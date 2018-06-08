The trappings could hardly be more stereotypical: Elvis burgers, deep-fried Oreos, square dancing, T-shirts with phrases like "Warrior Ethos" and "We the People" printed on them, and guns of all sizes.

The intoxicating combination of country music, cholesterol, patriotism and heavy artillery once again attracted around 100,000 visitors to the military exercise ground at Grafenwöhr, Bavaria, this weekend as the U.S. Army hosted its 60th annual Deutsch-amerikanisches Volksfest ("German-American Fair").

The fair's purpose, as Grafenwöhr Mayor Edgar Knobloch said at the ceremonial keg-tapping on Friday morning, was to symbolize U.S.-German friendship. Its other purpose, which takes up around half of the fairground space, is to showcase impressive pieces of military hardware.

So, in the scorching August sunshine, U.S. Army and Bundeswehr personnel watched as visitors clambered into their Leopard tanks and Apache helicopters while children got to peer through the sights of their armor-piercing sniper rifles, and sweltering "Star Wars" stormtroopers mingled incongruously among the crowds.

Among them, German soldiers talked shop with their U.S. colleagues. Bundeswehr Lieutenant Colonel T., who wouldn't disclose his name but who described himself as a "hobby sniper," got some tips from Specialist Shannon Long, who wields an M107 semi-automatic rifle "designed to disable light-skinned vehicles" from 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away.

"I have my own private gun, and I wanted to learn from a professional how to enhance my capability of firing a rifle," said a beaming Lieutenant Colonel T.

"I love it here in Germany!" Long chipped in, after offering some advice. "I love the environment, I love the people, it's just an awesome place to be. It's so diverse."

The U.S. military community here does indeed appear very well-settled. Grafenwöhr, barely 25 miles from what used to be the Iron Curtain, is the Bavarian village that Washington chose as the headquarters for the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria at the start of the Cold War.

It soon became a magnet for American symbolism: Elvis Presley spent six freezing weeks of his military service here in the winter of 1958, scouting communist positions and doing sniper practice up to his ankles in Bavarian snow. The King's visit is lovingly documented in the Grafenwöhr Military and Cultural Museum.

Now the Grafenwöhr exercise ground, which covers some 140 square miles, is the largest U.S. military training area outside the U.S. It is also used by soldiers from other NATO countries, but the American presence dominates the town, which is complete with its own bank, mall, post office and Taco Bell restaurant. For decades, several thousand service members and U.S. Army employees have made this picturesque corner of Germany their home.

"Germany is a very good ally, and this is a chance to come together and intermingle our cultures," said Command Sergeant Major Micheal Suffenfield, clad in lederhosen, who spends spare weekends touring Europe on his vintage Indian motorcycle. "I'm from the southern United States, and Bavaria is very similar. The dialects are a little different from the rest of the country, there's more farmland, and it's more friendly."

"The fair is important for the people here, because it means they know where they are and why they're here," said local Karl Helml, who also pointed out that the U.S. Army had brought extra investment to local infrastructure.

But U.S.-German relations have become strained lately, especially when it comes to military issues. President Donald Trump has repeatedly singled out Germany among NATO partners for its failure to meet the 2 percent mark — the percentage of GDP that the alliance wants its members to spend on defense.

