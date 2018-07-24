TripAdvisor names top amusement parks in Traveler's Choice awards

4. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida: Home of Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, this park is full of entertainment and nightlife alike along the CityWalk, where travelers can explore rides like The Simpsons and Jimmy Fallon Race through New York.

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, announced the winners of its Travelers’ Choice awards for Amusement Parks today, and we've got the top ten listed in the gallery above. Winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks and water parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

So which amusement parks made the top 10? You might be surprised at some of the choices, so scroll through the gallery above to see which park made number one, then look below for what's coming to some of the chosen parks:

