12th Congressional District Republican candidate Troy Balderson, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump during a rally, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Lewis Center, Ohio.

Doral Chenoweth, AP

COLUMBUS - Is a "blue wave" coming for the Midwest? One nationally watched central Ohio race could swell Democratic enthusiasm or dash it upon the rocks.

Democrat Danny O'Connor, a 31-year-old county elected official, is facing Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, 56, today in a race to fill the remaining months of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi's term.

The district – which runs from Columbus' northern suburbs to affluent Delaware County and east to the foothills of Appalachia – has been represented by Republicans for decades. Before Tiberi, Gov. John Kasich held the seat, which has been redrawn to assure GOP dominance.

Mike Nyerges

Mike Nyerges/The Enquirer

The race is being watched nationally as an early indicator of a "blue wave" for Democratic candidates in November. Republicans are trying to crush those hopes with a win in the reliably GOP district. It is the last congressional special election scheduled before the November midterms.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump stumped for Balderson in a steamy high school gym in Lewis Center, north of Columbus. He suggested the race may foretell a Republican "red wave" in November.

In a way, Trump's popularity in the area is on the ballot, too. Trump, who has repeatedly endorsed Balderson, won Ohio's 12th congressional district by 11 percentage points in 2016.

"(Balderson)'s really tough. He's really smart. He never stops working," Trump said of Balderson, a former Ironman race competitor. "It's Ohio's 12th district, and he's going to hopefully be here a long time."

Patricia Hughes, with her grandson, after voting in Newark,. Ohio on Aug. 7 2018.

Kent Mallett/USA Today Network

Several voters said Trump was a factor in their decision.

"I want to see Congress go to the Democrats and put a check on him," said Jeff McCann, 44 as he voted at the Licking County Family YMCA in Newark. He voted for Democrat O'Connor "so we don't have a one-party government."

Another O'Connor voter there, Patricia Hughes, 61, said Trump was a factor in her voting for a Democrat.

"Absolutely," she said. "I wouldn't invite him (Trump) to my home for dinner."

D.M. Mann., 59, voting at the same location, picked Republican Balderson to show his support for Trump.

"When you look at the economy since he began, I’d say we’re moving in the right direction and need more Republicans in there to support his agenda,” he said.

D. M. Mann of Newark. Ohio, after voting Aug. 7, 2018.

Kent Mallett/USA Today Network

Earlier in the week, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Balderson in Newark. Gov. John Kasich, who has rarely seen eye-to-eye with Trump, also endorsed Balderson. Kasich appears in an ad touting the GOP state lawmaker.

To win, Balderson will need to unite Republicans who love the president and those who prefer the governor. Balderson is poised to do well in rural areas such as his native Zaneville's Muskingum County. Votes in these surrounding counties could easily offset O'Connor's in Columbus' Franklin County.

O'Connor is trying to appeal both to Democrats and to Republicans who might not like Trump's tone or policies. He has spoken about bipartisanship, health care and Social Security more than guns or abortion – topics that divide even within parties.

Whoever wins Tuesday will hold the seat until early 2019.

Balderson and O'Connor will face off again in November to fill the next two-year term. Green Party candidate Joe Manchik is also running for the seat.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Check back for additional coverage

More: Ohio 12th special election: How Donald Trump turned this safe Republican seat into a toss-up

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com