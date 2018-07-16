The World Cup of Travel: Here are the winners
01 / 40
Spain might not have made it far in the FIFA Wold Cup but it won the World Cup of Travel. The Royal Palace is one of Madrid's most famous cultural sites.
02 / 40
The Prado Museum is one of Madrid’s most visited tourist sites. It is part of the Paseo del Arte (Art Walk).
03 / 40
Casa Labra is an iconic tapas bar.
04 / 40
Tapas, or small plates, are a staple of cuisine in Spain.
05 / 40
Madrid has an active nightlife. This club is in the multicultural Lavapiés neighbourhood.
06 / 40
La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona has been under construction for years but is still a draw for tourists. The first stone was laid on March 19, 1882 following the Neo-gothic design drawn up by the architect Francisco de Paula del Villar y Lozano, the first architect of the 'Sagrada Familia'. Antoni Gaudi took over the design of the Sagrada Familia in 1883 until his death on June 10, 1926 due to a traffic accident.
07 / 40
Casa Mila or "Pedrera" (the stone quarry) is an emblematic modernist building by architect Antoni Gaudi.
08 / 40
Cala Deià is one of the many beaches on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
09 / 40
Ibiza is one of the most popular islands of Spain.
10 / 40
Ibiza is a quaint island of Spain.
11 / 40
The Christ the Redeemer statue, located on the top of Corcovado Mountain and the Sugar Loaf Mountain, is seen here from the Parque Nacional da Tijuca, or Tijuca national park in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil was the runner-up in the World Cup of Travel contest.
12 / 40
Mexican tourists take photographs with a Brazilian flag on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia on June 14.
13 / 40
People jump into the water from Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro.
14 / 40
This is the little cobblestone "Rua do Ouvidor" , or' Ouvidor street, one of the best preserved examples of the Portuguese colonial architecture in Rio de Janeiro.
15 / 40
This is Rio de Janeiro at sunrise.
16 / 40
A vendor pours a cup of homemade caldo verde--a popular Portuguese soup made of potatoes, collard greens, linguica, olive oil and salt--in Lapa, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro with a thriving nightlife.
17 / 40
Street samba is found near the famous Arcos da Lapa in Rio de Janeiro.
18 / 40
Dancing and music breaks out in the street in the Lapa neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro.
19 / 40
Brazil is also known for its natural wonders, such as this maze of waterways, large tracts of open and forested land and vast skies making up the immensity of the Amazon in Brazil, about 100 miles from the city of Manaus.
20 / 40
This is the Amazon region of Brazil in the outskirts of Manaus.
21 / 40
France won the FIFA World Cup but it was a semi-finalist in the World Cup of Travel. Here is a shot of people gathering in front of the Eiffel Tower to watch France beat Croatia to win the championship.
22 / 40
People took to the streets around the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate France's FIFA World Cup victory over Croatia on Sunday.
23 / 40
The Sacre Coeur in Montmartre has one of the best views of Paris.
24 / 40
Villefranche is a town in the South of France. France was a semi-finalist in the World Cup of Travel.
25 / 40
Villefranche is a quaint small town in the South of France.
26 / 40
France landed as a semi-finalist in the World Cup of Travel partly because of its world-renowned cuisine, such as this sardine and pepper dish at Anao Plage, Beaulieu-sur-Mer in the south of France.
27 / 40
Paris is known for its sophisticated cuisine such as this cucumber gazpacho.
28 / 40
France has many historic chateaus. This is the Chateau Clos Luce in the Loire Valley.
29 / 40
France has many wine regions. This is the vineyard at Chateau Troplong Mondot in Saint-Emilion, near Bordeaux in southwestern France.
30 / 40
The French Alps are another attraction that made France a semi-finalist in the World Cup of Travel.
31 / 40
Japan is a semi-finalist in the World Cup of Travel. Here, a couple looks out at Rainbow Bridge on Tokyo Bay.
32 / 40
Japan's highest mountain, Mount Fuji, rises up behind the skyscrapers dotting the skyline of the Shinjuku area of Tokyo at sunset.
33 / 40
A man looks out from a pavilion in Shinjuku Park in Tokyo.
34 / 40
Yuki Tatsumi sits next to his collection of origami made from chopstick sleeves in Kameoka, Kyoto prefecture. Japan is known for its origami arts.
35 / 40
This is a ceremony at Shimogamo shrine during the Aoi Festival on May 15 in Kyoto. Aoi Festival is one of the three main festivals of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto and dates back 1400 years.
36 / 40
The Ogasawara Islands are a chain of more than 30 subtropical and tropical volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean.
37 / 40
The town of Hakone is located in the Fuji Hakone Izu National Park. It is home to many hot springs.
38 / 40
Mt. Fuji is a 12,389 foot-high dormant volcano.
39 / 40
Temple lodging or shukubo, as it is known, is a way to have a spiritual stay.
40 / 40
Japan is world-renowned for its sushi.
XXX DV1931493 E ACE ARI ESP -
Casa Mila or "Pedrera" (the stone quarry) is an emblematic modernist building by architect Antoni Gaudi.
JOSEP LAGO, AFP/Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup has come to an end with France beating Croatia to earn the most coveted title in soccer.

