Father's Day is just a few days away. But there is still time to buy your dad a gift, especially if you want to go over-the-top.

More and more, people are preferring the gift of experiences vs. material goods. USA TODAY looked around for some desirable experiences that are generally out of reach. We also threw in some unique products to get your dad before the weekend.

Take your dad to new heights for his big day

The Kimpton Onyx hotel in Boston has partnered with Tuckamore Aviation to offer a “Hover Boston” helicopter tour over the city. Guests can hover over Fenway Park, the Boston Common and more. The trips are customizable—they can fly over their father’s alma mater. The flights are pricey at $200 per person for 30 minutes. For an additional cost, guests can also get roundtrip transportation to and from Tuckamore Aviation in a private sedan and a gourmet charcuterie and champagne or craft beers in their room. Private photographers for the helicopter rate are also available. The starting room rate at the Kimpton Onyx is $229 per night through Sept. 30.

Experience Napa Valley by helicopter, not car

This one is for wine-loving dads. Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto is offering a luxurious package to promote Napa Valley tourism, which suffered after the 2017 wildfires. Guests who book “Napa the Nobu Way” will have Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto as their home base. They will get two nights in a top-floor suite with views and a private deck.

Upon check-in on Friday, a bottle of Nobu’s signature Matsuhisa Private Selection 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County will be made available. Saturday will begin with breakfast at Nobu Palo Alto, followed by executive transportation to the Palo Alto Airport. A private helicopter will be there to whisk guests away to Napa. Luxury car service will be ready in Napa to escort guests to their first stop: Domaine Carneros.

At Domaine Carneros, Nobu guests will be treated to a private tour of both the estate vineyards and the sparkling winemaking process. They will then get the “The Ultimate Chips & Dip” service: a tasting of three of the estates’ highest end wines accompanied by caviar with gourmet potato chips, toast points, and crème fraiche.

The next stop will be Adler Deutsch Vineyard, a members-only or invite-only location. They will get to tour the private home and contemporary art collection of owners Robert Adler and Alexis Deutsch-Adler. After the tour, they will get to sit for a tasting with Robert Adler along with a cheese and charcuterie spread and, of course, wine. There will be two bottles of the vineyard’s releases to take home.

The helicopter will take guests back to the Nobu hotel, where dinner will involve the Premium Chef’s Omakase dinner with wine and beverage pairings at Nobu Palo Alto. Omakase involves the chef choosing a personalized menu. At the end of the evening, guests will get a signed copy of Nobu’s Vegetarian Cookbook.

The all-inclusive rate starts at $11,500 for two guests on weekends only.

For the active dad

It may be an ominous title but Death Valley Cycling has impressed most people. This three-day cycling trip by REI Adventures explores one of the West’s most remarkable and largest national parks. Travelers will begin in the old mining camp and ghost town of Rhyolite, skirt the edges of the Badwater Basin and hike to a hidden waterfall and swimming hole. Prices starting at $1,799.

For the dad who wants to relax with golf

Tee time begins in Ireland or Scotland. Through Brendan Vacations, dads can travel nine days from Glasgow to Edinburgh, or Dublin to Shannon. They will be accompanied by a private chauffeur and stay at five-star golf resorts such as the historic Portmarnock, The Royal Dublin, the Old Course Hotel, and the Kingsmills. Trips can be customized. Prices start at $6,033 per person and include accommodations, on-trip travel, daily breakfast, golf costs and tour highlights.

For the dad who wants a staycation

He can’t make it to his favorite pub in Ireland, but his kids can still gift him his own place to relax. His name will be above the door, albeit on a tent. Startup FieldCandy has produced a four-season, 100 percent waterproof tent. It’s a double-skin a-frame tent that is also UV fade resistant. And it’s made to look like a pub or anything else the guests wants it to look like. The price of the tent is $499 but free personalization is available until July 17. Info: Fieldcandy.com/worlds-smallest-pub-2-person-tent.html

