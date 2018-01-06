President Trump pumps his fist to the crowd as he arrives at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas on May 31, 2018.
Jim Watson, AFP/Getty Images

President Trump's net worth fell $100 million this year as revenue from Trump Tower and his golf courses slipped, according to an analysis by Bloomberg. 

But don't feel too bad. The president is far from a pauper: The new estimate compiled by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts Trump's worth at $2.8 billion.

It is the lowest for Trump since Bloomberg began tracking his wealth in 2015, the report said. The value of Trump's holdings was estimated by looking at data from lenders, property records, annual reports and the financial disclosure the president released on May 16

According to Bloomberg, the biggest blow to Trump assets came from two neighboring Manhattan buildings: Trump Tower and 6 E. 57th St. The Trump Organization's golf course declined in value by $70 million. 

But the losses were largely balanced out by increased revenue from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which pulled in $40 million in its first year. Office towers in New York and San Francisco that Trump owns in partnership with Vornado Realty Trust also grew in value. 

Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller disagreed with Bloomberg's valuation. "The location of a property affects the rents it can achieve," Miller told the publication in an email.

Miller said Bloomberg’s methodology reduces "the value of our prime New York real estate assets." 

At $2.8 billion, Trump doesn't make Bloomberg's list of the world's 500 richest people. But in the past, Trump has insisted he is worth more than estimates published by Bloomberg and Forbes. 

When Trump announced he was running for president in 2015 he claimed he was worth $8.7 billion, Bloomberg reported. When Bloomberg put the figure at $2.9 billion, Trump dismissed it as a "stupid report" and went on to claim he was worth more than $10 billion. 

