Skytrax ranks the world's top airlines for 2018 (see the top 20)
01 / 21
A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
02 / 21
x
03 / 21
This image provided by KLM shows a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the colors of the Dutch carrier.
04 / 21
This file photo from March 16, 2013, shows a Turkish Airlines planes at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.
05 / 21
Air New Zealand has debuted a new livery.
06 / 21
Austrian Airlines provided this image of one of its Boeing 777-200 aircraft.
07 / 21
An Etihad Airways' Boeing 777.
08 / 21
x
09 / 21
A Japan Airlines Boeing 777 lands from Tokyo at San Francisco International Airport on October 23, 2016.
10 / 21
Onlookers photograph the arrival of the first of Swiss Airlines’ new Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
11 / 21
Skytrax, a U.K.-based travel consultancy that runs what it calls the "world's largest review site," determines the winners of its annual World Airline Awards from reviews by more than 18 million passengers that represent more than 100 countries. At No. 15 for 2017: Qantas Airways.
12 / 21
A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August, 2017.
13 / 21
Skytrax, a U.K.-based travel consultancy that runs what it calls the "world's largest review site," determines the winners of its annual World Airline Awards from reviews by more than 18 million passengers that represent more than 100 countries. At No. 10 for 2017: Garuda Indonesia.
14 / 21
Hainan Airlines staff holds a banner commemorating the carrier's launch of service between Beijing and Boston.
15 / 21
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on September 24, 2017.
16 / 21
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong in August, 2017.
17 / 21
Flight attendants serving on EVA Air's last passenger Boeing 747 jet take photos of one another before departing Hong Kong for Taipei, Taiwan on August 21, 2017.
18 / 21
x
19 / 21
A rendering of All Nippon Airways' planned 'Star Wars'-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
20 / 21
Qatar Airways' economy class cabin, seen aboard the world's first Airbus A350-1000 at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Feb. 20, 2018.
21 / 21
Singapore Airlines welcomes the world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a water cannon salute upon its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.

Singapore Airlines has been named the world’s No. 1 airline, knocking off 2017 winner Qatar Airways, according to the annual World Airline Awards published by Skytrax.

Singapore’s title – its first since 2008 and fourth overall – comes after it finished second in last year’s World Airline Awards. It also ends what had been a back-and-forth battle for the top spot between Qatar Airways and its Gulf rival Emirates, which alternated at the No. 1 spot for past three years.

This year, Qatar Airways dropped to No. 2 while Emirates finished fourth for the second consecutive year. No. 3 All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan and No. 5 EVA Air of Taiwan rounded out the top five of the ratings, which were announced Tuesday on the sidelines of the biennial Farnborough Airshow in England.

Singapore welcomed its climb back to the top spot. 

“Singapore Airlines is honored to be named ‘World’s Best Airline’ in the Skytrax awards, and I dedicate it to the 26,000 SIA Group employees who focus every day on delivering the world’s best travel experience to our customers,” said Singapore Airlines' CEO Goh Choon Phong, who was in London Tuesday to accept the award. "The World Airline Awards are based on direct feedback from customers, who we know have more airlines to choose from in this highly competitive global environment."

TODAY IN THE SKYSwivel chairs, double beds, 32" TVs: Check out Singapore Air's swanky new 'suites' (story continues below)

Singapore Airlines: Swanky suites highlight Airbus a380 cabin overhaul
01 / 13
Two of the six suites in Singapore Airlines new Airbus A380 cabin designed can be combined into a 'double' thanks to a lowering center divider.
02 / 13
Singapore Airlines' much-anticipated new suites on for its Airbus A380s will feature a swivel chair and separate bed, which can be stowed for more space.
03 / 13
Singapore's new suites on its Airbus A380 will feature two spacious bathrooms.
04 / 13
Singapore's new suites on its Airbus A380 will feature two spacious bathrooms.
05 / 13
Two of the six suites in Singapore Airlines new Airbus A380 cabin designed can be combined into a 'double' thanks to a lowering center divider.
06 / 13
Singapore Airlines new design for its Airbus A380 suites include numerous compartments, such as these padded ones that the carrier says are good for jewelry and other valuables.
07 / 13
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Lobster Thermidor.
08 / 13
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Prawn and chicken laksa.
09 / 13
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Seared nut-crushed veal fillet.
10 / 13
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Singapore Bak Kut Teh.
11 / 13
Singapore Airlines redesigned business class for its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets.
12 / 13
Singapore Airlines redesigned business class for its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets. A center set of suites can be combined into a double by lowering a dividing wall.
13 / 13
Singapore AIrlines business class meals will be served on tableware from Japanese maker Narumi.

