President Donald Trump pressed his case for cracking down on undocumented immigrants on Sunday, tweeting that "zero tolerance" is fair and gives preference to those who "legally wait their turn."

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country," Trump said on Twitter. "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order."

Under zero tolerance, undocumented adult immigrants who did not cross at legal entry points are arrested and separated from their children. Trump's tweets came hours after federal officials released a plan Saturday evening to reunify migrant children with their parents in a mass detention center in Texas. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security indicated the reunifications may not happen until after a parent's deportation proceedings are complete.

On Twitter Sunday, Trump once again railed against U.S. immigration laws, calling them a "mockery" to law and order.

"Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years!" he said. "Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!"

'Zero tolerance' foes to rally in Texas

Voto Latino and other advocates were rallying Sunday in the Texas border town of Tornillo to demand the Trump administration reunite families and fix the humanitarian crisis they say Trump's policies have created. A series of such rallies have drawn large crowds across the nation in recent days. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-California, was among those expected to speak at the rally. "The @WhiteHouse’s failure to clearly communicate w/ local immigration officials was on full display last week when I visited the border in CA w/ @HouseDemocrats," he tweeted Sunday.

Trump likes immigration as election issue

Trump told Republicans in Nevada he needs a GOP Congress to pursue his agenda on immigration and other items. "I like the issue for election, too: Our issue is strong borders, no crime; their issue is open borders, let MS-13 all over our country," Trump told the state GOP convention in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Democrats, however, say Trump administration practices — including the detention of children in cage-like facilities — are cruel and inhumane, and will resonate with voters.

Red Hen takes heat for booting Sanders

Social media were buzzing with fallout Sunday from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' unceremonious eviction from a Virginia restaurant. The Facebook page for the Red Hen in Lexington was awash with commentary, much of it bitterly criticizing owner Stephanie Wilinson's decision Friday night to boot the White House press secretary from the premises in the rustic community almost 200 miles southwest of Washington. "Showing the true love and tolerance of the Left," Rick Elliott commented. "May you become a center of a physical disease to match your moral rot."

