Trump to face chilly reception at G-7 summit

President Trump's decision to levy steep tariffs on steel and aluminum is likely to get him an earful from U.S. allies at the G-7 summit in Quebec on Friday. The six other G-7 member nations last weekend expressed "unanimous concern and disappointment" over the U.S. move to levy a 25% tariff on imported steel and a 10% duty on aluminum. Some world leaders are also upset with Trump, who will cut his visit short this weekend, for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal last month. Besides the United States, the G-7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

2018 G-7 Summit
Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie.
People walk by anti G7 graffiti in Quebec City, Quebec, on June 7, 2018, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Journalists are stationed at the Quebec City Convention Center on the eve of the G7 summit, June 7, 2018 in Quebec City, Quebec. Leaders of the world's seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, will be attending the annual meeting.
On the eve of the G7 summit, journalists begin their coverage at the international media center, June 7, 2018 in Quebec city, Quebec.
A grocery sells "special G7" water and sandwiches before the first protest in in Quebec City on June 7, 2018, ahead of expected demonstrations during the upcoming G7 Summit.
Anti-G7 protestors gather for a demonstration in Quebec City, Quebec, June 7, 2018, on the eve of the leaders' summit.
People on street look at the policemen before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018. Leaders of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union will gather in Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie for the two day summit on June 8 and 9.
Activists gather to protest before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018.
Oxfam activists imitate the leaders of the G7 nations as they protest in support of the roles women take in managing their homes and working in paid jobs outside the home before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018.
Patrons on a patio watch as a G7 protest passes by in Quebec City on June 7, 2018.
A couple walks by as police officers in riot gear stand watch ahead of a planned G7 protest in Quebec City, Canada on June 7, 2018.
A woman shouts during a protest in Quebec City on June 7, 2018.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May, right, are welcomed as they arrive at CFB Bagotville, Canada, for the annual summit of G7 leaders on June 7, 2018. The event will be held in La Malbaie, in the Charlevoix region of Quebec.
European Council President Donald Tusk is greeted by Jean-Yves Duclos, left, minister of Families, Children and Social Development, as he arrives at the airport in Bagotville, Quebec for the annual G-7 summit on June 7, 2018. The event will be held in La Malbaie.
French President Emmanuel Macron greets a fan during a tour of Old Montreal on June 7, 2018.
Old Quebec stores are being barricaded June 6, 2018 in Quebec City for protection from demonstrations during the upcoming G7 summit.
Old Quebec stores are being barricaded June 6, 2018 in Quebec City for protection from demonstrations during the upcoming G7 summit.
President of France Emmanuel Macron speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office on Parliament Hill during a visit in Ottawa, Ontario on June 6, 2018. Macron met with Trudeau and will attend the G7 summit in Quebec.

Ex-Senate staffer accused of lying to FBI makes court appearance

A veteran Senate Intelligence Committee staffer who was arrested on charges of lying to FBI agents during an investigation into the leak of classified information will appear in court Friday. James A. Wolfe, 58, who served as the committee's director of security for nearly three decades, is alleged to have made false statements to agents in December about his contacts with three reporters, according to federal court documents. One of the reporters was identified as New York Times correspondent Ali Watkins, the newspaper said, adding that the Senate staffer and Watkins had a personal relationship. The move comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a broad crackdown last year on unauthorized disclosures of classified information, warning both would-be leakers and the media as he demanded that the "culture of leaking must stop."

Puerto Rico businesses get helping hand after Hurricane Maria

Google will partner with Mercy Corps, an international humanitarian aid organization, Friday to provide grants to small businesses in Puerto Rico that were ravaged by Hurricane Maria. The move comes as government agencies, like FEMA, have been criticized for bungling contracts to rebuild the island and lagging in power restoration efforts. Nearly nine months after the storm — which caused more than 4,600 deaths, according to a recent Harvard study — about 5% of the island is still without power. The tech giant will match up to $2 million in donations made by the public to fund the program, which has already snagged celebrity endorsements from Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 

NBA Finals: Will the Warriors repeat with a clean sweep?

