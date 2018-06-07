This deals will make your kitchen a little more high tech.

Amazon / Lodge

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you're staying inside this weekend to avoid the heat, you might as well do some online shopping while you're home. Every day Amazon has great deals and price drops on some of our favorite products, and we dig through to make sure you're getting the best possible deal. We were excited to see some nice discounts on some of the best cooking products we've ever tested. So whether you're just looking for a kitchen upgrade or just want to scratch that shopping itch, you can do so without breaking the bank.

*Editor's note: Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon, and while these deals may be good now, there is always a chance they'll be slightly (or dramatically) better during the massive sale event. If you want to wait it out, you can add the products you want to a wish list or your cart. Enable notification in the Amazon app and you'll be alerted if/when your items go on sale.

1. An Echo Show at an incredible price

"Alexa, tell me about Prime Day."

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

To get us all pumped up for the deals on Prime Day, Amazon is offering $100 their Echo Show models for Prime members only. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership already, you can try it for free for 30 days (hey, you're going to want one for Prime Day anyway). I love having the Echo Show in my kitchen because I can easily see recipes, set timers, sing along to lyrics, and get visual updates at a glance for news, weather, and more. This is one of the better discounts on an Echo Show that we've seen, which is all more the reason to get excited about shopping for 36 hours on Prime Day this year.

Get the Echo Show for $129.99 and save $100

2. Our favorite affordable meat thermometer

Never overcook your meat again.

Reviewed /Lindsay D. Mattison

Grilling season is in full bloom, but if you're not a grill master it can be pretty tricky to get your meat just right. Instead of cutting into an undercooked piece (or worse, overdone), you should probably invest in a meat thermometer. We gave the Habor Instant Read Thermometer the Best Value award among the competition because it worked just as well as $100 digital thermometers in our tests. Right now, it's at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon.

Get the Habor Digital Meat Thermometer for $8.99 and save $5

3. The best toaster oven we've ever tested

Toast toast and cook meals in one device.

Breville

A good toaster oven is essential because not only can your toast, well toast, but you can also cook small meals in them instead of the oven—which is perfect if you don't want to make your kitchen sweltering hot during the summer. The Breville Smart Oven Pro is the best one we've ever tested because it has an LCD screen with 10 different cooking options like toast, bagel, and bake, is easy to navigate, and evenly distributes heat. It's typically just out of price range for most, but right now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen, making it a reasonable purchase.

Get the Breville Smart Oven Pro for $199.95 and save $69

4. A wireless charging pad for less than $10

Make charging your phone a little bit easier.

RAVPower

If your phone has wireless charging capabilities, you should be taking advantage of it. Believe me, it's way easier than constantly plugging your phone into a charger. Most fast charging pads are on the more expensive side, but if you're looking for something simple and convenient, you shouldn't have to spend too much. This one from RAVPower is less than $10 and we're fairly confident that it will get the job done. The reviewers for this model are glowing and at this low price it's definitely worth a shot.

Get the RAVPower Wireless Qi Charger for $8.49 and save $3.50 with the code "RVWDPC083"

5. A Dutch oven that won't break the bank

A Dutch over never looked so affordable.

Lodge

Cast iron Dutch ovens are one of the best and iconic ways to slow cook, which is perfect for when you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen cooking in the summer. But well-known brands like Le Creuset (cough, cough) will cost you an arm and a leg to do so. Thankfully, there are more affordable options that work just as well like this one from Lodge. Right now, it's even more affordable because it's down to its second lowest price on Amazon.

Get the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $57.14 and save $8

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com