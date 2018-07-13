LONDON – President Trump's tabloid broadside against U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit negotiation tactics threatened to overshadow what was supposed to be a friendly meeting to shore up the "special relationship" between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Trump's no-holds-barred interview in the London tabloid The Sun was so explosive that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a late-night statement clarifying that the president "likes and respects" his British counterpart.

As May greeted Trump at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to review a joint military exercise, the prime minister's office said it had no comment on the Sun article.



Trump and May were scheduled to spend a lot of time together on the second day of his U.K. visit, part of a European tour intended to shore up alliances before Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

But the question of Brexit was already looming over the visit, as May's government has faced high-profile defections over her proposal for a "soft" exit from the European Union. May hopes to sign a trade deal with the U.S. after the U.K. leaves the EU in March next year.

In the Sun interview, Trump cast his lot with the Brexiteers, the conservative faction that wants a complete split with the European government in Brussels. Trump told The Sun that a trade deal with the U.S. would likely not happen if May's plan to keep close trade ties with the EU goes ahead. He also said Boris Johnson, who quit as foreign secretary this week over May's Brexit plan, would be a "great prime minister."

Tomorrow's front page: Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump accuses the PM of wrecking Brexit - and warns she may have killed off any chance of a vital US trade deal - full story HERE at 11pm https://t.co/JRrMjQDTBq pic.twitter.com/udCjYWQeeQ — The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2018

May's government downplayed the significance of Trump's remarks, with Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan telling the BBC he saw nothing wrong with what Trump said..

“Donald Trump is a controversialist — that is his style, that is the color he brings to the world stage,” he told the BBC's Today program. “I don’t think it’s rude to praise Boris Johnson. He is entitled to his opinion.”

And Duncan said Trump's criticism of May's Brexit plan is out-of date, with a more detailed white paper being released since Trump sat down for the interview Wednesday in Brussels. He said he was confident that a trade deal with the U.S. could still happen as it is in both countries' "mutual interests."

But among May's supporters in parliament, condemnation of the interview was swift.

Sarah Wollaston, a lawmaker from May's ruling Conservative Party, called the Trump interview "divisive, dog-whistle rhetoric."

"If signing up to the Trump world view is the price of a (trade) deal, it’s not worth paying," she added.

Another conservative member of parliament, Anna Soubry, said Trump's insults only enhance May's credibility in the United Kingdom. "Yet again he diminishes the standing of the great country he is meant to lead," she said.

Trump also targeted for criticism Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London who has been critical of his immigration policies. Trump told the Sun that Khan had done a "very bad job on crime" and a "very bad job on terrorism."

Khan told the BBC it was "interesting" that Trump is not criticizing the mayors of other cities where terror attacks have also occurred.

First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stand on steps in the Great Court as the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome as they arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018.

GEOFF PUGH, AFP/Getty Images

Trump will meet with May at the prime minister's country retreat at Chequers – 47 miles outside London — followed by a joint press conference with the two leaders. Then Trump flies by helicopter to Windsor Castle, where he's scheduled to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

The president will spend the weekend at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland before flying to Helsinki Monday for the Putin summit.