In North America, Air Canada took the title for “Best Airline in North America” for the second consecutive year. Overall, the carrier placed 30th in the global ratings – down one spot from its finish in 2017.

Delta and Alaska airlines were the top U.S. carriers in the ratings, placing 37th and 38th, respectively. JetBlue was the only other U.S. airline to place in the top 50, ranking 42nd.

The Skytrax awards are one of a long-and-growing list of annual consumer-focused rankings covering the airline industry.

Among the many: Travel + Leisure magazine’s ratings are due out later this summer, when the magazine will reveal if Singapore Airlines has retained its title as the world's top carrier in that list for the 23rd year in a row. Emirates was the runner-up in those ratings while Qatar Airways placed third.

In May, Southwest and Alaska Airlines each won their respective airline categories in the annual J.D. Power customer service satisfaction survey of North American carriers. A month before that, Alaska Airlines edged out Delta for the second year in a row to take the top spot in another ranking – this one the 2018 Airline Quality Rating report. And in March, The Points Guy website became the latest to throw its hat into the ratings ring, tabbing Alaska Air as the top U.S. carrier

TODAY IN THE SKY: Farnborough 2018: Boeing, Airbus rack up orders as giant airshow opens (story continues below)

Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow
01 / 26
A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
02 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker holds a model of a Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet as he enters his Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet during its launch at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
03 / 26
The Red Arrows fly in formation during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
04 / 26
A Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' of Biman Airlines of Bangladesh flies during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
05 / 26
A crew member sits alongside an Air Italy at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
06 / 26
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister (left), and Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, display commemorative contracts as they announce the purchase of planes for Qatar Airways' cargo unit at the Farnborough Airshow near London, on July 16, 2018.
07 / 26
British Prime Minister Theresa May, second left speaks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders, right, as they are backdropped by an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
08 / 26
epa06893104 A Ukrainian-made short-range medium-airlift Antonov-178 military transport aircraft flies by during a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, 16 July 2018. The International aircraft and aviation fair runs from 16-22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA188
09 / 26
epa06893012 A general view of the outdoor display area on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, 16 July 2018. The International aircraft and aviation fair runs from 16-22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA136
10 / 26
A Harrier AW-8B scale-model is displayed at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
11 / 26
A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
12 / 26
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies by during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
13 / 26
Crew members stand on the steps of an Air Italy Boeing 737 at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
14 / 26
A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen at the Farnborough Airshow near London on July 16, 2018.
15 / 26
An Airbus A330-900neo flies on a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
16 / 26
United States Ambassador, Woody Johnson (left) examines a model aircraft at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
17 / 26
People visit the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
18 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker looks on during the launch of the Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
19 / 26
A Boeing 737 Max approaches during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018) on July 16, 2018.
20 / 26
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister (left) looks on as Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, announces the purchase of planes for the airline's cargo unit at the Farnborough Airshow near London, on July 16, 2018.
21 / 26
British Prime Minister Theresa May (center) is accompanied by Airbus CEO Tom Enders (right) as they walk around at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
22 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker speaks during the launch of the Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
23 / 26
A child controls a flight simulator at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
24 / 26
A showroom assistant operates a Spectre operational mission support unit, displayed at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
25 / 26
A visitor sits in the model of a new fighter jet, a part of Team Tempest, during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
26 / 26
A wind tunnel model of the Boom Supersonic XB-1 is displayed at the Boom Supersonic showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.

As for the Skytrax awards, the win was the fourth overall title for Qatar Airways since the ratings launched in 1999.

Skytrax, which explains its rankings methodology here, bills its World Airline Awards as “the world’s largest, annual airline passenger satisfaction survey.” The group says more than 24 million eligible survey entries were counted in the final 2018 results. The survey period stretched from August 2017 through May 2018 and included participation from travelers of more than 105 nationalities. More than 300 airlines were included in the survey.