But there’s another World Cup you may want to pay attention to if you are planning a vacation: the World Cup of Travel.

Taxi2Airport.com, which helps travelers get to and from the airport or station in more than 130 countries, ran its own tournament using the same complicated process as the World Cup.

Rather than competing on soccer abilities, the qualifying countries scored points based on their travel appeal. The factors taken into consideration were: weather, cost, food, culture, nightlife, nature and beaches, and shopping.

The 32 qualifying teams were split into eight groups.

And the winner is: Spain.

It’s a much better showing for the country than it had in the soccer World Cup. Spain was knocked out by Russia early on in the tournament.

Spain outperformed all other countries in culture, food and nightlife. Its 40 cultural UNESCO sites also contributed to its win, as did its Mediterranean climate.

“Spain’s vibrant mix of fascinating cities, idyllic beaches and party resorts means it has something to suit every traveler making it a tough destination to beat,” the judges wrote.

The 20 best reviewed hotels in Barcelona

The runner-up was Brazil. In soccer, Brazil lost in the quarterfinals to Belgium.

France, the soccer champion, was a semi-finalist in travel for “its bustling cities, historic landmarks and picturesque coast,” the judges said.

And, of course, it earned high marks for its cuisine.  

Japan also lost to Belgium in the soccer tournament but was a semi-finalist in the World Cup of Travel.

Its mountains, natural beauty and parks helped propel it to the top four. “The country’s electric nightlife and eclectic shopping scene also contributed to its consistent performance through the tournament,” the judges said. Its famous sushi helped too. 

Take a look at photos of these World Cup champions above.  

