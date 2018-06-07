President Donald Trump visits Great Falls for a campaign rally in the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday, July 5, 2018
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — In the hours after President Donald Trump concluded his rally Thursday in Great Falls, the internet has ignited with comments about his more inflammatory remarks. 

Trump didn't hold back his opinions on Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., but it was his jabs at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and the #MeToo movement that had people tweeting.

During his speech, Trump fantasized about debating Warren and getting her to take a genealogy test. The president has often referred to Warren as "Pocahontas," a jab against the senator claiming to be part Native American. 

"I'm going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate when she proclaims she's of Indian heritage because her mother said she has high cheekbones," Trump said during his speech as the crowd of more than 6,500 people in Four Seasons Arena cheered and laughed.

"We will take that little kit and say — and we have to do it gently because we're in the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very gentle — and we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn't hit her and injure her arm even though it probably only weighs two ounces. And we will say, 'I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity paid for by Trump if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian."

Gallery: Trump fans, protesters converge outside Four Seasons Arena
Attendees and protestors gather outside of the Four Seasons Arena during the Make America Great Again rally on Thursday. President Donald Trump formally endorsed Matt Rosendale for the November senate race during the rally.
The line forms outside of the Four Seasons Arena for President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Tempuratures climbed into the eighties as protestors and attendees gathered outside of the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday for the Make America Great Again rally. President Donald Trump gave formal endorsement to Matt Rosendale for the November senate race against incumbant Jon Tester.
The line forms for President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally in the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Tempuratures climbed into the eighties as protestors and attendees gathered outside of the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday for the Make America Great Again rally. President Donald Trump gave formal endorsement to Matt Rosendale for the November senate race against incumbant Jon Tester.
Kris Walden yells counter chants at gathered protestors in the Four Seasons Arena parking lot on Thursday. Thousands congregated to watch President Donald Trump endorse Matt Rosendale for the November senate race at the Make America Great Again rally.
Protestors loudly chant at people walking into the Four Seasons Arena parking lot to attend the Make America Great Again rally on Thursday. Hundreds of protestors gathered and chanted, while many thousands of attendees stood on the other side of the parking lot in line hours before the rally started.
Crowds were tuned away from the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday after reaching full capacity before the Make America Great Again rally began. Thousands of people gathered for hours in line outside trying to get a seat inside of the stadium.
Scott Fortune snaps a photo of protestors in the Four Seasons Arena parking lot. Fortune was not able to get a seat inside of the arena, like thousands of other attendees that had to be turned away. Hundreds of protestors gathered across the parking lot from many thousands of attendees other side of the parking lot in line hours before the rally started.
Scott Fortune passes gathered protestors in the Four Seasons Arena parking lot. Fortune was not able to get a seat inside of the arena, like thousands of other attendees that had to be turned away. Hundreds of protestors gathered across the parking lot from many thousands of attendees hours before the rally started.
Protestors gather in the Four Seasons Arena parking lot before the Make America Great Again rally on Thursday. Hundreds of protestors gathered, while thousands of rally attendees stood in line on the other side of the parking lot.
Protestors gather in the Four Seasons Arena parking lot before the Make America Great Again rally on Thursday. Hundreds of protestors gathered, while thousands of rally attendees stood in line on the other side of the parking lot.
Protestors gather in the Four Seasons Arena parking lot before the Make America Great Again rally on Thursday. Hundreds of protestors gathered, while thousands of rally attendees stood in line on the other side of the parking lot.
Protestors gather in the Four Seasons Arena parking lot before the Make America Great Again rally on Thursday. Hundreds of protestors gathered, while thousands of rally attendees stood in line on the other side of the parking lot.
Crowds were tuned away from the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday after reaching full capacity before the Make America Great Again rally began. Thousands of people gathered for hours in line outside trying to get a seat inside of the stadium.
Crowds were tuned away from the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday after reaching full capacity before the Make America Great Again rally began. Thousands of people gathered for hours in line outside trying to get a seat inside of the stadium.
Crowds were tuned away from the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday after reaching full capacity before the Make America Great Again rally began. Thousands of people gathered for hours in line outside trying to get a seat inside of the stadium.
Crowds were tuned away from the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday after reaching full capacity before the Make America Great Again rally began. Thousands of people gathered for hours in line outside trying to get a seat inside of the stadium.