The top 25 of the Skytrax rankings were (full list of top 100):

1.     Singapore Airlines (Last year: No. 2)

2.     Qatar Airways (No. 1)

3.     ANA/All Nippon (No. 3)

4.     Emirates (No. 4)

5.     EVA Air (No. 6)

TODAY IN THE SKY: Trip report and photo tour: Inside EVA's Hello Kitty plane (rankings continues below)

Onboard EVA's Hello Kitty planes
01 / 40
EVA flight attendant Flora Lin dons a special Hello Kitty apron on a flight from Taipei to Fukoaka, Japan, on Jan. 30, 2015.
02 / 40
A Hello Kitty Airbus A330 lands in Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport on Jan. 29, 2015.
03 / 40
Passengers walk past the unapologetically pink Hello Kitty check in desk at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport on Jan. 30, 2015.
04 / 40
Hello Kitty's face welcomes would-be travelers at a dedicated Kitty check-in area at Taipei-Taoyuan airport on Jan. 30, 2015.
05 / 40
Hello Kitty on a flight departure screen.
06 / 40
Hello Kitty pillows rest on business-class seats aboard an Airbus A330 Kitty jet on Jan. 30, 2015.
07 / 40
A sea of Hello Kitty headrests greet passengers aboard an Airbus A330 Kitty jet on Jan. 30, 2015.
08 / 40
Over 100 items on board have been Kitty-fied, including these adorable safety cards.
09 / 40
A selection of Hello Kitty-themed restroom products stands ready to help passengers freshen up.
10 / 40
Neatly folded for the first flight of the day, even the toilet paper is Hello Kitty.
11 / 40
The in-flight entertainment system runs Hello Kitty welcome screens prior to boarding.
12 / 40
A flight attendant passes out menus - Hello Kitty-themed of course - aboard a flight bound for Fukuoka, Japan.
13 / 40
Hello Kitty cups from EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
14 / 40
Sanrio Hand-in-hand Kitty jet, a Boeing 777-300ER, at the gate at the Taipei-Taoyuan airport before heading to Paris.
15 / 40
Sanrio Hand-in-hand Kitty jet, a Boeing 777-300ER, at the gate at the Taipei-Taoyuan airport before heading to Paris.
16 / 40
Safety cards have ears, and an adorable little bow.
17 / 40
Coffee and drink stirrers bear Kitty's likeness in a galley.
18 / 40
A flight attendant works the rear galley on board the Airbus A330.
19 / 40
A flight attendant passes out meals in economy class.
20 / 40
A flight attendant passes out meals in economy class.
21 / 40
Kids' meals on Hello Kitty flights come in these specially branded boxes, seen here on a Kitty flight from Fukuoka, Japan, to Taipei on Jan. 30, 2015.
22 / 40
Melons, cheese and pasta stare back from inside the kids' meal, each bearing the head of Kitty.
23 / 40
The EVA Airways Airbus A330 "Hello Kitty Likes Apples" is seen between flights in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 30, 2015.
24 / 40
The EVA Airways Airbus A330 "Hello Kitty Likes Apples" is seen between flights in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 30, 2015.
25 / 40
Flight attendant Tomoe sports her Hello Kitty pin.
26 / 40
Ready to return to Taipei, a sign on the jet-bridge indicates the flight is a Kitty flight on Jan. 30, 2015.
27 / 40
A headrest sports the winterized version of Hello Kitty, with a blue theme.
28 / 40
An EVA employee holds up a Kitty-themed pillow.
29 / 40
A passenger photographs a shy flight attendant while boarding a Kitty flight to Taipei on Jan. 30, 2015.
30 / 40
Children are each given their choice of a small gift or toy on board each Kitty flight.
31 / 40
A flight attendant passes out a variety of toys for children during a flight.
32 / 40
Flight attendants ready a batch of Kitty-themed children's meals for delivery on board a Kitty flight from Fukuoka, Japan, to Taipei.
33 / 40
A passengers holds up her Hello Kitty kids' meal on a flight from Fukuoka, Japan, to Taipei on Jan. 30, 2015.
34 / 40
A flight attendant delivers a children's meal on a Hello Kitty EVA flight.
35 / 40
A sampling of the Hello Kitty amenities on board EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
36 / 40
A sampling of the Hello Kitty amenities on board EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
37 / 40
A sampling of the Hello Kitty amenities on board EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
38 / 40
A sampling of the Hello Kitty amenities on board EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
39 / 40
This screenshot shows a special Hello Kitty section of EVA's website .
40 / 40
EVA shows of its fall 2014 theme for its Hello Kitty jet service.

