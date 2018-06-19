Ford found the stolen train depot clock on Friday wrapped in a moving blanket after an anonymous tipster reported where it would be left in Detroit, just 2 miles from the station.
Ford Motor Co.

DETROIT – A thief who stole a clock that hung on a gateway for decades at Michigan Central Station in Detroit reached out to anonymously return the antique timepiece, sending Ford to an abandoned building to retrieve it.

The Henry Ford museum in Dearborn, Michigan, received a phone call Friday afternoon saying that the depot clock existed and wanted to "go home." Museum officials immediately contacted Ford Motor Land Development Corp. and The Ford Archives. 

Within hours, text messages were exchanged with the "donor," said Dave Dubensky, chairman and CEO of Ford Land. Ford bought the train station, which closed in 1988 and became a symbol of Detroit's ruin, from the Moroun family and has plans to restore the building.

June 18: Bill Ford stands behind Ford CEO Jim Hackett: 'I love having him here'

The exchange went like this:

Thief: "I only have the clock. No other material. I left it leaning against a burned-out building on Lawton. It is between Warren and Buchanan. The building is between the train tracks and 4470 Lawton. Please send two men and a truck immediately. It has been missing for over 20 years and is ready to go home. Thank you so much."

Ford Land: "Thank you! I will try to send a crew right now."

Thief: "Please have them lay it face up in the truck. The paint is very delicate. You can tell the front from the back by looking at the exposed legs."

Ford maintenance workers heading home for the day offered to stop to pick up the item in their large truck. They found the package carefully wrapped in moving blankets leaning against the wall in an overgrown lot with abandoned tires.

"The individual presumably was afraid he or she would be arrested for stealing the clock and would not identify themselves," Dubensky said. 

June 17: Bill Ford explains why Ford is serious about reviving Detroit

The clock is one of hundreds of antiques and decorative parts stolen from the 18-story Beaux arts structure, which opened in 1913 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. 

The thief seems to have felt he or she was protecting a piece of history, Dubensky said.

Text messages later sent to Ford said, "Thank you so much. I loved that clock and I loved that station."

Ford preservationists confirmed the authenticity of the clock Monday through photos and chemistry examination.

Photos: Original clock returned to Michigan Central Station
01 / 07
Jamie Myler, left, a research archivist at Ford, moves a clock with Ted Ryan, Ford's archivist and heritage brand manager Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Ford Engineering Lab in Dearborn. The Michigan Central Station in Detroit recently purchased by Ford, received the original skeleton of the clock tower clock anonymously.
02 / 07
Jamie Myler, left, a research archivist at Ford, moves a clock with Ted Ryan, FordÍs archivist and heritage brand manager Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Ford Engineering Lab in Dearborn. The Michigan Central Station in Detroit recently purchased by Ford, received the original skeleton of the clock tower clock anonymously.
03 / 07
The original skeleton of the Michigan Central Station clock tower clock was returned anonymously to Ford in Detroit on June, 18, 2018.
04 / 07
The original skeleton of the Michigan Central Station clock tower clock was returned anonymously to Ford in Detroit on June, 18, 2018.
05 / 07
This is an undated photo of the clock at the Michigan Central Station gateway.
06 / 07
Ford found the stolen train depot clock on Friday wrapped in a moving blanket after an anonymous tipster reported where it would be left in Detroit, just 2 miles from the station.
07 / 07
An anonymous tipster provided Ford an image of where a stolen train station clock could be found on June 15, 2018.

No one knows how the clock will be used, Dubensky said. It may be returned to the wall as a working clock or even displayed as art with the story of the building's history for visitors to read.

"This shows just how much emotion is attached to what we’re doing," he said. "This individual went through all this work to return the clock. We'd like to ask any others who might have a piece of history and want to return it to please call, no questions asked. We'll come get the pieces anywhere, anytime."

He provided the number for his assistant Donnell Elwood, 313-322-1092.

"We did have architects and historians familiar with these pieces," Dubensky said. "They looked at paint samples and compared the clock to pictures of the building. They validated it's real (Monday) morning."

He added, "We are so happy that this individual reached out to us to return the clock.  Thank you. We  are grateful to have it in our possession."

Bill Ford, executive chairman of the company, told the Detroit Free Press he is looking at opportunities to feature the architectural beauty of the past in the restoration as well as current urban elements – in both art and design.

Jeremy Dimick, manager of collections at the Detroit Historical Society, said it's encouraging to see a building that meant so much to so many "go from being unused and unwanted for so long come back and find a second life."

June 11: Ford buys landmark train station that symbolized Detroit's decay

"This building is priceless," he said. "It's fantastic that it survived. And a lot of times, when things disappear, they never resurface. They're lost, ruined, scrapped. Just the fact that this clock survived is incredible."

Time was integral to the operation of a train station, so there's symbolism to the return of the clock, Dimick said. "We may have located images from 1913, not quite facing Michigan Avenue but visible from Roosevelt Park. Clocks were all over because train service was regimented to the minute."

Henry Ford reportedly had hoped to develop the Corktown area but his plans were disrupted by the Great Depression. Now his great-grandson Bill Ford is fulfilling the family dream.

