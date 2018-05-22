25 cheapest cars to insure

Car insurance premiums have risen sharply in recent years, increasing by 33% between 2010 and 2016. And if owners are also paying off a car loan, insurance premiums, which well exceed $1,000 annually in most states, can be a substantial burden.

The amount a typical American pays for car insurance depends on many factors, including driver age, driving record, and location. Of course, the kind of vehicle also makes a big difference in insurance costs.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit research organization funded by auto insurers, collects data on insurance claim frequency and insurance cost per vehicle. In a given year, insurance companies make claim payments of roughly $900 on average per vehicle. Some vehicles get into more accidents, and some have higher payouts for each accident. Insurers make claim payments on some models averaging less than $600, while they are more than double that on others.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 25 cars with the lowest annual payouts. Many of the cars that are most expensive to insure are large or midsize luxury vehicles. Many of the cars that are the least expensive to insure are small to midsize SUVs.

Russ Rader, senior vice president for communications at the IIHS, noted that while insurance claim payment averages do not represent directly what owners might pay for insurance, they roughly reflect how much they can expect to pay. Insurers transfer higher expected costs to the consumer. If insurers can expect to pay out less frequently and in smaller amounts on certain models, they will charge lower premiums.

25. Toyota Sequoia four-door 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $719.60

$719.60 Annual collision insurance paid: $319.80

$319.80 Type: Large SUV

Large SUV Retail price: $48,400

24. Chevrolet Traverse four-door 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $716.68

$716.68 Annual collision insurance paid: $284.70

$284.70 Type: Large SUV

Large SUV Retail price: $47,500

23. GMC Acadia four-door 2WD

Annual average insurance paid: $712.83

$712.83 Annual collision insurance paid: $304.20

$304.20 Type: Large SUV

Large SUV Retail price: $29,000

22. Ford Edge four-door 2WD

Annual average insurance paid: $693.74

$693.74 Annual collision insurance paid: $304.20

$304.20 Type: Midsize SUV

Midsize SUV Retail price: $29,315

21. Ford F-150 SuperCab 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $690.91

$690.91 Annual collision insurance paid: $273.00

$273.00 Type: Large pickup

Large pickup Retail price: $27,705

20. Toyota 4Runner four-door 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $688.12

$688.12 Annual collision insurance paid: $292.50

$292.50 Type: Midsize SUV

Midsize SUV Retail price: $34,610

19. Ford F-250 SuperCab 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $684.51

$684.51 Annual collision insurance paid: $249.60

$249.60 Type: Large pickup

Large pickup Retail price: $33,150

18. Subaru XV Crosstrek 4WD with Eyesight

Annual average insurance paid: $680.94

$680.94 Annual collision insurance paid: $288.60

$288.60 Type: Small station wagons/minivans

Small station wagons/minivans Retail price: $21,595

17. Mini Countryman 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $680.94

$680.94 Annual collision insurance paid: $312.00

$312.00 Type: Small station wagons/minivans

Small station wagons/minivans Retail price: $26,600

16. Honda Odyssey

Annual average insurance paid: $680.40

$680.40 Annual collision insurance paid: $296.40

$296.40 Type: Large station wagons/minivans

Large station wagons/minivans Retail price: $29,990

15. Honda CR-V four-door 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $678.46

$678.46 Annual collision insurance paid: $269.10

$269.10 Type: Small SUV

Small SUV Retail price: $24,250

14. Honda Pilot four-door 2WD

Annual average insurance paid: $677.38

$677.38 Annual collision insurance paid: $284.70

$284.70 Type: Midsize SUV

Midsize SUV Retail price: $30,900

13. Nissan Leaf electric

Annual average insurance paid: $675.03

$675.03 Annual collision insurance paid: $319.80

$319.80 Type: Small four-door

Small four-door Retail price: $29,990

12. Chevrolet Corvette convertible

Annual average insurance paid: $671.58

$671.58 Annual collision insurance paid: $417.30

