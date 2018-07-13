LONDON — Even amid his bomb-throwing comments about British politics in a tabloid newspaper interview, there was one subject President Donald Trump treated with exemplary graciousness: the queen.

Trump described Queen Elizabeth II as “a tremendous woman” in an interview with The Sun, ahead of his teatime meeting with the monarch at Windsor Castle on Friday.

GTY 995411978 E RYE ENT HUM ACE GBR EN
Queen Elizabeth II watches the Royal Air Force fly past the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on Tuesday in London.
Chris Jackson, Getty Images

"I really look forward to meeting her. I think she represents her country so well," Trump said. “If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don’t see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman."

More: What to expect when the Trumps meet Queen Elizabeth II at her favorite castle

Related: Trump's bombshell interview with UK tabloid threatens to overshadow visit to Britain

He said first lady Melania Trump shares his admiration: “My wife is a tremendous fan of hers. She has got a great and beautiful grace about her.”

Trump said his respect for the queen is hereditary. His Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, "loved the queen," he said. "Any time the queen was on television, my mother wanted to watch it.”

Trump's visit to Windsor castle will be filled with all the pomp ceremony of a royal visit, with the two heads of state reviewing troops before retiring to the castle for a spot of tea.

The 92-year-old queen — the longest-serving monarch in British history — has met every U.S. president since Harry Truman, except for Lyndon Johnson. Trump will be the 12th president she's met during her reign.

See Queen Elizabeth II meet U.S. Presidents through the years
01 / 18
U.S. Presidents come and go but Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stood the test of time as the one of the world's longest ruling monarchs. Take a look back through her numerous visits with Presidents of the United States. Queen Elizabeth II, and President Barack Obama chat during a state banquet in Buckingham Palace in 2011.
02 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Barack Obama pose in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace ahead of a State Banquet on May 24, 2011.
03 / 18
President Barack Obama and his wife First Lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch on April 22, 2016 in Windsor, England. The President and his wife are currently on a brief visit to the UK where they will have lunch with HM Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and dinner with Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace. Mr Obama will visit 10 Downing Street on Friday afternoon where he is to hold a joint press conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron and is expected to make his case for the UK to remain inside the European Union.
04 / 18
President George W. Bush and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II arrive on the North Portico of the White House for a formal white-tie state dinner May 7, 2007.
05 / 18
Mrs. Laura Bush, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave from the Truman Balcony of the White House with President George W. Bush, following a formal South Lawn arrival ceremony in 2007.
06 / 18
USPresident Bill Clinton talks with Elizabeth II as First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, and daughter Chelsea look on at the Garden Entrance of Buckingham Palace on Dec. 14, 2000. The Clintons had tea with the Queen as they were wrapping up their three day trip to Ireland, North Ireland and the UK.
07 / 18
President George H. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush arrive at a reciprocal dinner at the British Embassy accompanied by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip in Washington, D.C. on May 16, 1991.
08 / 18
President George H. Bush escorts Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the field at Memorial Stadium, May 15, 1991, in Baltimore, before the Orioles played the Oakland A's. The Queen watched her first baseball game.
09 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II, right, welcomes U.S. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan to Buckingham Palace in London, June 2, 1988, where they were to take tea. President and Mrs. Reagan are stopping in London following the Moscow Summit.
10 / 18
President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth II raise their glasses in a toast during a state dinner at the M. H. de Young Museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on March 3, 1983.
11 / 18
President Jimmy Carter meets with Queen Elizabrth II at Buckinghman Palace, May 1977.
12 / 18
President Ford and Queen Elizabeth dance during the state dinner, July 17,1976, in honor of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House in Washington, DC.
13 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II, left, waves from the balcony of the White House, with President Ford and his wife Betty.
14 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II meets with U.S. President Richard Nixon, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Edward Heath at Chequers, Buckinghamshire, in 1970.
15 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II poses with U.S. President John F. Kennedy, before a state dinner at Buckingham Palace, June 5, 1961. Also seen are the Duke of Edinburgh, left, and President Kennedy's wife Jackie, second left.
16 / 18
President Eisenhower, right, walks with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and The Commander of the Honour Guard Lt. Colonel Robert Phelps at Washington National Airport, Oct. 17, 1957
17 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II, shakes hands with President Dwight Eisenhower as he and his wife, Mamie, arrive for a state dinner hosted by the queen at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., in 1957. From left are: British Ambassador Sir Harold Caccia, Prince Philip, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, the Queen, President Eisenhower and Lady Caccia.
18 / 18
The Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, is pictured with president Truman of the United States, at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Nov. 1, 1951. She did not become Queen of England until after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com