BOSTON — The entire police department of a small Massachusetts town resigned Monday saying town officials have failed to address their concerns about low pay and unsafe equipment.

All four members of the Blandford Police Department made the decision to resign last Friday after alerting town officials multiple times about unsafe working conditions, according to former Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki.

"It became more and more apparent how dangerous this situation was," said Sarnacki. "The enormity of it all just kicked in on Friday."

The officers dealt with old squad cars that didn't work, old bulletproof vests that didn't fit, poor radio communications, inadequate staffing and low wages, according to a statement.

"The town is asking officers to patrol in cars that have no a/c, no snow tires, and no four wheel drive, on days that have been 90 plus degrees, and previously in blizzard conditions," the statement read.

"They are asking us to do this with no radio coverage, no real backup if needed, and all for $14 or $15 an hour. Would you put your lives on the line in these conditions? I don’t think so."

Former Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki

Courtesy of Roberta Sarnacki

Sarnacki said she'd taken the cruisers to get fixed —one was still in the shop— and planned to apply for grants for new bulletproof vests. But it became clear the problem was more systemic, she said.

"There was a lot of problems there, initially I had hoped that I could fix some of them," she said. "It became apparent that I was just putting band-aids on them."

But town officials say these issues were either already resolved or never brought to their attention in the first place.

"I was really surprised by the steps that they had taken without bringing any concerns to the board or giving us any prior notification that this was a possibility," said Select board Chairwoman Cara Letendre. Letendre said she first learned of the resignation during a meeting about a forthcoming merger with another town’s police force.

Letendre said the problems with the cruisers had already been addressed and that the radio issues, a consequence of living in a hilly area, would be resolved when the town gets broadband next year. The issues with the vests, Letendre said, had never been brought to her attention but could be resolved by applying for a grant.

In response to Sarnacki's staffing concerns, Letendre said adding more officers was unnecessary in a small town with a near zero crime rate. Pay rates are voted on by the town itself, not the board, she said, and low rates are likely due to "our inability as a small town to pay competitive wages."

While she said she understood that small towns are generally cash-strapped, Sarnacki said Blandford was simply not allocating enough money to the public safety department.

"This town seems to just not be doing due diligence," she said. "It seems that the board was more interested in pursuing a merger with another nearby police department."

Former Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki sits in one of the Blandford Police Department squad cars, which she says had problems with the brakes and overheating.

Courtesy of Roberta Sarnacki

In addition to unsafe conditions, Sarnacki said officers were frustrated that the town had not offered her a permanent position as chief. Plus, she said, the possible merger "seems like it would be a logistical nightmare."

With no replacement police force, Blandford's 1,200 residents can still call 911 for emergencies and contact Massachusetts State Police for other police services. State police and the sheriffs office have brought in additional officers to help cover the area, Sarnacki said.

Though Blandford lost its police department, Sarnacki said the town is seemingly now "much more covered than it ever has been."

Letendre, the select board chairwoman, said applications for new officers are pouring in and the board would review applicants for a new interim chief in the two weeks. But the more imminent concern, she said, was the media attention the town is drawing.

For now, with the help of state and local police, she said "we're functioning."

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