$417.30 Type: Midsize sports cars

Midsize sports cars Retail price: $55,495

11. Subaru Legacy 4WD with Eyesight

Annual average insurance paid: $667.79

$667.79 Annual collision insurance paid: $296.40

$296.40 Type: Midsize four-door

Midsize four-door Retail price: $22,195

10. Volvo XC60 four-door 2WD

Annual average insurance paid: $665.28

$665.28 Annual collision insurance paid: $315.90

$315.90 Type: Midsize luxury SUV

Midsize luxury SUV Retail price: $41,500

9. Ford Expedition four-door 2WD

Annual average insurance paid: $660.16

$660.16 Annual collision insurance paid: $284.70

$284.70 Type: Large SUV

Large SUV Retail price: $51,790

8. Acura MDX four-door 2WD

Annual average insurance paid: $660.06

$660.06 Annual collision insurance paid: $280.80

$280.80 Type: Midsize luxury SUV

Midsize luxury SUV Retail price: $44,200

7. Mazda CX-5 four-door 2WD

Annual average insurance paid: $649.78

$649.78 Annual collision insurance paid: $245.70

$245.70 Type: Small SUV

Small SUV Retail price: $24,150

6. Jeep Wrangler two-door SWB 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $647.85

$647.85 Annual collision insurance paid: $206.70

$206.70 Type: Small SUV

Small SUV Retail price: $23,995

5. Subaru Forester four-door 4WD with Eyesight

Annual average insurance paid: $645.85

$645.85 Annual collision insurance paid: $273.00

$273.00 Type: Small SUV

Small SUV Retail price: $22,795

4. GMC Canyon crew cab 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $633.70

$633.70 Annual collision insurance paid: $257.40

$257.40 Type: Small pickup

Small pickup Retail price: $21,100

3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD

Annual average insurance paid: $620.47

$620.47 Annual collision insurance paid: $253.50

$253.50 Type: Large pickup

Large pickup Retail price: $28,300

2. Acura RDX four-door 2WD

Annual average insurance paid: $590.92

$590.92 Annual collision insurance paid: $249.60

$249.60 Type: Midsize luxury SUV

Midsize luxury SUV Retail price: $36,000

1. Subaru Outback 4WD with Eyesight

Annual average insurance paid: $539.32

$539.32 Annual collision insurance paid: $222.30

$222.30 Type: Midsize station wagons/minivans

Midsize station wagons/minivans Retail price: $25,895

Detailed findings and methodology

A review of the data shows that generally, more expensive models tend to demand higher insurance payouts in categories related to damage repair, in particular when covering collision costs. Close to half of the 25 cars with the highest insurance costs are luxury vehicles, compared to just three of the 25 cars with the lowest insurance costs.

In addition to price, the size of the vehicle appears to be a major determinant of insurance payouts. “One of the truisms of the universe is that bigger and heavier is better from a safety perspective,” Rader explained. Many of the vehicles with low insurance claim payments are large and midsize SUVs. Such cars tend to have low personal injury, medical, and bodily injury insurance payouts, likely the result of being safer.

Many of the vehicles with the highest overall average insurance payments are small to midsize sedans, which tend to protect drivers and passengers less than larger vehicles. “Looking at insurance loss data can help you not only zero in on the vehicles that are less costly to insure, but it can also help you compare the safety of vehicles in real-world driving,” Rader noted.

To determine the 25 Cars with the lowest insurance costs, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed data on insurance claim payments made by insurers by make and model, provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit research organization funded by auto insurers. The costs include six types of insurance: collision, property damage, comprehensive, personal injury, medical payment, and bodily injury. The model that is most expensive to insure had the highest overall average cost to the insurer per year. These data are for 575 vehicles of 2014-2016 model years sold in the United States. Average annual insurance payments account for both the frequency of accidents, as well as the average payment made, by model. IIHS breaks down the data for models to sometimes include certain safety-relevant features, such as all wheel drive, and driver assistance technology. To avoid repetition, each model nameplate was listed only once, and the more expensive version to insure is always listed.

