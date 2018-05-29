SEOUL, South Korea – A top lieutenant for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly about to travel to the United States to discuss a possible summit between Kim and U.S. President Trump, a clear sign, if it happens, that preparations are in the final stage. But history shows that such trips don’t always lead to summits: The high hopes raised by a similar North Korean mission to Washington to set up a leaders’ summit 18 years ago ended up dashed.

Kim Yong Chol, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party who was seen in the Beijing airport on Tuesday by The Associated Press, has been deeply involved in the diplomacy that followed Kim Jong Un’s sudden outreach to Washington and Seoul earlier this year.

He is among a small group of North Korean officials who have accompanied Kim Jong Un to all four of his summits with foreign leaders in recent months – twice with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and twice with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also visited South Korea in February to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the start of Kim Jong Un’s charm offensive.

Kim Yong Chol, who is about 72, is a contentious figure outside North Korea.

Before taking up the job responsible for relations with South Korea in 2016 he was a four-star army general and a military intelligence chief who is thought to have been behind a slew of provocations, including two deadly attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans and an alleged 2014 cyberattack on Sony Pictures. Both Seoul and Washington imposed sanctions on him in recent years.

In this May 26, 2018 photo provided May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a former military intelligence chief who is now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party's Central Committee tasked with inter-Korean relations, wave to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, unseen, after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea.

AP

While in the United States, South Korean media say Kim Yong Chol will likely meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, twice recently, to finalize plans for the North Korea-U.S. summit. But it’s not known what else he’ll do there. Media reports said Pompeo could make a third trip to Pyongyang after Kim’s U.S. visit.

His reported U.S. travel plans followed a recent diplomatic back-and-forth that began when Trump on Thursday abruptly backed away from the meeting, citing hostile comments by the North. Trump then announced the summit could still happen in Singapore on June 12, as initially scheduled, after North Korea issued an unusually conciliatory statement about his cancellation of the summit.

Subsequently, U.S. and North Korean officials on Sunday began preliminary talks at the Korean border to set the agenda for the summit. The countries were expected to hold another set of working-level meetings in Singapore to discuss protocol, security and other logistical issues for the summit.