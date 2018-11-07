BRUSSELS – President Donald Trump unleashed his most remarkable broadside yet against a European ally on Wednesday, accusing Germany of being "totally controlled by Russia" and of not meeting its obligations to the NATO alliance.

"Germany, as far I’m concerned, is captive to Russia," Trump said.

That extraordinary rhetoric represents Trump's strongest attack to date on NATO allies – even as he himself prepares to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in an effort to improve U.S.-Russian relations.

The source of Trump's ire: German support for a pipeline that would bring Russian natural gas through the Baltic Sea to central Europe, all while Germany spends just 1.24 percent toward the collective defense of NATO allies.

“I think it’s very sad when Germany makes a massive oil and gas deal with Russia," he said. "We’re supposed to be guarding against Russia and Germany goes out and pays billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia."

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a commercial venture, but the German government has given its approval to the project.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking to reporters later, did not mention Trump by name but suggested that she would not be lectured about Russian control of Germany, having grown up in the Soviet-dominated East Germany.

“I have experienced myself how a part of Germany was controlled by the Soviet Union," she said.

Merkel also emphasized the German role in fighting alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan and its commitment to the collective defense.

More: As he arrives at NATO summit, President Trump hounds allies over 'delinquent' defense spending

Trump's verbal attack on Germany came in a breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg early Wednesday, setting a combative tone for the two-day summit of the alliance in Brussels. The harsh rhetoric suggested that Trump had no intention of patching up relationships bruised by a contentious Group of Seven summit in Canada last month.

Indeed, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump would repeat his complaint to Merkel when the two meet face-to-face later Wednesday. That meeting will be behind closed doors.

Trump has linked defense and trade issues throughout his presidency, using national security powers to impose tariffs against close allies like Canada and trade deficits as an argument for cutting U.S. defense aid to Europe.

Trump's criticism of German ties to Russia comes five days before he'll meet one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki for their first stand-alone summit since Trump became president.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com