Dream homes for sale in Paris
01 / 38
Live in this Paris pied-a-terre for $551,100. The 269.1 square-foot studio has a separate living area.
02 / 38
The apartment is located on a charming street between trendy Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Place Saint Sulpice in the 6th arrondissement.
03 / 38
The studio has a dining area.
04 / 38
The fully remodeled kitchen overlooks the open plan living room with dining table sitting near one of the windows.
05 / 38
The bathroom has a toilet, sink, storage cabinet and a bathtub/ shower combination.
06 / 38
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen. A large closet can be found near the kitchen area.
07 / 38
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen.
08 / 38
For $ 1,014,700, you can get this two-bedroom, one-bath, fully renovated property on the second floor of a building in the Marais.
09 / 38
Original beams have been whitewashed to reflect light and make the space brighter.
10 / 38
The expansive living space integrates the living and dining areas with an open kitchen concept.
11 / 38
The apartment overlooks a quiet street and a courtyard.
12 / 38
The building is located in the 3rd arrondissement.
13 / 38
The apartment has 617 square feet of living space.
14 / 38
This is one of two bedrooms.
15 / 38
This is the large renovated bathroom.
16 / 38
For $1,804,100, you can get this three bedroom, two bath: top floor property with cathedral ceilings, a terrace and views of the Eiffel Tower.
17 / 38
The apartment, located on Avenue de Suffren near UNESCO, has a view of the Eiffel Tower.
18 / 38
The apartment offers 785.77 square feet of space.
19 / 38
The apartment has three levels.
20 / 38
This is one of three bedrooms.
21 / 38
The apartment has a private terrace.
22 / 38
The apartment has a second terrace.
23 / 38
For $ 2,384,000, you can get this duplex apartment, on the top two floors of a building from 1860. An elevator serves one apartment on each floor.
24 / 38
The apartment is located on the fifth floor, at the last level, offering extra privacy.
25 / 38
The apartment has 1668.42 square feet of living space with many common areas.
26 / 38
The kitchen is separated on one side of the apartment. It has been turned into a very large kitchen / dining space, with three windows facing West:
27 / 38
A double living room gives access to the wraparound balcony through three French windows.
28 / 38
The apartment has a fireplace.
29 / 38
The apartment can have either three or four bedrooms and has three bathrooms.
30 / 38
This price tag for this 1636.13 square-foot apartment in the 8th arrondissement is $4,418,300. The apartment comes furnished.
31 / 38
The apartment has a large private balcony.
32 / 38
The dining area is furnished with a large round table and custom lighting.
33 / 38
The apartment has views of the city.
34 / 38
It has a modern dine-in kitchen that includes a separate laundry.
35 / 38
This is the second, more casual dining area.
36 / 38
A "gallery" style entrance with glass wall features panoramic views over Paris.
37 / 38
The apartment has three bathrooms.
38 / 38
There is a master bedroom on the fifth floor. There are two one-bedroom suites, each with its own ensuite bath and WC on the second floor.
A look at the 20 best reviewed hotels in Barcelona
01 / 39
Hotel DO Placa Reial G.L. is the 20th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com
02 / 39
Hotel DO Placa Reial G.L. is the 20th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com
03 / 39
H10 Cubik is the 19th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
04 / 39
H10 Cubik is the 19th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
05 / 39
H10 Metropolitan is the 18th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
06 / 39
H10 Metropolitan is the 18th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
07 / 39
Yurbban Trafalgar Hotel is the 17th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
08 / 39
Yurbban Trafalgar Hotel is the 17th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
09 / 39
Olivia Balmes Hotel is the 16th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
10 / 39
Olivia Balmes Hotel is the 16th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
11 / 39
The Wittmore - Adults Only is the 15th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
12 / 39
The Wittmore - Adults Only is the 15th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
13 / 39
The One Barcelona GL is the 14th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
14 / 39
The One Barcelona GL is the 14th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
15 / 39
The Corner Hotel is the 13th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
16 / 39
The Corner Hotel is the 13th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
17 / 39
Aparthotel Arai is the 12th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
18 / 39
Aparthotel Arai is the 12th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
19 / 39
Olivia Plaza Hotel is the 11th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
20 / 39
Olivia Plaza Hotel is the 11th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
21 / 39
Hotel Margot House is the 10th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona.
22 / 39
Hotel Margot House is the 10th best reviewed hotel in Barcelona.
23 / 39
Monument Hotel is the ninth best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
24 / 39
Monument Hotel is the ninth best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
25 / 39
Catalonia Square is the eighth best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
26 / 39
Catalonia Square is the eighth best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
27 / 39
El Palace Barcelona is the seventh best reviewed hotel in the city, according to Booking.com.
28 / 39
El Palace Barcelona is the seventh best reviewed hotel in the city, according to Booking.com.
29 / 39
Catalonia Magdalenes is the sixth best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
30 / 39
Catalonia Magdalenes is the sixth best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
31 / 39
Yurbban Passage Hotel & Spa is the fifth best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
32 / 39
Yurbban Passage Hotel & Spa is the fifth best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
33 / 39
The Mercer Hotel Barcelona is the fourth best reviewed property in the city, according to Booking.com.
34 / 39
The Mercer Hotel Barcelona is the fourth best reviewed property in the city, according to Booking.com.
35 / 39
Hotel The Serras is the third best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
36 / 39
H10 Casa Mimosa is the second best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
37 / 39
H10 Casa Mimosa is the second best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
38 / 39
Hotel Casa Camper is the best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
39 / 39
Hotel Casa Camper is the best reviewed hotel in Barcelona, according to Booking.com.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com