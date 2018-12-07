Croatia, France square off for World Cup glory

One of the most entertaining World Cups in history comes to a conclusion Sunday as France and Croatia face off with the world title on the line (11 a.m. ET, FOX or Telemundo). Croatia, which didn't officially join FIFA until 1992, will be playing in its first final after a dramatic extra-time win over England. As for France, Sunday's showdown in Moscow will mark the third time Les Bleus have reached final. So will France hoist the cup as they did in 1998? It might depend on 19-year-old French star Kylian Mbappe's devastating speed, gifted feet and finishing composure. Not sure who to root for? USA TODAY Sports weighed in with their predictions

What just happened? Remembering the craziest World Cup moments
01 / 10
2014: Brazil humiliated on home soil - Brazil's David Luiz reacts during a 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semifinal match at Mineirao Stadium.
02 / 10
2014: Suarez's bite -- Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth after running into Italy's Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder during a group match at the Arena das Dunas in Natal, Brazil.
03 / 10
2010: Lampard's non-goal vs. Germany - German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer watches the ball bounce over the line from a shot that hit the crossbar from England's Frank Lampard, but referee Jorge Larrionda judges the ball did not cross the line.
04 / 10
2010: France has total meltdown - France soccer players walk away from the pitch to cancel a training session in Knysna, South Africa. France's World Cup team refused to train in protest of Nicolas Anelka's expulsion from the squad.
05 / 10
2006: Zidane's headbutt - Zinedine Zidane gestures after headbutting Italian defender Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final at Berlins Olympic Stadium.
06 / 10
2006: The Battle of Nuremberg - Russian referee Valentin Ivanov shows a red card to Dutch defender Khalid Boulahrouz as teammate Wesley Sneijder argues during the World Cup Round of 16 game against Portugal at Nuremberg stadium. A World Cup-record four red cards and 16 yellow cards were issued during the game.
07 / 10
1998: Becks gets red carded: Danish referee Kim Milton Nielsen gives England's David Beckham, a red card for kicking an opponent. Beckham became the national scape goat, the kid who killed England's hopes of beating Argentina by kicking an opponent right in front of the referee.
08 / 10
1994: Escobar's own goal - U.S. defender Paul Caligiuri (20) jumps high as he celebrates with his teammates the first goal against Colombia, which was scored by their own defender Andres Escobar.
09 / 10
1986: Hand of God - Argentina's Diego Maradona (left) is seen in the controversial action in which he knocked the ball with his left hand into the net of British goalie Peter Shilton to score. Argentina defeated England, 2-1, in the World Cup quarterfinal in Mexico City.
10 / 10
1950: U.S. pulls off greatest World Cup upset - U.S. player Joe Gaetjens is carried off by cheering fans after the USA beat England, 1-0, in a World Cup match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

More protests expected as Trump visits Scotland ahead of Putin meeting

Hundreds of people are expected to protest Saturday as President Donald Trump visits Scotland. The last time Trump traveled to Scotland was in 2016, hours after the Brexit vote and shortly after he became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. On Friday, Trump attempted to downplay the searing remarks he made to a London newspaper about British Prime Minister Theresa May and said he apologized to her for what he described as a "fake" story. The trip to Scotland is likely to be less dramatic, as he spends the weekend out of the spotlight ahead of the high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Trump meets with world leaders in Europe
01 / 17
U.S. President Donald Trump checks the time as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stands beside him, at the Art and History Museum at the Park Cinquantenaire in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gathered in Brussels Wednesday for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
02 / 17
French First lady Brigitte Macron, left,and US First Lady Melania Trump ahead of a NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO member countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels on July 11 and 12 for a two day meeting.
03 / 17
US President Donald J. Trump, left, chats with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
04 / 17
US President Donald Trump , right, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are reflected in a mirror as they attend at a breakfast meeting with the NATO Secretary General and staff at the US chief of mission's residence in Brussels on July 11, 2018, ahead of a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit.
05 / 17
US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving for the North Atlantic Council meeting on the during the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
06 / 17
US President Donald Trump, right, walks in with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
07 / 17
(L-R) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump talk during a family photo ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
08 / 17
(L-R): Belgian Prime Minister's partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady US Melania Trump arrive for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark Park in Brussels on July 11, 2018, during the NATO summit.
09 / 17
L-R, first row) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to spend more on defense.
10 / 17
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 11: Heads of state and government, including (from L to R, first row) Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May pose for the family photo during the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to pay more towards funding the alliance.
11 / 17
France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, US President Donald J. Trump, center, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 2nd from left, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
12 / 17
US President Donald J. Trump , center, is greeted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a NATO summit in Brussels, BelgiumJuly 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
13 / 17
President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their bilateral meeting at the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on July, 11, 2018.
14 / 17
President Donald Trump pats a world leader on the back as he makes his way to his seat for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
15 / 17
President Donald Trump walks in as he is introduced at the summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
16 / 17
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk to their vehicle after arriving on Air Force One at Melsbroek Air Base on July 10, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.
17 / 17
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One as they arrive at Melsbroek Air Base in Haachtsesteenweg on July 10, 2018. President Donald Trump has arrived in Brussels on the eve of a tense NATO summit where he is set to clash with allies over defence spending. Trump arrived on Air Force One at Melsbroek military airport, shortly after saying on Twitter that NATO allies should "reimburse" the United States for spending on the alliance.

Wimbledon: Serena, Kerber compete in women's singles final

Serena Williams may secure her 24th Grand Slam tournament win Saturday should she defeat Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Wimbledon women's singles final. A highly-anticipated match Saturday — even members of the British royal family will be in attendance — Kerber and Williams have met on the Wimbledon final court once before where Williams secured a 7-5, 6-3 win in 2016.  Williams has faced a different challenge this tournament — she's been open about her return to tennis after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, 10 months ago and experiencing a tough delivery and tumultuous recovery. AC wrote, Charles edited

Bastille Day: French remember deadly Nice attack, two years later

Commemorated annually on July 14, Bastille Day marks the turning point in the French Revolution in which a group of Parisians stormed the Bastille Fortress to free political prisoners and arm themselves against the French military. This pivotal moment, serves as a symbol of the establishment of a republic and the destruction of an absolute monarchy. Last Bastille Day, President Donald Trump visited Paris for the celebrations as Saturday marks two years since a terrorist attack terrorized the Bastille Day festivities resulting in the death of more than 80 people.  

Avid prankster Sacha Baron Cohen debuts new TV series

Sacha Baron Cohen, well-recognized for his accents and notorious pranks, will return to television this weekend to debut his new half-hour series dubbed "Who is America?".  The seven-episode show appears to take a unique spin on exploring the political and cultural spectrum of America by "tricking" celebrities and cultural phenoms into interviews without their knowledge. On Tuesday, Sarah Palin posted on Facebook that she had fallen victim to the "evil, exploitative, sick humor" of Cohen who had disguised himself as a disabled U.S. veteran. The show will premiere on Showtime on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. 

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com