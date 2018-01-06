One shoe trends has clearly stood out from the rest this season: transparent shoes.

We're not talking about the jellies from your childhood — the plastic shoes of today are taking on more sophisticated styles from heels to mule to boots.

Though the resurge of see-through footwear started back in 2017, thanks in part to the Kanye West's Yeezy designs that were sported by trendsetter wife Kim Kardashian West, we're reaching peak trend as summer approaches.

Yeezy Heels #Cinderella A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 7:41pm PDT

Fashion labels bet on the style's popularity during the 2018 Spring/Summer runway shows in October. Kaia Gerber strutted in transparent, thigh-high boots at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show, and Bella Hadid modeled transparent heels during Oscar de la Renta's New York Fashion Week show around the same time.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Chanel Paris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775036846 ORIG FILE ID: 856970980

Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

So who is taking these see-through shoes to the streets?

We've rounded up the stars sporting the trend:

Kim Kardashian

They were out of gummy bears A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 5, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

The queen of clear shoes proves they can be worn from day to night. Kardashian West sported what appear to the be same pair of transparent, heeled mules by Yeezy on different occasions in early May.

Rihanna

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Bad girl RiRi is also a fan of the trend. She sported a pair of strappy, clear heels with a little black dress (above) in May, and dressed down a pair of pointed plastic shoes with a denim-on-denim look earlier that month.

when yo skirt too short. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 5, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra

May 19, 2018; Windsor, England, UK; Television actresses Abigail Spencer (left) and Priyanka Chopra arrive for the royal wedding at George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Mandatory Credit: Jason Dawson/Newsquest/USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USATSI-381872 ORIG FILE ID: 20180519_jel_usa_079.jpg

Jason Dawson, Newsquest-USA TODAY NEWTWORK

Chopra gave the trend the royal treatment, wearing them to the wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in May. Her Jimmy Choo x Off-White Victoria pair served major drama with bedazzled straps and a simple, pointed transparent toe.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Suits actress Abigail Leigh Spencer and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (right) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775160424 ORIG FILE ID: 960045566

WPA Pool, Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) ORG XMIT: 775152765 ORIG FILE ID: 954411008

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Jenner sported clear Yeezy Season 6 ankle-strap Lucite heels while attending a Tiffany & Co. event on May 3 in New York.

Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 8, 2018 at 7:49pm PDT

Kendall Jenner snapped a pic of herself in see-through wedges, which appear to be from Yeezy Season 5, after attending a dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion on May 8 in New York.

Rita Ora

Ora opted for clear heels while enjoying a night out. She dressed the shoes up with a sparkly pink mini dress.