6.     Cathay Pacific (No. 5)

7.     Lufthansa (No. 7)

8.     Hainan Airlines (No. 9)

9.     Garuda Indonesia (No. 10)

10.  Thai Airways (No. 11)

11.  Qantas Airways (No. 15)

12.  Swiss International Air Lines (No. 14)

TODAY IN THE SKY: Swiss Airlines' 'flagship' Boeing 777 now flying to New York (story continues below)

Swiss Airlines makes 1st U.S. flight with 'flagship' Boeing 777-300ER
01 / 26
Swiss Airlines' new "flagship" Boeing 777-300ER arrives at New York JFK on Feb. 21, 2016, on its first-ever commercial trans-Atlantic flight for the carrier.
02 / 26
Swiss Airlines' new "flagship" Boeing 777-300ER arrives at New York JFK on Feb. 21, 2016, on its first-ever commercial trans-Atlantic flight for the carrier.
03 / 26
Swiss Airlines' new "flagship" Boeing 777-300ER arrives at New York JFK on its first-ever commercial trans-Atlantic flight for the carrier.
04 / 26
Swiss Airlines' new "flagship" Boeing 777-300ER arrives at New York JFK on its first-ever commercial trans-Atlantic flight for the carrier.
05 / 26
Swiss Airlines' new "flagship" Boeing 777-300ER arrives at New York JFK on its first-ever commercial trans-Atlantic flight for the carrier.
06 / 26
Swiss Airlines' new "flagship" Boeing 777-300ER arrives at New York JFK on Feb. 21, 2016, on its first-ever commercial trans-Atlantic flight for the carrier.
07 / 26
An onlooker photographs the arrival of the first of Swiss Airlines’ new Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
08 / 26
Swiss Airlines' new "flagship" Boeing 777-300ER arrives at New York JFK on Feb. 21, 2016, on its first-ever commercial trans-Atlantic flight for the carrier.
09 / 26
Onlookers photograph the arrival of the first of Swiss Airlines’ new Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
10 / 26
Onlookers photograph the arrival of the first of Swiss Airlines’ new Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
11 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided photo ops for the arrival of its first Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
12 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided treats for fliers ticket on its first new Boeing 777-300ERs scheduled to fly between New York and Zurich on Feb. 21, 2016.
13 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided treats for fliers ticket on its first new Boeing 777-300ERs scheduled to fly between New York and Zurich on Feb. 21, 2016.
14 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided photo ops for the arrival of its first Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
15 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided photo ops for the arrival of its first Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
16 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided photo ops for the arrival of its first Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
17 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided photo ops for the arrival of its first Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
18 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided photo ops for the arrival of its first Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
19 / 26
Swiss Airlines decked out the gate area ahead of its first new Boeing 777-300ERs flight between New York and Zurich on Feb. 21, 2016.
20 / 26
Swiss Airlines provided photo ops for the arrival of its first Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
21 / 26
Swiss Airlines sent off its first Boeing 777-300ERs with a New York ceremony on Feb. 21, 2016.
22 / 26
Swiss Airlines sent off its first Boeing 777-300ERs with a New York ceremony on Feb. 21, 2016.
23 / 26
Swiss Airlines sent off its first Boeing 777-300ERs with a New York ceremony on Feb. 21, 2016.
24 / 26
Swiss Airlines sent off its first Boeing 777-300ERs with a New York ceremony on Feb. 21, 2016.
25 / 26
Swiss Airlines offered souvenirs to fliers on its first Boeing 777-300ER flight from New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
26 / 26
Swiss Airlines offered souvenirs to fliers on its first Boeing 777-300ER flight from New York on Feb. 21, 2016.

