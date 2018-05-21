WASHINGTON — President Trump swears in Gina Haspel as the seventh director of the Central Intelligence Agency on Monday, just hours after accusing the fifth director of the CIA director of disgracing the office and engaging in a "political hit job" against him.

Trump's harsh criticism of former director John Brennan is the latest example of Trump's uneasy relationship with intelligence agencies investigating Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

“John Brennan is panicking," Trump tweeted Monday, quoting conservative radio host Dan Bongino. "He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the FBI."

Trump has accused Brennan — now an MSNBC commentator who's been critical of Trump on a wide range of issues — of being among "the biggest liars and leakers" in Washington. Also on that list: Former FBI director James Comey and former director of national intelligence James Clapper.

On Sunday, Trump demanded an investigation into whether the FBI "infiltrated or surveilled the Trump campaign for political purposes" in 2016. He did not offer any evidence of the accusation, but the Justice Department immediately referred the question to its inspector general.

Trump presides over Haspel's initiation in a ceremony at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. in Monday, four days after the Senate ended a weeks-long confirmation battle by approving her in a 54-45 vote.

Haspel, a 33-year veteran of the agency who spent most of her career as an undercover officer, oversaw a secret "black site" in Thailand where suspected terrorists were subjected to waterboarding. In 2005, she also wrote an order at her supervisor's request to destroy 92 videotapes of the torture techniques.

Trump has used the CIA headquarters as a backdrop for political speeches before. On just his second day in office last year, he gave a campaign-style speech in which he blasted the "dishonest media" and promised that "nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump."

