These are the best retail sales of the week

Each week our inboxes are flooded with emails from retailers raving about new collections and sales they're offering that day. Usually, I delete those emails without even looking at them (sorry!), but sometimes you can stumble across an amazing deal that will make you pull out your credit card. To save you the trouble of going through your inbox, we rounded up this week's best sales on the internet for you.

Fashion

American Eagle -

Express - Get 30% off all dresses and skirts

GAP - Get 40% off everything with the code “LOVE”

H&M - Save up to 30% off everything and get free shipping

Lucky Brand - Get an extra 40-60% off sale items and 40% off jewlery

Steve Madden - Save up to 70% off on sale items

J.Crew Factory - Save an extra 20% off clearance with the code “AMAZING”

Talbots - Get 40% off everything in the store

Technology

There's sales from fitness trackers to televisions this week.

Amazon - Save up to 20% on external storage from SanDisk

Best Buy - Save on some of the best 4K TVs

Dell - Save up to $350 on electronics

eBay - Get a free Google Home Mini in Chalk or Charcoal with purchases over $150 using the code " PFREEMINI "

Fitbit - Get free shipping on orders over $50

OtterBox - Save 20% on mobile accessories like phone cases

Furniture

Spruce up your home for spring.

Joss & Main - Save up to 70% on outdoor decor and furniture for summer

Houzz - Get free shipping on the most popular Houzz products

P.B. Teen - Get 25% off your entire order with the code “SIZZLE”

Wayfair - Save up to 70% on summer furniture

West Elm - Save up to 30% on outdoor and up to 20% on bedding

Kitchen and Home

Home Depot - Get up to 35% off select bath, decor, furniture, outdoor, and garden items

Kohl's - Get up to 50% off select kitchen and dining products

Lowe’s - Get 10% off select kitchen cabinets

Target - Get up to 25% off patio and home, with an extra 10% off patio using the code " DEAL "

Williams Sonoma - Get up to 50% off select cookware

