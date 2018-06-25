America’s 11 most endangered historic places for 2018

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has unveiled its 2018 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places, including historic properties in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and multiple sites along Route 66.

The National Trust has identified almost 300 threatened sites since 1988. The spots — which can range from urban districts to rural landscapes — are typically suffering from “neglect, insufficient funds, inappropriate development, or insensitive public policy,” the Trust says.

Fewer than five percent of the sites have been lost.

“For over 30 years, our 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list has called attention to threatened one-of-a-kind treasures throughout the nation and galvanized Americans to help local communities save them,” Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in a written statement.

For the third time in the history of the list, the Trust identified a 12th site placed as on the “Watch Status.” This year, that designation goes to the Four Towns of Vermont’s Upper Valley – Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, and Tunbridge, Vt. A proposal is being considered to create a new community around the village that could damage the surrounding farms and forests.

This year’s 31st annual list of endangered historic places includes:

Annapolis’ City Dock Area, Annapolis, Maryland. A proposal to re-zone portions of the Colonial Annapolis Historic District threatens to damage the area’s quality of life and tourism attractions.

A proposal to re-zone portions of the Colonial Annapolis Historic District threatens to damage the area’s quality of life and tourism attractions. Ashley River Historic District, Charleston County, South Carolina. This district is in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The district is being threatened by an annexation proposal that could lead to zoning changes and development that could damage the landscape.

This district is in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The district is being threatened by an annexation proposal that could lead to zoning changes and development that could damage the landscape. Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte Memorial Hospital, Walthill, Nebraska. This hospital was named after the first Native American licensed to practice medicine in the USA. It is believed to be the first hospital constructed for any Indian reservation without federal funding. The hospital is unoccupied.

This hospital was named after the first Native American licensed to practice medicine in the USA. It is believed to be the first hospital constructed for any Indian reservation without federal funding. The hospital is unoccupied. Historic Resources of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The hurricanes last year damaged thousands of historic and cultural resources throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hurricane season this year has arrived, making recovery even more difficult.

The hurricanes last year damaged thousands of historic and cultural resources throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hurricane season this year has arrived, making recovery even more difficult. Isaiah T. Montgomery House – Mound Bayou, Mississippi. This house was established by former slave Isaiah Montgomery. Mound Bayou was one of the earliest all-black municipalities in the Mississippi Delta following the Civil War.

This house was established by former slave Isaiah Montgomery. Mound Bayou was one of the earliest all-black municipalities in the Mississippi Delta following the Civil War. Larimer Square, Denver, Colo. These are considered the oldest houses built by African Americans in Connecticut. The houses have been vacant for many years and are deteriorating.

These are considered the oldest houses built by African Americans in Connecticut. The houses have been vacant for many years and are deteriorating. Mount Vernon and Piscataway National Park, Mount Vernon, Virginia, and Accokeek, Maryland. Dominion Energy has proposed constructing a gas compressor station across the Potomac River from Mt. Vernon and adjacent to Piscataway National Park. The Trust believes that the project “has the potential to negatively impact the historic viewshed of Mt. Vernon and natural beauty of Piscataway National Parks.”

Dominion Energy has proposed constructing a gas compressor station across the Potomac River from Mt. Vernon and adjacent to Piscataway National Park. The Trust believes that the project “has the potential to negatively impact the historic viewshed of Mt. Vernon and natural beauty of Piscataway National Parks.” Route 66, multiple states. Iconic Route 66 is known as America’s “Mother Road.” Congress has designated Route 66 a permanent National Historic Trail. But the Trust says that “legislation must be passed by the U.S. Senate and signed by the president before the end of 2018. Otherwise, a vital preservation opportunity may be lost.”

Iconic Route 66 is known as America’s “Mother Road.” Congress has designated Route 66 a permanent National Historic Trail. But the Trust says that “legislation must be passed by the U.S. Senate and signed by the president before the end of 2018. Otherwise, a vital preservation opportunity may be lost.” Ship on the Desert, Salt Flat, Texas. Located within Guadalupe Mountains National Park, this early Modernist house has deteriorated because of deferred maintenance. At the moment, it is not open to the public.

Located within Guadalupe Mountains National Park, this early Modernist house has deteriorated because of deferred maintenance. At the moment, it is not open to the public. Walkout Schools of Los Angeles. The Walkout Schools are five historic campuses that played a key role in the 1968 East L.A. Chicano Student Walkouts. Some of the buildings are facing calls for demolition by the school district. They include: James A. Garfield High School; Theodore Roosevelt High School; Abraham Lincoln High School; Belmont High School; and El Sereno Middle School (formerly Woodrow Wilson High School).

