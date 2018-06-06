WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is calling on Sen. Bob Corker to abandon his plans to pursue legislation challenging the administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast meeting in Washington on April 18, 2018.

Michael Bonfigli/The Christian Science Monitor.

Corker said Trump called him Wednesday morning and asked him not to introduce the legislation, which would give Congress the power to authorize or reject any new tariffs because of national security concerns.

"He's obviously not pleased with this effort," Corker told reporters in Washington.

Corker, a Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he and the president had a lengthy, “heart-felt” conversation about the legislation.

“It’s a difference of opinion,” Corker said. “He feels that this takes away his negotiating ability. And this in no way takes away his negotiating ability. It’s not any different than him meeting with (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un and, if they reach a deal, him bringing it to Congress for approval. I’ve explained it’s exactly the same thing.”

Corker said he intends to go ahead and the file the bill later Wednesday.

“I’m a United States Senator and I have responsibilities and I’m going to continue to carry them out,” Corker said.

Corker and other Republicans are pushing back on Trump’s decision late last month to impose steep steel and aluminum on U.S. allies, a move that analysts said pushed the United States closer to a trade war.

Canada, Mexico and the European Union are now subject to a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum. Brazil, Argentina and Australia agreed to limit steel exports to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

The tariffs angered many Republicans, who fear they will touch off a trade war with American allies.

The legislation that Corker and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., intend to file would require the president to submit to Congress any tariffs put in place under a process that invokes national security. The tariffs would be given expedited consideration, and Congress would have 60 days to debate and vote on them.

One possibility under consideration is to attach the legislation to the National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass military spending bill that will be debated on the Senate floor this week and could be put to a vote as early as next week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he would not allow the Corker tariff proposal to be brought up as a freestanding bill. But he did not shoot down the idea of attaching it to the defense legislation.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., dismissed the idea of legislation blocking the tariffs, telling reporters that Congress would need to come up with legislation that Trump would sign.

Deirdre Shesgreen of USA Today contributed to this report.

