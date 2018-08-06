Following the news of Anthony Bourdain's passing, USA TODAY Network food critics, reporters and editors share their past interviews and fondest memories of the chef, TV host and outspoken activist.

In an October interview about the premiere of his documentary, WASTED! The Story of Food Waste, Bourdain advised us, "If you want to get to know the real anyplace, you have to start with the food."

More: Anthony Bourdain talks travel, trying new foods

From his insights on the American destinations he visited, to the impact he had on chefs across the country and his activism beyond restaurant culture, here's how Bourdain is being celebrated, remembered and mourned in this week's top tweets.

Remembering Anthony Bourdain: 1956-2018
01 / 14
Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, photographed in the Ritz Carlton West End Bar in Washington in 2010.
02 / 14
Anthony Bourdain poses photo while promoting his book, "A Cook's Tour" about his search for great food all over the world in 2001.
03 / 14
Anthony Bourdain in 2001.
04 / 14
Anthony Bourdain,the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sits at one of its tables in New York, Dec. 19, 2001.
05 / 14
Anthony Bourdain in Istanbul Turkey in 2009
06 / 14
Anthony Bourdain holds his daughter Ariane in Miami Beach in 2008
07 / 14
President Barack Obama and Anthony Bourdain shake hands at a shopping area in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2016.
08 / 14
Anthony Bourdain speaks at the Treme, The Heart Of New Orleans dinner hosted by Anthony Bourdain, Susan Spicer, Wylie Dufresne, & Emeril Lagasse during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at National Hotel on February 22, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.
09 / 14
Zach Zamboni and Anthony Bourdain attend the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Governors Ball at the Los Angeles in 2011.
10 / 14
Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage at the KitchenAid¨ Culinary Demonstrations during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Grand Tasting Village on February 22, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.
11 / 14
Anthony Bourdain speaks during South By Southwest at the Austin Convention Center on Sunday, March 13, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
12 / 14
Chef Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento attend the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center on April 12, 2018.
13 / 14
Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert attend the 18th Annual City Harvest Bid Against Hunger Tasting Event at the Metropolitan Pavilion on October 16, 2012
14 / 14
Anthony Bourdain poses for a photo in 2010. The chef-turned-TV host Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com