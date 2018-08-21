Acting Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Alex Edelman/AP

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration Tuesday rolled out its long-awaited proposal to replace President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan that sought to scale back greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

“The (new proposal) would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in unveiling the plan.

Industry officials and Republican lawmakers generally cheered President Donald Trump's Affordable Clean Energy plan, calling it a prudent replacement that would recognize states' authority to regulate power plants while keeping electricity prices for customers in check and protecting the environment.

Environmental activists and Democratic lawmakers generally condemned it as an ill-conceived rescue of the fading coal industry that would jeopardize public health and do nothing to stop the onset of global warming that's been blamed for intensifying wildfires and hurricanes.

The rule is still years away from being implemented – if it survives the numerous legal challenges already being threatened.

Here are five takeaways from the plan:

Bringing back coal will be tougher than passing an industry-friendly rule

Coal-fired power plants have been closing at a rate of one every 16 days and experts say this trend is unlikely to change that any time soon.

Low prices for natural gas, the rising popularity and efficiency of renewable energy such as wind, and customer preferences for clean energy are squeezing coal-fired power plants, said Susan Tierney, a business consultant and former assistant Energy secretary under President Bill Clinton.

"In fact, utilities all around the country are already pursuing a cleaner economical fleet of power generation resources because they think it's good for their shareholders and good for the customers," she said.

Despite the administration's moves so far, not much has changed for the nation’s ailing coal industry since Trump moved into the White House.

Coal employment and production are up just slightly, coal consumption is down, and coal prices have fallen a little below where they were the day that Trump took office.

The EPA says it's about states' rights but that wasn't the case with car emissions.

"The era of top-down, one-size-fits-all federal mandates is over," Wheeler told reporters Tuesday, a not-so-subtle dig at the Obama plan.

Bill Wehrum, EPA's assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation, said it was important to give states "the primary authority" for determining what emissions controls need to be established for power plants within their jurisdictions.

But the EPA had a different take on state's rights when it recommended earlier this month a plan freezing mile-per-gallon standards for cars and light trucks after the 2020 model year.

A customer pumps gasoline into his car at an Arco gas station in Mill Valley, Calif.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

As part of that move, the administration took aim at California's more stringent emissions standards, which the federal government historically allowed under a special exemption. California is challenging the move in court.

"The irony here is you'll see the same thing but the result from the clean car rule was the interest of the administration in taking away states' rights," said Gina McCarthy, who served as EPA administrator under Obama. "In this rule, it's all about giving them every opportunity to regardless of the impact that increased pollution would have on downwind states."

Trump's plan still would require states to take action on greenhouse gasses

States would have flexibility to impose their own standards within a federal framework but they can't walk away and do nothing, Wehrum said.

They would be directed to implement the changes like they currently do on ambient air quality standards. Once the rule is finalized, states would have three years to propose a plan "that would satisfy their obligation to regulate sources" from individual power plants which would then be reviewed by the EPA, he said.

The key change would be shaping standards and compatible technologies around the efficiency, or "heat rate," of a plant rather than the overall emissions. The idea is that plans that increase their efficiency spew out fewer emissions on average.

"So at the end of the day, there's no floor, there's no maximum." Wehrum said. "What the states are required to do is apply the relevant factors, make a rational decision, justify that decision on the facts and that gets submitted to us."

Environmental groups object to that approach, saying a focus on efficiency would not guarantee any curb of emissions and instead would extend the lives of pollution-emitting plants.

Consumer prices would drop but preventable deaths would rise

The rule isn't billed as a trade-off but among its quantifiable effects would be an increase in preventable deaths and a small drop in electricity costs.

The proposal estimates that as many as 1,400 preventable deaths annually could occur by 2030 if Trump's plan replaces Obama's. (It's 1,600 preventable deaths if the Clean Power Plan is repealed and there's no replacement).

The deaths would largely be due to particle matter in the air that contributes to heart and lung diseases that were addressed in the Obama plan.

Wehrum pushed back on the notion that there would be premature deaths, saying the agency has other tools to deal with those pollutants directly.

"We have abundant legal authority and we use that authority day in and day out," he said.

As for cost, Wehrum said electricity prices would decrease as much as 0.5 percent by 2025. Wheeler said Obama's plan would have led to "double-digit" increases in electricity prices in as many as 40 states.

Public health advocates say such analyses do not adequately take into account the savings gained from having fewer people sick or dying.

Significant carbon reduction is already happening even without the Obama proposal

Even without the Clean Power Plan in place, there's been tremendous progress toward Obama's goal of reducing electricity sector carbon pollution.

By 2030, greenhouse gas emissions were supposed to be reduced by around 30 percent under the proposal. There's already been a 28 percent reduction, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Former New York City Michael Bloomberg, a climate change activist, said the EPA proposal fails to acknowledge reality.

"Wind, solar and other clean energy sources are beating coal in the marketplace, which is benefiting both public health and the economy," he said. "That will continue to happen even if the EPA keeps spitting in the wind. Washington ought to lead, follow, or get out of the way."

