Senior Airman Ron Durbin waited seven months for the moment he got to hold his little girl in his arms once again. After his deployment, he was finally returning home to Box Elder, South Dakota, where his family is currently stationed. When his flight landed at the Rapid City Regional Airport, he eagerly stepped off of the plane to greet his wife Alison and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Adalynn. Little Adalynn had no idea her dad was coming home her dad was coming home at the time, so it took her a moment to understand who was standing before her. Even though her sign said it all, she was too young to read it: “I’m here to get my dad just don’t know cause I can’t read yet!”

As soon as Adalynn realized her dad was home, she ran into his arms and held onto him tightly. Alison watched with tears in her eyes and then embraced her husband.

Ron was home for a little less than a year before leaving for another seven-month deployment. He hopes to give his now three-year-old daughter the birthday gift of a lifetime when he returns home in the fall, one week before her fourth birthday. There may not be a sign this time, but Ron and Alison have a special surprise in store for Adalynn.

