Photographs of La'Mareea Waddell taken by Lancaster photographer Leslie Dye earlier this year have become viral on the internet.

JUNCTION CITY, Ohio — Pictures of an 8-year-old girl born without legs are inspiring the nation.

Dubbed the "Warrior Queen" by photographer Leslie Dye of Lancaster, Ohio, La'Mareea Waddell of nearby Junction City wasn't expecting pictures from a photo shoot this spring to go viral.

Dye told Waddell to act as if she were "the queen of the woods," and that's what she did.

"There are people that we meet that will touch our lives with their beautiful soul and spirit. These people remind us what life and living is all about, La'Mareea is one of those people," Dye said.

Since the pictures were posted, more than a dozen media outlets — including Buzzfeed; Access Hollywood; and The Doctors, which will air a segment this fall — have interviewed La'Mareea and her mother.

La'Mareea was born with caudal regression syndrome. The lower half of her body did not develop normally, a disorder that occurs in about 1 of 25,000 births.

She has two feet but no legs or tailbone.

La'Mareea's mother, Angela Neal, contacted Dye through a private Facebook message after Dye posted a request for child models through her business Elegant Ele Fine Art Photography and Design. Neal asked whether her daughter would be excluded because she has no legs, but Dye's response was absolutely not.

"We never thought it would lead to anything," Neal said.

She hoped the photography session would bring newfound confidence to her daughter and boost her self-esteem.

"She's beautiful. She's intelligent. She has a huge vocabulary. I just wanted her to feel good about herself," Neal said.

La'Mareea is proud of her pictures and said she looks beautiful. But not everyone had something nice to say.

Some of the online comments about their story were hurtful, Neal said. Some said Neal should have aborted La'Mareea when she learned during an ultrasound that her daughter would be born with caudal regression syndrome.

Others made rude comments about La'Mareea being biracial. Neal, who is a mother of two, used this situation and others like it as a teaching moment for her daughter and 12-year-old son, Nathan Lapat.

Neal said other children typically ask questions about LaMareea's disability and move on when they realize she's able to play and do most of the things they can do.

La'Mareea Waddell posed for a series of photographs by Lancaster photographer Leslie Dye in earlier this year.

LaMareea may not be able to run, but she can move quickly. She is charismatic and independent, likes to dance and sing, can do handstands and play hide and seek, her mom said.

The adults tend to stare, Neal said.

The realization that strangers think she should not have been born didn't make La'Mareea tearful when she reflected on the comments. Instead, she said why they were wrong, posting an online video where she listed all of the reasons she's happy her mother chose life.

"I wanted to inspire other people like me so they can do something great in their life no matter how they were made," La'Mareea said.

Neal said she's thankful for both of her children, including her son who stands up for and helps take care of his younger sister in their town of fewer than 1,000 people about 40 miles southeast of Columbus.

Neal knows her daughter "has changed lives" and that this is all part of God's plan.

"The godly part of me is using this as part of his glory," she said. "This isn't about me."

