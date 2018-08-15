While promoting her book "Unhinged," Omarosa Manigault Newman sat down with Trevor Noah Tuesday night to discuss President Trump and the administration.

During the interview, the late night host welcomed the former White House aide to the show, describing her as "one of the few people I would say has managed to out-Trump Trump."

Noah later added, taking a jab at her secret recordings, "And to be fair to you, I should warn you, this is being recorded."

Noah then honed in on the recordings, asking Manigault Newman why she started making them when she did.

"I knew that I had to cover my back and document what I saw as an opportunity to kind of blow the whistle on a lot of the corruption going on in the White House," she said. "And I knew that I needed to document that corruption. Otherwise, people would not take it seriously."

Noah then noted humorously, "I've also noticed that you are not releasing all of the recordings at once. Like, you're releasing all the singles and we're waiting on the album."

"I decided to share (the recording) to expose (Katrina Pierson), Lynne Patton, Jason Miller and the Trump campaign... So yes, I shared it, but I'm not trolling them," she explained. "I just want them to know that everything you see in 'Unhinged' that's quoted can be verified as documented and corroborated."

When Noah asked if she ever worries about herself and her safety due to the position she's in, she gave a clear, confident response.

"Trevor, I would say this, if you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear," she said.

Watch the full interview in the clip above.

