, who made her coaching panel debut this spring, owning three Grammys, while Hudson, who coached last fall, possesses two Grammys and an Oscar. Hudson also has served as a coach in the United Kingdom edition of The Voice.

"We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches,” NBC alternative program chief Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes.”

Clarkson still has a chance for a first-season coaching win as Season 14 continues Monday (8 ET/PT).

