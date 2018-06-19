The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

Thousands of American Airlines customers have had their travel plans disrupted because of a computer glitch at a regional affiliate that has dragged on for days.

American has apologized for the fault at its PSA Airlines subsidiary, but has warned disruptions were likely to continue for PSA-operated flights "over the next few days."

All told, more than 1,100 flights have been canceled since Thursday (June 14) because of the problem, according to a Bloomberg News tally. American’s hub in Charlotte has shouldered the bulk of the disruption, though the carrier’s hubs at Philadelphia and Washington Reagan National also have been hit with glitch-related cancellations.

The issue is specific to American’s PSA regional carrier, which flies 50- to 76-seat regional jets that feed passengers to American’s hubs. The glitch is not affecting any of American’s “mainline” flights or flights on other partners, but passengers scheduled to connect to or from those flights via PSA might be affected if their connecting flights are canceled. 

Social media feeds have lit up with complaints, with some American customers saying they’ve been stuck for days waiting for open seats after cancellations to their originally scheduled PSA fights.

"We do not know when this is going to be fixed," American spokeswoman Katie Cody told The Charlotte Observer, which covers American’s hardest-hit hub in Charlotte. "We're incredibly sorry."

“This could not happen at a worse possible time,” Henry Harteveldt, a San Francisco-based travel analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, added to the Observer, noting the disruption comes at the beginning of the peak summer travel season.

Lines ballooned at the Charlotte airport's car rental agencies as fliers looked for other ways to get to their destinations, according to the Observer. The newspaper added that American picked up the tab for about 800 hotel rooms for stranded passengers. 

It was not clear exactly when things might return to normal for American customers whose itineraries include flights on PSA.

PSA's technical issue involved problems with its crew scheduling and tracking system, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

"We're having issues getting the crews assigned to the planes correctly," Cody said to the Observer on Monday.

American posted a formal statement to its website on Tuesday, saying the computer issue had been “stabilized” but that PSA schedules would be reduced this week to give more slack to the recovery effort.

PSA flies about 800 flights a day under American’s regional American Eagle brand, accounting for about 12% of American’s entire daily schedule.

The lingering problems forced PSA to cancel all of its flights Tuesday (June 19) morning “as it works through schedules, getting aircraft and crews where they need to be to resume operations,” American said in its statement.

“PSA will operate a reduced scheduled over the next few days as it restores full service,” American added.

The company also offered a formal apology to affected customers.

“We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” American said in its statement, “We are rebooking passengers and American's Customer Relations department continues to reach out all affected customers. We encourage our customers traveling on PSA-operated flights over the next few days to check their flight status at aa.com or on the American Airlines app.”

This file photo from Oct. 31, 2015, show an American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet at at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY
