Months after the U.S.'s largest multi-state E. coli outbreak in a dozen years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating another one.

Thirty-two people have been sickened and 13 hospitalized because of contaminated food likely linked to romaine lettuce, the FDA said.

No produce has been recalled as a result of the new 11-state outbreak.

"Currently, the FDA does not have enough traceback information to identify the source of the contamination that would allow us to request a targeted recall from specific suppliers," it said.

The FDA said the "most efficient way" at this point is for the industry to voluntarily pull the romaine lettuce and not distribute more until officials determine the outbreak is over or the government can pinpoint the source of the problem.

Consumers, meanwhile, are advised to throw out any romaine lettuce – or salad mixes containing romaine lettuce – they have at home and abstain from eating it elsewhere.

Among the reasons romaine lettuce is vulnerable is it has no protective rind and generally is eaten raw, food safety experts and academics said.

Here's a breakdown of the current cases:

California: 10

Connecticut: 1

Illinois: 2

Massachusetts: 2

Maryland: 1

Michigan: 7

New Hampshire: 2

New Jersey: 3

New York: 2

Ohio: 1

Wisconsin: 1

The average period of time between when someone gets sick and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is informed is 20 days, according to the FDA. The most recent case was Oct. 31.

The symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infections include severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea, and most people recover in five to seven days, the FDA said. Most vulnerable are children younger than 5, people over 65 and people with weakened immune systems. Five percent to 10 percent develop a potentially life-threatening type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The FDA is working with Canadian officials to investigate because of cases reported north of the border, too.

The strain of E. coli O157:H7 has no genetic link to the one in the spring, but it is similar to the strain found in the fall of 2017. Those incidents of E. coli were tied to leafy greens in the U.S. and romaine lettuce in Canada. Twenty-five cases in 15 states were reported, including one death and two incidents of hemolytic uremic syndrome, the FDA said.

The spring outbreak, which was traced to the Yuma, Arizona, growing region, resulted in 210 sick people and 96 hospitalizations. Five people died. The last illness onset in that outbreak was Aug. 2.

On Nov. 1, the FDA released a report about factors that might have led to the outbreak, concluding that "the water from the irrigation canal where the outbreak strain was found most likely led to contamination of the romaine lettuce consumed during this outbreak."

The water may have been used to irrigate the crops or to dilute chemical sprays put on them. The FDA said it didn't know how the canal got tainted.

"A large animal feeding operation is nearby but no obvious route for contamination from this facility to the irrigation canal was identified," the report said. "Other explanations are possible although the ... team found no evidence to support them."

