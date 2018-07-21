GTY 626793320 A POL USA NY
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats
Drew Angerer, Getty Images

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The top U.S. intelligence official is saying he meant no disrespect to President Donald Trump in a televised interview discussing the summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats says his Thursday comments at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado were not intended to be critical of the president’s handling of the summit.

Coats has been under scrutiny since he said he wished Trump had not met one-on-one with the Russian leader, expressed dismay that the president had publicly undermined U.S. intelligence agencies, and appeared surprised by the revelation that Trump invited Putin to a meeting in Washington later this year.

Says Coats: “My admittedly awkward response was in no way meant to be disrespectful or criticize the actions of the president.”

Images from the summit in Helsinki:

Trump-Putin summit kicks off in Helsinki
01 / 14
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki.
02 / 14
Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed upon his arrival at Helsinki Airport in Helsinki, Finland.
03 / 14
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to the Presidential Palace, in Helsinki, Finland.
04 / 14
Journalists follow the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on a television in Helsinki.
05 / 14
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for a meeting in Helsinki.
06 / 14
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are pictured before a meeting in Helsinki.
07 / 14
Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shake hands during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland.
08 / 14
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio pose at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.
09 / 14
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin wait for a working lunch meeting at Finland's Presidential Palace on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland.
10 / 14
An individual, seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, holds a sign about nuclear weapons, prior to the beginning of a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland.
11 / 14
Security staff push out a man after a scuffle prior to the press conference.
12 / 14
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a press conference after the meeting.
13 / 14
President Donald Trump speaks during the press conference.
14 / 14
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, looks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after the meeting.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com