Thousands of attendees were turned away from the Make America Great Again rally on Thursday after the Four Seasons Arena reached capacity minutes before the event started. Spectators stood in the parking lot to catch a glimpse of the presidential motorcade as it arrived.
Crowds were tuned away from the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday after the stadium reached full capacity minutes before the Make America Great Again rally began. The rally featured remarks from President Donald Trump, and his endorsement of Matt Rosendale for the November senate race. Rosendale is running against incumbant Jon Tester.
Crowds were tuned away from the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday after the stadium reached full capacity minutes before the Make America Great Again rally began. The rally featured remarks from President Donald Trump, and his endorsement of Matt Rosendale for the November senate race. Rosendale is running against incumbant Jon Tester.
Tempuratures climbed into the eighties as protestors and attendees gathered outside of the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday for the Make America Great Again rally. President Donald Trump gave formal endorsement to Matt Rosendale for the November senate race against incumbant Jon Tester.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
People wait for the gates to open at Montana ExpoPark ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
People race for a spot in line ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Gates open at Montana ExpoPark for President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally in the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The line forms outside of the Four Seasons Arena for President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
People file into Montana ExpoPark for President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally in the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
People file into Montana ExpoPark for President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally in the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
People walk, jog and run to find a place in line ahead of President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally in the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The line forms outside of the Four Seasons Arena for President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The line forms outside of the Four Seasons Arena for President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
People walk jog and run to find a place in line ahead of President Donald Trump's Great Falls campaign rally in the Four Seasons Arena on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Trump rally goers line up outside of Montana ExpoPark ahead President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Zarius McGowan, 15, and Preston, 8, of Lewistown, and their mom, lined up to see President Donald Trump in Great Falls. They also saw him speak in Billings before his election.
The Spencer family, from left, Shannel, Brad and Hannah, are excited about the Trump rally scheduled for Thursday at Four Seasons Arena.
Trump mania hits Great Falls ahead of the president's rally at Four Seasons Arena later in the evening Thursday.
People lined up for the Trump Rally at the Great Falls Four Seasons Arena before gates open.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters gathered at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday.
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Nick and Donna Nickerson of Wolf Point are eight years into a foreclosure fight with Wells Fargo over their ranch and put blame on the Obama administration. The family of 10 came to pray for Donald Trump at his MAGA rally in Great Falls on July 5. Trump "cares. He's trying. He's had to fight more median and yuck than anyone," Donna said.
Bill Stephen and Ginny Wilshire of Livingston had "Impeach 45" red hats as they joined protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protesters outside President Donald Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 in Great Falls
Protest sign outside Trump's MAGA rally in Great Falls on July 5
Protesters outside Trump's MAGA rally in Great Falls on July 5
Protesters outside Trump's MAGA rally in Great Falls on July 5
Protest sign outside Trump's MAGA rally in Great Falls on July 5
Protesters outside Trump's MAGA rally in Great Falls on July 5
Hutterites from Elk Creek Colony watch Air Force One come in for a landing in Great Falls. They had tickets for Trump's MAGA rally on July 5 but gave up when they saw how long the line was and learned only 500 more people would be admitted.
Sebastiaan Alting van Geusau and Willem Terpstra of the Netherlands were among the most dapper in star-spangled suits. Alting van Geusau, a former Great Falls High School student, happened to be in town when the president arrived and got tickets. "I think the mood is going to be great," he said, waiting in the hot sun. "It should be a bit of a circus." He said Trump is "not very popular. Most people look at it with humor and dread," but perhaps the divide is 50/50 on Trump.

The #MeToo movement refers to the recent reckoning against all kinds of sexual assault. The movement has urged the downfall of notable figures such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Bill O'Reilly. 

"She of the great tribal heritage — what tribe is it?" Trump said during his speech. "Uh, let me think about it. In the meantime, she's based her life on being a minority. Pocahontas. They always want me to apologize for saying it and I hereby — oh, no, I want to apologize and I'll use tonight."

The crowd booed and yelled out 'No!' as Trump talked about apologizing. Then, thunderous applause as he hit his punchline.

"Pocahontas, I apologize to you. I apologize. To you, I apologize. To the fake Pocahontas, I won't apologize."

Twitter has lit of with people responding to the president's comments, including Warren:

