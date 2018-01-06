WASHINGTON — President Trump's missile strikes on Syria in April didn't require congressional approval in part because the the hostilities did "not rise to the level of a war in the constitutional sense," the Justice Department says in a new opinion justifying the strikes.

The 22-page memo from the Office of Legal Counsel says the president acted within his legal authority as commander-in-chief to protect vital national interests — stopping the spread of chemical weapons and preventing a humanitarian catastrophe.

But congressional critics of that presidential power said it was "ludicrous" and "alarming" for the president to redefine war to get around Congress.

"That's nonsense," said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. "Is there any doubt that America would view a foreign nation firing missiles at targets on American soil as an act of war?"

U.S., British and French forces unleashed 105 missiles on three Syrian chemical weapons facilities on April 14 — the second such attack since Trump took office. Before that attack, the Justice Department told the White House that the strike would be legal.

More: Trump outlines legal basis for attack on Syria, citing 'vital' national security interests

The formal opinion, dated Thursday but released Friday, explained the legal rationale for that advice. While only Congress can declare war, it said, the Syrian strikes weren't war.

One consideration: The U.S. action did not involve ground troops and no manned aircraft crossed into Syrian airspace.

"This was not a case where the military operation served an open-ended goal," said the opinion, authored by Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel. "And the strikes were planned to minimize casualties, further demonstrating the limited nature of the operation."

Outside legal scholars said the memo is not a significant departure from similar opinions to previous presidents — including a memo to President Barack Obama justifying his strikes on Libya in 2011.

Still, that line of opinions could put the presidency on a slippery slope of reasoning that leads to virtually unchecked presidential war powers, said Rebecca Ingber, a former State Department attorney in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations and a law professor at Boston University.

"At the end of the day, the result is a string of OLC opinions slowly expanding the president's interpretation of his constitutional authority to use force without congressional approval."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com