WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump renewed his threat Monday to shut down the federal government if Congress does not pass a government funding bill that includes additional money for border security.
"As far as the border is concerned, personally, if we don’t get border security, after many, many years of talk in the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown," Trump said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
"We’re the laughingstock of the world."
Congress is working toward a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the federal government or risk shuttering agencies a month before the midterm election.
Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday that he'd be "willing to 'shut down' government" if the spending bill doesn't include money for his proposed border wall. He has made similar threats previously, including in a tweet last year in which he wrote that "our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix this mess."
