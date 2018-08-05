The candidate representing the governing party in Mexico's presidential race couldn't remember the title of his own upcoming book during a recent interview, inspiring mocking memes on social media.

Jose Antonio Meade, the candidate for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was asked during an interview on the Televisa show Third Degree (Tercer Grado) why he hadn't written a book outlining his vision for the country like his opponent Andrés Manuel López Obrador or the current President Enrique Peña Nieto did ahead of the 2012 election.

Meade replied that he had a book coming out the following week, but he said he couldn't remember the title.

"But, you wrote it yourself, right?" asked one of the hosts.

"Yes, yes, yes. The only thing I didn't write myself is the title," Meade replied.

The episode raised memories of Peña Nieto in 2011, when he struggled to name three books that had influenced his life.

A recent poll showed Meade running third in the presidential race with 19% of the vote. Left-wing candidate López Obrador led the poll with 42%.

Several people mocked Meade's momentary memory meltdown, including many memes showing Meade holding a book titled, I Don't Remember.

A cartoon depicted Meade as the memory-challenged fish Dory excitedly announcing, "My book comes out next week!"

"What's your book called?" someone asks.

"What book?" replies Meade/Dory.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com