Follow Phoebe Wall Howard on Twitter: @phoebesaid

Photos: Key moments in Ford, Detroit train station history
01 / 45
Ford Motor Co.'s Piquette Plant in 1904
02 / 45
The workers in this 1906 photo taken in front of the Ford Piquette plant in Detroit.
03 / 45
The Ford Model N chassis are shown at the Piquette Ave. plant in this 1906.
04 / 45
1913--Ford Highland Park office building construction
05 / 45
A crowd of applicants outside the Ford Motor Company Highland Park Plant after the announcement of Five Dollar Day, January 1914.
06 / 45
In 1913 this was the final assembly line at the Ford Motor Co.'s Highland Park Plant. December 10, 1915 saw the millionth Ford car built.
07 / 45
An undated picture of Ford Model T's lined up outside the Highland Park factory.
08 / 45
Ford Motor Company, the assembly line at the Highland Park plant in 1925.
09 / 45
Ford Motor Co. - Highland Park Plant - Arial View
10 / 45
Skill was no less in demand in the early Ford Model T days than it is today. Here, Highland Plant workers are shown building rear seat cushions into the metal-and-wood car bodies.
11 / 45
By 1924, automobile chassis traveled on an elevated, power conveyor system which moved them through the assembly operation at Ford Motor Company's Highland Park Plant.
12 / 45
The assembly line at the Ford Motor company in Highland Park.
13 / 45
The is the first Ford truck off the Ford Motor Company's new $2,100,000 truck assembly line at the Highland Park plant. Noah Pringle tightens the last screw, as E.J. Wedge (center), and Barney Laney, watch.
14 / 45
Ford Motor Company Highland Park Plant in 1938
15 / 45
1927--Henry and Edsel Ford with Quadricycle and the fifteenth million Ford Model T.
16 / 45
1937--Henry and Edsel Ford review a model of Rouge Complex.
17 / 45
Undated photo of the Ford Rouge complex.
18 / 45
Undated photo of Henry Ford II and Henry Ford
19 / 45
Undated photo of Henry Ford II, Henry Ford and Edsel Ford
20 / 45
1946--Henry Ford II showing the Research Engineering Center.
21 / 45
1958--An Edsel with William Clay, Benson and Henry Ford.
22 / 45
1957--Ford Motor Company's car proving ground near Romeo, Michigan.
23 / 45
A Ford car climbing 17 per cent grade on the test hill made for performance test at Ford Motors Company's test track at Dearborn.
24 / 45
This aerial view shows Ford Motor Company Rouge Plant with the Ford Rotunda and the Administration Building in the foreground.
25 / 45
Ford Motor Company Rotunda in Dearborn. The aluminum geodesic dome was made from 19,680 aluminum struts
26 / 45
Ford Motor Company Rotunda in Dearborn. The aluminum geodesic dome was made from 19,680 aluminum struts
27 / 45
Michigan Central Station in 1972
28 / 45
Michigan Central train station in 1946.
29 / 45
Michigan Central Station, date unknown.
30 / 45
Empty train sheds at Michigan Central Railroad in 1950.
31 / 45
John Portman, left, architect for the Detroit riverfront development, shows Henry Ford II, board chairman of Ford Motor Company, an architectural model for the first phase of the Renaissance Center..
32 / 45
The proposed site for Renaissance Center, a group of seven interconnected skyscrapers in Detroit.
33 / 45
The Renaissance Center under construction in 1974
34 / 45
The Renaissance Center under construction.
35 / 45
Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and Henry Ford II during the dedication ceremony of the Renaissance Center in Detroit in 1977.
36 / 45
The Renaissance Center, headquarters of General Motors, on the Detroit River in downtown Detroit.
37 / 45
An Edsel by Ford Motor Company cruises by Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn in August 1977.
38 / 45
2003--the Ford Rouge Complex in Dearborn.
39 / 45
The Ford Motor Company Dearborn Truck Assembly Plant at the Rouge Complex is recognizable from the air by its rooftop, covered in sedum, a flowering plant in Dearborn in June 2004.
40 / 45
Sedum plants on the roof at the Dearborn Truck Assembly Plant in October 2013. 2013 marked the 10th anniversary of the industrial 10.4 acre living roof which is about the equivalent of 10 football fields.
41 / 45
The first 2015 Ford F-150 truck comes off the assembly line at the Dearborn Truck Plant at the Ford Rouge Center in November 2014 in Dearborn.
42 / 45
A historic building in Corktown in Detroit known as the Factory was bought by Ford Motor Company. Picture taken Thursday, December 14, 2017.
43 / 45
Michigan Central Station in 2004.
44 / 45
Matthew Moroun speaks at a press conference announcing the sale of Michigan Central Station to Ford Motor Company in Detroit on Monday, June 11, 2018.
45 / 45
Cory Coffey and her husband Stephen McGee in her grandfather's 1970 Ford Sport Custom truck in front of the Michigan Central Station lit up with the 2 latin mottos written by Father Gabriel Richard after the fire of 1805, "Speramus Meliora" and "Resurget Cineribus" that translate as "We hope for better things" and "It will rise from the ashes" on Thursday, June 14, 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com