Several officials in President Donald Trump's administration have been confronted by citizens who object to the administration's policies, particularly on immigration.

Stephen Miller, one of the chief architects and advocates of the White House's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, has been a prime target of the anti-Trump public's wrath.

In addition to having a protest take place at his home in Washington, Miller has told his White House coworkers that he was harassed by a bartender when he went to pick up a sushi order, according to The Washington Post.

Miller said he went to pick up an $80 sushi order from a restaurant near his apartment when the bartender followed him out of the restaurant. The server then called his name and when Miller turned around the bartender flashed him the middle finger on both of his hands.

More: Stephen Miller's D.C. home a target of immigration policy protest

More: The list of Trump White House officials who have been hassled over administration policy

"Outraged, Miller threw the sushi away, afraid that someone in the restaurant had spit in or otherwise tampered with his food, he later told colleagues," the Post reported.

Last month, a fellow customer at a Washington Mexican restaurant where Miller was dining called the Trump adviser a "fascist," according to the New York Post.

That incident preceded the more widely reported one where Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was driven from another Mexican restaurant by protesters. And more controversy was sparked when a Virginia restaurant owner asked White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders to leave the Red Hen restaurant because of Sanders' role in the administration.

Controversial Red Hen Restaurant reopens

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com