The Golden State Warriors are steamrolling toward an NBA Finals sweep. As the Cleveland Cavaliers face almost insurmountable odds, attention has shifted toward LeBron James and what his future might have in store after a candid session with reporters. The defending champs,  meanwhile, improved to 7-1 in Finals games vs. the Cavs with Kevin Durant — who was dominant in Game 3 — on the team. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

NBA Finals: Best photos from Warriors-Cavs, Part IV
May 31: LeBron James dunks the ball against Shaun Livingston during Game 1.
May 31: Draymond Green reacts after a play during the fourth quarter of Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James pushes away Stephen Curry as Klay Thompson moves in during overtime in Game 1.
May 31: Stephen Curry handles the ball against Kevin Love during overtime in Game 1.
May 31: Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green argue during overtime of Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James reacts to a call against him during the second half of Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James goes up for a layup in Game 1.
May 31: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant react during overtime in Game 1.
May 31: Kevin Durant dunks the ball during the third quarter of Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James goes up for a layup against Draymond Green during the second half of Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James shoots the ball against Stephen Curry and Kevon Looney in Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James reacts after a play during the third quarter of Game 1.
May 31: Stephen Curry reacts after hitting a three-pointer at the end of the first half of Game 1.
May 31: Kevin Durant dunks the ball past Tristan Thompson during the first half of Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James shoots the ball against David West during the second quarter of Game 1.
May 31: Jordan Clarkson goes up for a layup during the first quarter of Game 1.
May 31: Tristan Thompson blocks a shot by Stephen Curry during the first quarter of Game 1.
May 31: Klay Thompson reacts after being injured during the first quarter of Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James drives to the basket during the first half of Game 1.
May 31: LeBron James handles the ball against Kevin Durant during Game 1.
May 31: Tristan Thompson and Kevin Durant tip off Game 1.
May 31: Stephen Curry walks by ESPN announcers Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith before Game 1.
May 31: Draymond Green warms up before Game 1.
May 31: Warriors fan Phil Eugenio poses for a photo before Game 1.

'Ocean's 8' hits theaters with star-studded female cast

With a star-studded cast at its helm, the all-female reboot of the Ocean’s heist franchise will hit theaters nationwide on Friday.  The action comedy features stars across a variety of mediums including; Oscar winners and nominees Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter; TV stars Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling; as well as musicians Rihanna and Awkwafina. The movie, which is based on the Ocean's Eleven trilogy, focuses on (spoiler alert) Danny Ocean's sister, Debbie, who is planning to rob the Met Gala for a $150 million diamond necklace. USA TODAY sat down with some of the film's stars for a wide-ranging chat about women in Hollywood and the Me Too movement.  

Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid light up 'Ocean's 8' premiere
Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK118
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Cate Blancett attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967964046
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Rihanna attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967995642
Sandra Bullock attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK127
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock attend "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967962710
Sarah Paulson attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK112
Mindy Kaling attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK120
Helena Bonham Carter attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK110
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Awkwafina attends "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775170531 ORIG FILE ID: 967995476
Cate Blanchett, from left, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sarah Paulson attend the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK116
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967995792
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Hamish Bowles and Anna Wintour attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967994932
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldrige attend "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775170531 ORIG FILE ID: 967964012
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Adriana Lima attends "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775170531 ORIG FILE ID: 967963512
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Lais Ribeiro attends "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967995100
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Liu Wen attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967880752
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Kelly Rowland attends the Ocean's 8 Sydney Premiere on June 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage,) ORG XMIT: 775169857 ORIG FILE ID: 967597536
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: James Corden attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967885342
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Dascha Polanco attends "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967995052
Ezra Miller attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK122
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Valentino Garavani attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775170533 ORIG FILE ID: 967995500