The Trump presidency: A new era in Washington
01 / 94
Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrive for the Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 24, 2017.
02 / 94
Trump answers questions with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House on Oct. 16, 2017.
03 / 94
President Trump walks to the podium to make a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2017.
04 / 94
Trump waves after arriving on Air Force One on Sept. 27, 2017, in Indianapolis to deliver a speech on tax reform.
05 / 94
Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Sept. 19, 2017.
06 / 94
11-year-old Frank "FX" Giaccio gets a pat on the back from Trump while mowing the lawn in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 15, 2017. Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump expressing admiration for Trump's business background and offered to mow the White House lawn.
07 / 94
The Trumps observe a moment of silence on Sept. 11, 2017, at the White House for the 16th anniversary of 9/11.
08 / 94
Trump gestures to onlookers as he walks with first lady Melania Trump to board Marine One on the South Lawn on Sept. 8, 2017, en route to Camp David.
09 / 94
President Trump boards Air Force One at Ellington Field on Sept. 2, 2017, before departing for Louisiana to continue their tour of areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
10 / 94
President Trump holds the state flag of Texas outside of the Annaville Fire House after attending a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 29, 2017.
11 / 94
The Trumps prepare to depart from the White House on Aug. 29, 2017, to head to Texas to observe Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
12 / 94
Trump speaks at a rally in Phoenix on Aug. 22, 2017.
13 / 94
The Trumps view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony of the White House on Aug. 21, 2017.
14 / 94
Trump walks out of the elevator to speak to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower on Aug. 15, 2017, in New York.
15 / 94
Trump pauses while speaking about the violence in Charlottesville, Va., in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Aug. 14, 2017.
16 / 94
Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Huntington, W.Va., on Aug. 3, 2017.
17 / 94
Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base after naming John Kelly as his new chief of staff on July 28, 2017.
18 / 94
Trump, accompanied by Vice President Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, speaks about health care on July 24, 2017, in the Blue Room of the White House.
19 / 94
Trump, flanked by Sens. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a luncheon with GOP senators on July 19, 2017, in the State Dinning Room of the White House.
20 / 94
Trump holds a proclamation for Made in America Day and Made In America Week that he signed during a product showcase in the East Room of the White House on July 17, 2017.
21 / 94
French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump speak as they leave Les Invalides in Paris on July 13, 2017.
22 / 94
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.
23 / 94
Trump walks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to make statements in the Rose Garden on June 30, 2017.
24 / 94
President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace while delivering joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 26, 2017.
25 / 94
Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on June 14, 2017, to talk about the shooting in Alexandria, Va., where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were shot during a congressional baseball practice.
26 / 94
Trump smiles as he walks with his daughter Ivanka across the South Lawn of the White House on June 13, 2017, before boarding Marine One helicopter for the trip to nearby Andrews Air Force Base.
27 / 94
Trump waves to the crowd after delivering a speech on June 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
28 / 94
Trump announces his decision for the United States to pull out of the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 1, 2017.
29 / 94
Trump joins G7 leaders for a photo at the Ancient Greek Theater of Taormina on May 26, 2017, in Taormina, Italy.
30 / 94
Pope Francis greets Trump at the Vatican on May 24, 2017.
31 / 94
The president and first lady step off Air Force One upon arrival at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on May 23, 2017.
32 / 94
Trump touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on May 22, 2017.
33 / 94
Trump speaks during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21, 2017.
34 / 94
Trump meets with Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office on May 10, 2017.
35 / 94
President Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan and other congressional Republicans celebrate in the Rose Garden of the White House following the House vote to repeal Obamacare on May 4, 2017.
36 / 94
Trump pauses as he speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa., on April, 29, 2017.
37 / 94
President Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association-ILA Leadership Forum on April 28, 2017, in Atlanta.
38 / 94
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke listens while Trump speaks before signing an executive order to review the Antiquities Act at the Department of the Interior on April 26, 2017.
39 / 94
Trump prepares to award a Purple Heart to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, with first lady Melania Trump, right, and Tammy Barrientos, second from right, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on April 22, 2017, in Bethesda, Md.
40 / 94
Trump waves as he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walk from the White House to the U.S. Treasury Department on April 21, 2017.
41 / 94
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, President Trump, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Patriots President Jonathan Kraft stand with Patriots players as Trump holds a team helmet at a ceremony honoring the Patriots as Super Bowl champions on the South Lawn at the White House on April 19, 2017.
42 / 94
Trump joins attendees at the Easter Egg Roll to write notes to servicemembers on the South Lawn of the White House on April 17, 2017.
43 / 94
Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 10, 2017, at the swearing-in ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
44 / 94
Trump pumps his fist as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 7, 2017.
45 / 94
President Trump walks to the podium to speak about the missile strike on Syria on April 6, 2017, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
46 / 94
President Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah II hold a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 5, 2017.
47 / 94
President Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Vice President Pence, speaks about the health care overhaul bill on March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office.
48 / 94
Trump gets in the driver's seat of an 18-wheeler while meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs on the South Portico prior to their meeting to discuss health care at the White House on March 23, 2017.
49 / 94
President Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional Black Caucus members in the Cabinet Room at the White House on March 22, 2017.
50 / 94
Trump holds a NASA flight jacket presented to him by NASA Astronaut Office Chief Chris Cassidy after signing the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017 in the Oval Office on March 21, 2017.
51 / 94
Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price arrive on Capitol Hill on March 21, 2017, to meet with GOP lawmakers on the Republican health care overhaul.
52 / 94
Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk down the Cross Hall to enter the East Room for a joint press conference at the White House on March 17, 2017.
53 / 94
Trump talks with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill on March 16, 2017, during a "Friends of Ireland" luncheon.
54 / 94
Trump speaks to auto workers at the American Center for Mobility on March 15, 2017, in Ypsilanti, Mich.
55 / 94
Trump holds up a note and drawing depicting him that was created by the child of Greg Knox of Ohio during a meeting on health care in the Roosevelt Room on March 13, 2017.
56 / 94
Trump gestures as he surprises visitors during the official reopening of public tours at the White House on March 7, 2017.
57 / 94
Trump walks with grandchildren Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner, holding a model of Marine One, across the South Lawn of the White House on March 3, 2017, before boarding Marine One helicopter for the short flight to nearby Andrews Air Force Base.
58 / 94
Trump tours the Combat Direction Center on the pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Newport News, Va., on March 2, 2017.
59 / 94
President Trump speaks before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017.
60 / 94
Trump holds up an executive order to bolster historically black colleges and universities after signing it in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, 2017.
61 / 94
Trump reaches out to shake hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2017, where Trump announced that McMaster will be the new national security adviser.
62 / 94
The Trumps attend a campaign-style rally on Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla.
63 / 94
President Trump walks with his grandchildren Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 17, 2017.
64 / 94
Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 15, 2017.
65 / 94
Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attend a meeting with parents and teachers on Feb. 14, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
66 / 94
Trump looks on as Steven Mnuchin is sworn in as Treasury secretary on Feb. 13, 2017.
67 / 94
Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2017.
68 / 94
Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listen to the translator after they both made statements about North Korea at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 11, 2017.
69 / 94
President Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican senators about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in the Roosevelt Room on Feb. 9, 2017.
70 / 94
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaks during a meeting with Trump on Feb. 8, 2017, where Intel announced an investment of $7 billion to build a factory in Chandler, Ariz., to create advanced semi-conductor chips.
71 / 94
Trump holds up a gift given to him by county sheriffs following a meeting as they pose for photos in the Oval Office on Feb. 7, 2017.
72 / 94
President Trump has lunch with troops during a visit to the U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base on Feb. 6, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
73 / 94
The Trumps watch the Super Bowl at a party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 5, 2017.
74 / 94
The Trumps arrive for the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on on Feb. 4, 2017.
75 / 94
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Vice President Pence look on as Trump speaks briefly to reporters after greeting Harley Davidson executives on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 2, 2017.
76 / 94
Trump shakes hands with Neil Gorsuch, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 31, 2017.
77 / 94
President Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office on Jan. 28, 2017.
78 / 94
Trump shakes hands with Defense Secretary James Mattis during an event at the Pentagon on Jan. 27, 2017. Vice President Pence is at right.
79 / 94
Trump greets British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at the White House on Jan. 27, 2017.
80 / 94
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell watch as President Trump arrives to speak to House and Senate GOP lawmakers at the annual policy retreat in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2017.
81 / 94
Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Jan. 26, 2017, as he departed to attend a Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia.
82 / 94
Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, gives a thumbs-up on Jan. 25, 2017, at the White House.
83 / 94
Trump reads from one of the executive orders he signed during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security with Vice President Mike Pence, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other officials in Washington on Jan. 25, 2017.
84 / 94
Trump displays one of five executive actions he signed in the Oval Office on Jan. 24, 2017.
85 / 94
Trump speaks during a reception for House and Senate leaders in the the State Dining Room of the White House on Jan. 23, 2017.
86 / 94
Trump signs executive actions in the Oval Office on Jan. 23, 2017.
87 / 94
Trump meets with business leaders on Jan. 23, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room.
88 / 94
President Trump holds a letter left for him by former president Barack Obama as Vice President Pence looks on before the swearing-in of the White House senior staff on Jan. 22, 2017.
89 / 94
Trump speaks at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on Jan. 21, 2017.
90 / 94
The Trumps and Pences attend the Freedom Ball on Jan. 20, 2017.
91 / 94
Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law in the Presidents Room of the Senate on Jan. 20, 2017.
92 / 94
Trump and Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration luncheon at the Capitol.
93 / 94
The Trumps and Obamas stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017.
94 / 94
Trump delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2017, on the west front of the U.S. Capitol
