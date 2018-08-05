Judge Leticia Astacio of Rochester City Court speaks April 27, 2018, with her lawyer, Mark Foti, as they returned to court before Judge Stephen Aronson in Rochester, N.Y.

Shawn Dowd, Rochester (N.Y.) Democrat and Chronicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Court of Appeals affirmed the suspension Tuesday of a judge that a state commission decided to remove last month but said she can continue to receive her more than $187,000 salary.

The state appellate judges earlier suspended Judge Leticia Astacio of Rochester City Court with pay after she was arrested for allegedly trying to illegally purchase a shotgun. Astacio is on probation after an August 2016 drunken-driving conviction for an incident six months previous and probation violations after her conviction.

She had been making $173,700 a year at the time of her driving-while-intoxicated conviction. In April, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct decided to remove Astacio from her judgeship.

After that ruling, Astacio's lawyer, Robert Julian, wrote to the Court of Appeals, asserting that she should continue to be paid. The letter challenged the commission decision, saying that other judges have done worse and received lesser punishment.

"Judge Astacio's conduct was not as extreme or severe as cases of other judges where this court has modified removal to censure," the letter said.

"It would be a further prejudice for her to be deprived of pay in the interim where other judges in a similar circumstance were paid," the letter argued.

Astacio, elected to a 10-year term in November 2014, has until May 24 to tell the Court of Appeals whether she will challenge the judicial conduct commission's removal decision.

The Court of Appeals typically leaves the pay intact in such cases. To do otherwise could convey a perception that it already has decided the merits of the Commission on Judicial Conduct decision.

However, Astacio could face an uphill battle with an appeal of the commission decision. The commission vote to remove her was unanimous, and the commission decided the scope of her misconduct was ample.

The commission decided that Astacio not only drove drunk but that she then tried to use her judgeship to influence the decision to arrest her. As well, she drank after her conviction when expressly forbidden to do so in the terms of her probation.

When the commission stripped her of her judgeship, members did not even consider the event that prompted the Court of Appeals to suspend her — the alleged attempted purchase of a shotgun.

Should she return to the bench with a successful appeal of the commission decision, Astacio then could face a whole new commission investigation about that incident.

Astacio's pay this month swelled to $187,200 a year as part of a salary increase for city court judges across New York.