13.  Japan Airlines/JAL (No. 16)

14.  China Southern Airlines (No. 23)

15.  Etihad Airways (No. 8)

16.  Austrian Airlines (No. 17)

17.  Air New Zealand (No. 19)

18.  Turkish Airlines (No. 12)

19.  KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (No. 22)

20.  Hong Kong Airlines (No. 24)

21.  Bangkok Airways (No. 21)

22.  Virgin Australia (No. 13)

23.  Aeroflot (No. 30)

24.  Asiana Airlines (No. 20)

25.  Air France (No. 18)

TODAY IN THE SKYThe world's 25 longest airline flights

World's 25 longest airline flights - 2018
01 / 26
What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018.
02 / 26
No. 25: New York JFK-Johannesburg (7,969 miles); South African Airways (Airbus A340-600); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
03 / 26
No. 24: Boston-Hong Kong (7,970 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
04 / 26
No. 23: New York JFK-Guangzhou, China (8,002 miles); China Southern (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
05 / 26
No. 22: Shanghai-Mexico City (8,026 miles*); Aeromexico (Boeing 787-8); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 45 minutes. (* = Only the eastbound flight operates non-stop; the westbound flight from Mexico City makes a stop in Tijuana, Mexico, en route to Shanghai; Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
06 / 26
No. 21: Dallas/Fort Worth-Dubai (8,040 miles); Emirates (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
07 / 26
No. 20: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Doha (8,048 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
08 / 26
No. 19: Newark-Hong Kong (8,065 miles); Cathay Pacific (Airbus A350) and United Airlines (Boeing 777-200); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 55 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
09 / 26
No. 18: New York JFK-Hong Kong (8,072 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
10 / 26
No. 17: San Francisco-Dubai (8,103 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 50 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
11 / 26
No. 16: Dallas/Fort Worth-Hong Kong (8,123 miles); American Airlines (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
12 / 26
No. 15: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Dubai (8,168 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
13 / 26
No. 14: Vancouver-Melbourne (8,192 miles); Air Canada (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
14 / 26
No. 13: Toronto-Manila (8,221 miles); Philippine Airlines (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 25 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
15 / 26
No. 12: Los Angeles-Doha (8,306 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
16 / 26
No. 11: Los Angeles-Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (8,332 miles); Saudia (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 10 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
17 / 26
No. 10: Los Angeles-Dubai (8,339 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
18 / 26
No. 9: Los Angeles-Abu Dhabi (8,390 miles); Etihad (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 30 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
19 / 26
No. 8: Atlanta-Johannesburg (8,439 miles); Delta Air Lines (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 1 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
20 / 26
No. 7: San Francisco-Singapore (8,446 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9) and ; Singapore Airlines (Airbus A350); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
21 / 26
No. 6: Dallas/Fort Worth-Sydney (8,578 miles); Qantas (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
22 / 26
No. 5: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Sydney (8,596 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
23 / 26
No. 4: Los Angeles-Singapore (8,770 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
24 / 26
No. 3: Auckland-Dubai (8,824 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 17 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
25 / 26
No. 2: Perth-London Heathrow (9,009 miles); Qantas (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
26 / 26
1/18/18 6:26:10 PM -- New York JFK airport, NY -- Flight attendants greet the passengers on the Boeing 777. No. 1: Auckland-Doha (9,032 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)

IN PHOTOS: Singapore Airlines' new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner'

Singapore Airlines' new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner'
01 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
02 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
03 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
04 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
05 / 18
A Singapore Airlines flight attendant poses for a photo aboard the airline's first Boeing 787-10 jet during a media tour in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
06 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
07 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
08 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
09 / 18
Felicia, a cabin crew member on board Singapore Airlines' the delivery flight of the first Boeing 787 -10, takes a few minutes to watch as the northern lights dance through the sky.
10 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
11 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
12 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
13 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as aboard the flightdeck, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
14 / 18
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
15 / 18
USA Today reporter Ben Mutzabaugh snaps photos of the economy cabin on Singapore Airlines' new business class product aboard the first Boeing 787-10 jet during a media tour in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
16 / 18
Flight attendants on board Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 talk during a media tour of the jet in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
17 / 18
The sun casts a glow on Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as it makes it's 23-hour journey from Charleston, S.C., to Singapore. The flight departed on March 26, 2018, and arrived in Singapore on March 28 (local time), 2018.
18 / 18
The light glow of a seat-back television welcomes passengers on board Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 during a delivery flight between Charleston, S.C., and Singapore on March 26, 2018.
636674298572519282-2018-03-26-SQ-7810-delivery-flight-web900-16.jpg
A flight attendant prepares meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 as the aircraft is on its delivery flight to launch customer Singapore Airlines on March 26, 2018.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com